"Gone with the Wind" Star Tragically Dies
Sad news coming out of Hollywood as “Gone With The Wind” actor Mickey Kuhn has died in hospice care in Florida. He was 90. Kuhn was the last surviving “Gone with the Wind” cast member at the time of his death, according to Deadline.
Single mom reveals why she will never shop at Goodwill again: ‘I was a big fan of Goodwill’
A mom has sworn off ever shopping at or donating to Goodwill stores ever again, and her reason is going viral across TikTok. Heather Anne gained more than 3.8 million views, 400,000 likes and 15,000 comments when she shared her shocking shopping experience to her account. Now, much like the...
‘Power Rangers’ star Jason David Frank died by suicide after arguing with wife: report
“Power Rangers” star Jason David Frank reportedly died by suicide after allegedly getting into an argument with estranged wife Tammie Frank on Saturday. Tammie – who filed for divorce from the actor in August – began feuding with Jason after they checked into two separate rooms at a hotel in Texas on Friday, law enforcement sources told TMZ. Despite staying in different rooms, the estranged couple allegedly argued in Tammie’s room that night, but the situation de-escalated after hotel staffers got involved. The outlet reports that the two got into it again just hours later, with Jason locking his estranged wife out of...
Jay Leno Reveals Burns In New Photo After Release From Hospital
Television host Jay Leno suffered “serious burns” to his face and hands on November 12. On Monday, Leno was released from the hospital, continuing his healing process. Ahead of his release, the Grossman Burn Center, where he stayed, took a photo providing a status update on the actor.
Kelsey Grammer Confirms David Hyde Pierce Is Not Returning for Frasier Revival
As previously teased for years and then confirmed, Frasier is getting a revival series on Paramount+. Amid reports that most of the original cast would not be coming back for this new series, Kelsey Grammer is setting the record straight. The man behind the titular character has confirmed David Hyde...
Fire Country Adds a Redemption Arc to the Firefighting Genre, But Can It Handle the Heat?
It's always interesting when a show delves into unknown territory. At first glance, Fire Country seems like your typical, run-of-the-mill firefighter drama. There's the captain that's a bit too harsh to his teammates, the firefighters that make life on the team enjoyable, and the memorable trail-blazing fires. But there's one...
Holland Roden and Tyler Hynes Preview Time for Him to Come Home for Christmas
What's better than two Tyler Hynes Christmas movies in one year? Holland Roden joining him for Time for HIm to Come Home for Christmas!. Holland and Tyler star in the moving and emotionally rewarding film, the latest in a series of Christmas movies from Blake Shelton, based upon his song, Time for Me to Come Home.
Reginald the Vampire Season 1 Episode 8 Review: The Odyssey
The search for the mysterious took center stage, and that quest put Reginald through some exciting tasks. Reginald the Vampire Season 1 Episode 8 showcased the quality of the show and managed to balance quirkiness and serious topics. Although the lack of some important characters was evident, the adventure Reginald...
Chucky Season 2 Episode 8 Review: Chucky Actually
That was a Christmas Jake, Devon, and Lexy will remember for the rest of their lives. Several more characters are dead by the end of Chucky Season 2 Episode 8, and we have a compelling hook for Chucky Season 3. Chucky always prevails. That's a rule of thumb with this...
Watch FBI Online: Season 5 Episode 8
On FBI Season 5 Episode 8, a deadly truck heist armed the killers with enough ammonium nitrate to construct a massive bomb. Maggie realized a link between the terrorist group she was working to infiltrate. Elsewhere, OA continued to worry that Maggie was hiding something about her health. Use the...
La Brea Season 2 Midseason Report Card: Best Episode, Most Improved Character Arc, and More!
The first half of La Brea Season 2 went by so fast. After Gavin and Izzy landed in 10,000 BC in the season premiere, new missions and new mysteries were introduced for the characters. Most of them flowed seamlessly, like meeting Gavin’s birth parents or Lucas’s redemption arc, but others...
Spotify's Top Bingeworthy Podcasts to Get You Through The Holiday Weekend
The holidays are for family, food, and bingeing podcasts once you're finished with the whole family and food thing. We're kidding, but not really. With an abundance of family-friendly podcasts, whether it's thrilling audio dramas or heartwarming tales, Spotify has something for everyone. Podcasts can be the perfect thing to...
Brant Daugherty Talks #Xmas, Writing and Directing Alone in the Dark, and the Moment He'll Never Forget
Former Pretty Little Liars star Brant Daughtery will be starring with former Nashville star Clare Bowen in the upcoming Hallmark movie, #Xmas. As the title suggests, Christmas goes viral when Bowen's character, Jen, a talented up-and-coming interior designer who keeps to herself, enters a contest with a social media slant.
