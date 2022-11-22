ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

"Gone with the Wind" Star Tragically Dies

Sad news coming out of Hollywood as “Gone With The Wind” actor Mickey Kuhn has died in hospice care in Florida. He was 90. Kuhn was the last surviving “Gone with the Wind” cast member at the time of his death, according to Deadline.
Page Six

‘Power Rangers’ star Jason David Frank died by suicide after arguing with wife: report

“Power Rangers” star Jason David Frank reportedly died by suicide after allegedly getting into an argument with estranged wife Tammie Frank on Saturday. Tammie – who filed for divorce from the actor in August – began feuding with Jason after they checked into two separate rooms at a hotel in Texas on Friday, law enforcement sources told TMZ. Despite staying in different rooms, the estranged couple allegedly argued in Tammie’s room that night, but the situation de-escalated after hotel staffers got involved. The outlet reports that the two got into it again just hours later, with Jason locking his estranged wife out of...
TEXAS STATE
TV Fanatic

Kelsey Grammer Confirms David Hyde Pierce Is Not Returning for Frasier Revival

As previously teased for years and then confirmed, Frasier is getting a revival series on Paramount+. Amid reports that most of the original cast would not be coming back for this new series, Kelsey Grammer is setting the record straight. The man behind the titular character has confirmed David Hyde...
TV Fanatic

Fire Country Adds a Redemption Arc to the Firefighting Genre, But Can It Handle the Heat?

It's always interesting when a show delves into unknown territory. At first glance, Fire Country seems like your typical, run-of-the-mill firefighter drama. There's the captain that's a bit too harsh to his teammates, the firefighters that make life on the team enjoyable, and the memorable trail-blazing fires. But there's one...
TV Fanatic

Holland Roden and Tyler Hynes Preview Time for Him to Come Home for Christmas

What's better than two Tyler Hynes Christmas movies in one year? Holland Roden joining him for Time for HIm to Come Home for Christmas!. Holland and Tyler star in the moving and emotionally rewarding film, the latest in a series of Christmas movies from Blake Shelton, based upon his song, Time for Me to Come Home.
TV Fanatic

Reginald the Vampire Season 1 Episode 8 Review: The Odyssey

The search for the mysterious took center stage, and that quest put Reginald through some exciting tasks. Reginald the Vampire Season 1 Episode 8 showcased the quality of the show and managed to balance quirkiness and serious topics. Although the lack of some important characters was evident, the adventure Reginald...
TV Fanatic

Chucky Season 2 Episode 8 Review: Chucky Actually

That was a Christmas Jake, Devon, and Lexy will remember for the rest of their lives. Several more characters are dead by the end of Chucky Season 2 Episode 8, and we have a compelling hook for Chucky Season 3. Chucky always prevails. That's a rule of thumb with this...
TV Fanatic

Watch FBI Online: Season 5 Episode 8

On FBI Season 5 Episode 8, a deadly truck heist armed the killers with enough ammonium nitrate to construct a massive bomb. Maggie realized a link between the terrorist group she was working to infiltrate. Elsewhere, OA continued to worry that Maggie was hiding something about her health. Use the...
TV Fanatic

Spotify's Top Bingeworthy Podcasts to Get You Through The Holiday Weekend

The holidays are for family, food, and bingeing podcasts once you're finished with the whole family and food thing. We're kidding, but not really. With an abundance of family-friendly podcasts, whether it's thrilling audio dramas or heartwarming tales, Spotify has something for everyone. Podcasts can be the perfect thing to...

