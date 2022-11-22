ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Still Unsolved

Police Never Test Gun As Evidence In Family's Disappearance

The Martin FamilyPhoto by(KOIN) This case centers around a family on a Christmas vacation. The Martin family — consisting of 54-year-old Kennet Martin, 48-year-old Barbara Martin, and their four children — resided in Portland, Oregon. Their oldest (and estranged) son, Donny, lived in New York at the time.
Mystery in Mexico: Warrant issued

Mexican authorities obtained a warrant in the fatal case of Shanquella Robinson. Prosecutors said they would carry out the procedures to bring the suspect, who was not named, back to the country. Mystery in Mexico: Warrant issued. Mexican authorities obtained a warrant in the fatal case of Shanquella Robinson. Prosecutors...
Health Department Closes Dollar General Store

A stalwart location is among the first to temporarily shutter due to safety issues since a November 1st U.S. Department of Labor press release on the matter. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:U.S. Department of Labor and TristateHomepage.com.
The Best Swimming Holes in North Carolina

A popular pastime is soaking in a crisp, pleasant North Carolina swimming hole. The temptation of diving into a chilly pool never grows old, regardless of your age. It’s the ideal time to organize a pleasant day excursion to a swimming hole now that the weather is starting to warm up and vacation mode is setting in. Whether you’re searching for the ideal location for a family vacation or a romantic retreat, these incredible swimming holes in North Carolina won’t let you down.
Misinformation clouds Robinson investigation

As information emerges over Shanquella Robinson’s death in Mexico, separating fact from fiction has proven difficult. Fake Instagram accounts have emerged. Some pretend to be Robinson's Mexico trip friends, Shanquella and even mom Sallamondra Robinson. Misinformation clouds Robinson investigation. As information emerges over Shanquella Robinson’s death in Mexico, separating...
Jaw of Extinct Lion Found Along Drought-Stricken Mississippi River

Ongoing drought along the Mississippi River has revealed several previously sunken treasures, a list that now includes a jaw fragment from an ancient lion species that went extinct thousands of years ago. Wiley Prewitt, a resident of Oxford, Mississippi, was exploring an uncovered sandbar near Rosedale at the end of...
'Suspicious Package' from the 1930s Washes Up on a Florida Beach Following November Hurricane Events

A "suspicious package" in the form of a steamer trunk was found by a Florida man washed up on shore of a Florida beach, according to reports earlier this week. The man, who happened to be a photographer, was just taking a stroll and taking photos of the scenery when he found and took pictures of the mysterious trunk near Fort Matanzas National Monument in Florida on November 18.
