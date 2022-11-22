Read full article on original website
Related
Arrest warrant issued for friend of a North Carolina woman found dead while on vacation in Mexico
Mexican prosecutors have obtained an arrest warrant for the friend of a North Carolina woman found dead last month while on vacation in Cabo San Lucas and on Thursday called the death the result of "a direct attack."
Ozarks Drought Reveals Parts of Civil War Caves Lost for Thousands of Years
"The drought conditions are allowing cavers to enter passages that formed tens of thousands of years ago," cave expert John Gunn told Newsweek.
Father of Colorado shooter Anderson Lee Aldrich is relieved his son isn't gay
The father of Anderson Lee Aldrich, the suspect of the mass shooting at a Colorado LGBTQ+ establishment, told in an interview with CBS 8- San Diego that his initial reaction after hearing about his son’s killings was whether he was gay.
Teenager's Body Was In Hotel Room For A Week Before Authorities Alerted
The body of 14-year-old Landon Chance Poston did not appear to have suffered any external injuries, according to police.
Hurricane Nicole Unearths Centuries-Old Burial Site At Florida Beach
Officials say the skeletal remains that may be at least 200 years old.
The most dangerous tree in the world which can brings anyone to the death bed is found in Florida.
The most dangerous tree in the world is found in Florida which can cause death or blindnessPhoto byDustin Tray/ Pexels. According toGuinness World Records, the most dangerous tree in the world and in the United States isthe manchineel tree (Hippomane Mancinella).
Police Never Test Gun As Evidence In Family's Disappearance
The Martin FamilyPhoto by(KOIN) This case centers around a family on a Christmas vacation. The Martin family — consisting of 54-year-old Kennet Martin, 48-year-old Barbara Martin, and their four children — resided in Portland, Oregon. Their oldest (and estranged) son, Donny, lived in New York at the time.
watchers.news
Human-induced M5.3 earthquake, series of aftershocks hit western Texas, U.S.
A shallow earthquake, registered by the USGS as M5.3, hit western Texas at 21:32 UTC on November 16, 2022. The agency is reporting a depth of 8.3 km (5.1 miles). The quake was followed by a series of aftershocks, with magnitudes ranging from 2.6 to 4.1. The epicenter was located...
natureworldnews.com
Stormy Weather to Unload Snow in Washington and Oregon; Portions of Northwest Could Expect Travel Hazards
The latest weather forecast said stormy weather could bring rain and snow in portions of Oregon and Washington. In addition, the Northwest could expect travel hazards due to the weather. Residents traveling this weekend and until next week should take note of the weather update as it could cause travel...
Huge Ancient Mayan town complete with temples and a market found under jungle floor
RESEARCHERS who conducted a recent expedition in Mexico have found former Mayan structures underneath the jungle floor. Using laser imaging technology, the group identified several houses, terraces, temples, and even canals beneath a jungle in the state of Campeche, reported Mirror. The Mayan settlement was under the Calakmul archaeological site.
qcnews.com
Mystery in Mexico: Warrant issued
Mexican authorities obtained a warrant in the fatal case of Shanquella Robinson. Prosecutors said they would carry out the procedures to bring the suspect, who was not named, back to the country. Mystery in Mexico: Warrant issued. Mexican authorities obtained a warrant in the fatal case of Shanquella Robinson. Prosecutors...
TODAY.com
Man arrested after 4 Chinese nationals were ‘executed’ at Oklahoma pot farm, officials say
A suspect was taken into custody after four people were “executed” at a marijuana farm in Oklahoma over the weekend, authorities said Tuesday. Wu Chen, 45, was arrested in Miami, Florida, just before 4 p.m. when a license plate reader flagged the vehicle he was driving, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said in a statement.
Health Department Closes Dollar General Store
A stalwart location is among the first to temporarily shutter due to safety issues since a November 1st U.S. Department of Labor press release on the matter. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:U.S. Department of Labor and TristateHomepage.com.
Nicole’s waves may have unearthed Native American human remains, Florida sheriff says
Nicole’s storm surge has uncovered the remains of multiple people near a Native American burial ground at a Florida beach, according to detectives.
a-z-animals.com
The Best Swimming Holes in North Carolina
A popular pastime is soaking in a crisp, pleasant North Carolina swimming hole. The temptation of diving into a chilly pool never grows old, regardless of your age. It’s the ideal time to organize a pleasant day excursion to a swimming hole now that the weather is starting to warm up and vacation mode is setting in. Whether you’re searching for the ideal location for a family vacation or a romantic retreat, these incredible swimming holes in North Carolina won’t let you down.
qcnews.com
Misinformation clouds Robinson investigation
As information emerges over Shanquella Robinson’s death in Mexico, separating fact from fiction has proven difficult. Fake Instagram accounts have emerged. Some pretend to be Robinson's Mexico trip friends, Shanquella and even mom Sallamondra Robinson. Misinformation clouds Robinson investigation. As information emerges over Shanquella Robinson’s death in Mexico, separating...
Gizmodo
Jaw of Extinct Lion Found Along Drought-Stricken Mississippi River
Ongoing drought along the Mississippi River has revealed several previously sunken treasures, a list that now includes a jaw fragment from an ancient lion species that went extinct thousands of years ago. Wiley Prewitt, a resident of Oxford, Mississippi, was exploring an uncovered sandbar near Rosedale at the end of...
natureworldnews.com
Rare Find: Jawbone Fossil of American Lion from 11,000 Years Ago Found in Mississippi River Sandbar
(Photo : Augustios Paleo / Wikimedia Commons) A man who was taking a stroll along the Mississippi River's exposed sandbar came across a rare discovery of a jawbone fossil that belonged to an American lion that roamed the planet 11,000 years ago. Wiley Prewitt of Exford, Mississippi, had no idea...
natureworldnews.com
'Suspicious Package' from the 1930s Washes Up on a Florida Beach Following November Hurricane Events
A "suspicious package" in the form of a steamer trunk was found by a Florida man washed up on shore of a Florida beach, according to reports earlier this week. The man, who happened to be a photographer, was just taking a stroll and taking photos of the scenery when he found and took pictures of the mysterious trunk near Fort Matanzas National Monument in Florida on November 18.
natureworldnews.com
Santa Ana Winds in Southern California Could Cause Wildfires and Wind Damage, Forecast Warns
The latest forecast warned that the arrival of Santa Ana winds to Southern California could cause wind damage as many Americans enjoyed Thanksgiving. Previous reports noted that the weather could bring heavy rains in portions of the United States, disrupting outdoor Thanksgiving activities and travel. The report added that the...
Comments / 0