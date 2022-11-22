Read full article on original website
Omicron BQ Covid Variants, Which Threaten People With Compromised Immune Systems, Are Now Dominant in U.S.
The omicron BQ coronavirus subvariants have risen to dominance in the U.S. as people gather and travel for the Thanksgiving holiday, putting people with compromised immune systems at increased risk. BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 are causing 57% of new infections in the U.S., according to CDC data. The BQ subvariants are...
Nearly 60 per cent of Americans think Donald Trump running for president is a bad thing, poll finds
At least 57 per cent of Americans think Donald Trump running for the White House in 2024 is a bad idea, just a week after he announced his intentions of returning to the office.Nearly six in 10 Americans said Mr Trump's election bid is a bad thing, while just 34 per cent in favour of his decision, according to a new poll conducted by Quinnipiac University.Mr Trump, the twice-impeached former president who tried to overturn the results of the 2020 election, launched his campaign last Tuesday to try to return to the White House for a second time.“In order...
DOJ Seeking to Question Pence in Criminal Probe of Trump Trying to Stay in White House, Report Says
The Department of Justice wants to question former Vice President Mike Pence for its criminal probe of ex-President Donald Trump's efforts to remain in the White House after he lost the 2020 election, The New York Times reported. Pence is considering cooperating with the probe, which last week saw Attorney...
How Congress May Make It Easier to Set Money Aside for Emergency Expenses
Finding the cash to cover the cost of an emergency is a big challenge for many individuals and families. Though experts recommend building an emergency cash cushion, surveys consistently show this is a challenge for many. Now, Congress may be poised to consider changes that would help make it easier...
Trump Blasts Supreme Court Over Tax Return Ruling After a Tough Day in 3 Other Courts
Former President Donald Trump lashed out at the Supreme Court for unanimously rejecting his request to block a congressional committee from obtaining his federal income tax returns. Trump's rant came a day after the would-be 2024 Republican presidential nominee saw ominous signs at three other courts where he faces troublesome...
