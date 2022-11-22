The wheel of European history turned decisively in February when Russia invaded Ukraine. Most of us had thought for years that Russia had to be handled carefully because it was a damned nuisance to European security, but no worse than that; only a strategic threat if we let it be so. And we wondered what President Putin was really after while he went through the charade of threatening a full-scale invasion of a neighbouring country. He was a natural bully whose threats and bluster had nevertheless always been rather carefully calibrated. Surely, he would not commit the manifest folly of trying to invade the biggest territory in Europe – and 44 million people who didn’t want to be Russian – with fewer than 190,000 troops?

12 MINUTES AGO