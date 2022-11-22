Read full article on original website
Illinois announces death of football coach Bret Bielema's father-in-law, shortly after his mother's passing
Illinois football coach Bret Bielema’s father-in-law, Greg Hielsberg, passed away on Wednesday, the University announced in a press release. The news comes almost a week after the University announced that Bielema’s mother, Marilyn, passed away. No cause of death was provided. “Coach Bielema did not appear on tonight’s...
Transfer Portal: Five intriguing entries from Tuesday
Tuesday proved to be another active day in the Transfer Portal, and we still haven’t even reached Thanksgiving. It’s a glimpse of what’s to come when the FBS transfer window opens on Dec. 5. The activity from Tuesday was particularly pronounced among skill players. A pair of...
Iowa Football: Everything Kirk Ferentz said following Iowa's stunning 24-17 loss to Nebraska
The Hawkeyes suffer their fifth defeat of the season and are likely out of contention for the Big Ten West division title. Following Friday's loss, Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz met with the media to address a variety of topics. Here's everything he had to say. We didn’t do the...
How to Watch: No. 9 Oregon vs. No. 21 Oregon State
The No. 9 Oregon Ducks (9-2, 7-1) continue their quest for a perfect conference play as they travel to No. 21 Oregon State (8-3, 5-3) during rivalry week. Oregon State is coming in, winning two of its last three games. Quarterback Ben Gulbranson will lead the Beavers' offense on Saturday,...
Steve Spurrier reacts to South Carolina's upset of Tennessee
Former South Carolina and Florida coach Steve Spurrier used to chide Tennessee at every opportunity during his career in the SEC. He kept a close eye on the Volunteers' tussle with the Gamecocks. Tennessee's College Football Playoff hopes ended on the road after South Carolina became the first unranked team in college football to score 63 points against a top-five opponent in nearly 100 years.
Huggins had long history with Nike, but company coveted WVU
West Virginia University will take part in the Phil Knight Legacy Tournament this weekend, playing against some of the top teams in the country - six, including WVU, of the eight teams are in the Top 40 of KenPom rankings. The Tournament is new, and established to honor Phil Knight, the former CEO of Nike and billionaire philanthropist. Over the years, WVU Head Coach Bob Huggins has had a long history with Nike and Knight, with his schools all being (or becoming) Nike schools during his time there. Huggins recalled those stories during a media session earlier this week, including what happened when he came to WVU.
Husker Mash: Coaching searches and contract climbs, Mickey's high $$$ value, Rhule smoke and names of note
Welcome to the Husker Mash, a routine breakdown of the Nebraska athletics stories to know and whatever else interests us along the way. Guess what interests us the most right now? C'mon. Guess. The years on a coach's contract used to seem kind of a side note to me on...
Blazing fast WR Anthony Evans flips to Georgia
Converse (Texas) Judson 247Sports four-star receiver Anthony Evans announced his commitment to Georgia on Friday afternoon choosing the Bulldogs over Oklahoma where he was previously committed since August. Evans is commit No. 21 for the Bulldogs in the class of 2023, adding to a haul ranked No. 2 nationally per...
What They're Saying: Oregon Head Coach Dan Lanning on Oregon State and the Rivalry Game
Coaches across the college football nation hold press conferences early in every game week to recap their previous contests, look ahead to their upcoming matchups, and provide various tidbits of news from within their programs. Oregon head coach Dan Lanning fielded questions regarding Oregon State in his Monday presser, and...
BOOM! Sooners land third commit this week after top JUCO DB Kendel Dolby announces commitment to OU
The Sooners landed their third commit in as many days after one of the top JUCO defensive backs in the nation out of Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College, Kendel Dolby, announced his commitment to Oklahoma. Dolby was offered by the Sooners back on November 2nd. Sooners' safety coach Brandon Hall offered...
What They Said After The Egg Bowl | Players and coaches speak
"Really disappointed for our players, especially our seniors. To finish like this, with a chance to win 3 in a row, I really don't think we did a really good job coaching in games and adjustments. Credit to Mississippi State too, they played really hard. Zach Arnett, I've said for a long time, does a great job. Gives people problems, very risk taking and came out today and was extremely aggressive. We didn't respond very much to all of the cover blitz out in the middle of the field. Which is very unusual. Strange game. You probably thought the first two possessions, both sides, that it would be an offensive game. With us driving right down, and those guys driving right down, then our defense settled down till the last drive of the first half. Just really discouraging, just really had a hard time picturing this happening when the game was going. Difficult, and always difficult to end your season with a loss like this because it's not like you can go play next week."
How Texas A&M pulls off the upset against LSU
On the surface, Texas A&M doesn't appear to have much of a chance at an upset when SEC West champion LSU comes to Kyle Field for the Aggies' season finale on Saturday night. The two teams are virtually at the opposite ends of the spectrum when it comes to wins and losses, A&M fans may be looking forward moreso to the off season than the game itself, and the Tigers are still in the hunt for a College Football Playoff berth. Nonetheless, when backed by a home crowd, pride is often a powerful thing to play for (as A&M itself found out in its last SEC contest versus Auburn which had just fired its head coach). Here's a few things that the Aggies can do to win their season finale:
Green Bay Packers rookie, ex-UCLA standout Sean Rhyan suspended for remainder of regular season
Green Bay Packers rookie guard Sean Rhyan has been suspended for the remainder of the regular season for violating the league’s substance abuse policy, the NFL announced. The former UCLA guard was handed a six-game ban, which runs through the Packers’ Week 18 game. Should Green Bay sneak into the playoffs, Rhyan would be eligible to return.
Interest heating up for '24 QB Myles Jackson who's set for a weeknd visit
Long Beach Millikan (Calif.) junior quarterback Myles Jackson really elevated his game this season and has several programs prioritizing him right now. Jackson made a big jump between his sophomore and junior year. We started to see in the off-season at various camps and 7v7 tournaments and then he showed it with the pads on.
Christopherson: Roster items Nebraska’s new head coach will have to take on fast
IOWA CITY, Iowa– It's that familiar Black Friday feeling, a tradition hopefully the next coach makes us not experience for a good while. Nebraska plays a football game today, and yet we're all plenty distracted by something else, aren't we? But we're pros at this by now. All of us. While the Rhule of thumb in these situations is to not look past the game in front of you, it's pretty stinking hard when the big-picture conversation about the next coach seems of greater matter.
FSU defeats Florida 45-38 to finish the regular season with a 9-3 record
TALLAHASSEE -- No. 16 Florida State defeated Florida, 45-38, on Friday night at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Fla. The Seminoles finish the regular season with a 9-3 record. It was the highest-scoring affair in the series between the two teams. It marked FSU's first victory over the Gators since 2017.
Six 2024 prospects trending towards Oregon
In today's college football landscape, coaches must be able to recruit multiple recruiting classes at one time. Oregon's head coach Dan Lanning and his coaching staff.
Remaining Ohio State 2023 targets most likely to be Buckeyes; QB recruiting; and more…
Ranking the remaining Ohio State 2023 targets on how likely they are to be Buckeyes; QB recruiting; and more…
WR Amare Thomas de-commits from Virginia
Amare Thomas is no longer part of Virginia's 2023 class. The Pinson (Ala.) Pinson Valley wide receiver made the announcement on his Twitter account on Wednesday afternoon. "I would like to thank the University of Virginia, Coach Elliott and the rest of the coaching staff for offering me the privilege of playing football at the next level," wrote Thomas. "However after long conversation discussing the best opportunity for me and my family, I have decided to decommit from the University of Virginia. Please respect my decision."
Watch: Al Golden On USC Quarterback Caleb Williams
Al Golden talked about USC quarterback Caleb Williams's attributes and decision-making ability. Golden was also asked about what a shutout does for a team, and he responded, “there are no bonus points, and here comes the next challenge.”. The Irish Illustrated videos are sponsored by:. Travel with Irish Illustrated!
