Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
U.S. FCC bans equipment sales, imports from ZTE, Huawei over national security risk
Nov 25 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Communications Commission said on Friday it had adopted final rules banning the sale or importation of equipment deemed to pose a national security risk to the U.S. The action, as required under a 2021 law, would affect Huawei Technologies, ZTE Corp and Hytera...
NASDAQ
Validea Joseph Piotroski Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 11/26/2022
The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Book/Market Investor model based on the published strategy of Joseph Piotroski. This value-quant strategy screens for high book-to-market stocks, and then separates out financially sound firms by looking at a host of improving financial criteria. LIBERTY LATIN AMERICA LTD (LILA) is a small-cap...
NASDAQ
3 Medical Products Stocks Navigating Industry Challenges (Revised)
The global economy faced macroeconomic headwinds like supply-chain challenges and rising cost of materials just when it had started recovering from the pandemic blues. On top of that, a strengthening dollar started to impact the ex-U.S. sales of several companies. The Zacks Medical – Products industry bore the brunt along with broader market participants. The industry has also been marred by labor shortages leading to rising wages. Meanwhile, COVID-19 impacts remain uncertain. However, declining demand for tests is hurting revenues. Certain companies are raising prices of products to fight inflationary pressure. However, new product launches and expansion into new territories are likely to drive revenues going forward. Moreover, certain medical procedures related to pacing, cardiac surgery, neurovascular and diabetes are showing a strong demand trend. The European and International markets are also showing signs of a steady recovery in demand for medical products.
NASDAQ
3 Stable Israeli Tech Stocks That Can Weather the Storm
Despite commanding a population of about nine million people, Israel consistently churns out an impressive number of innovative technology firms. Many nickname the country “Startup Nation” for its pioneering spirit and its hosting of research centers for the world’s top blue chips. However, economic realities force a rethink in Israeli tech stocks toward fiscally stable enterprises. Therefore, the companies Check Point (NASDAQ:CHKP), NICE (NASDAQ:NICE), and Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) present much intrigue.
NASDAQ
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (TSM) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It
TSMC (TSM) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future. Over the past month, shares of this chip company have returned +34.5%, compared to the Zacks...
NASDAQ
Why Is KBR (KBR) Up 12.5% Since Last Earnings Report?
It has been about a month since the last earnings report for KBR Inc. (KBR). Shares have added about 12.5% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is KBR due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.
NASDAQ
Why Is Meta Platforms (META) Up 14.6% Since Last Earnings Report?
A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Meta Platforms (META). Shares have added about 14.6% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Meta Platforms due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.
NASDAQ
Why Is KLA (KLAC) Up 24.8% Since Last Earnings Report?
A month has gone by since the last earnings report for KLA (KLAC). Shares have added about 24.8% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is KLA due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.
NASDAQ
Why Is BioMarin (BMRN) Up 14.1% Since Last Earnings Report?
A month has gone by since the last earnings report for BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN). Shares have added about 14.1% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is BioMarin due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.
Comments / 0