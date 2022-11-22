ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape May County, NJ

Beach Radio

The Stunning New Jersey Town Experts Say You Should Visit Instead Of The Shore

There is a major publication that has given you an option if you decide you don't want to visit the Jersey Shore. Wait. What? Who doesn't want to visit the Jersey Shore?. Even though I have never even heard of a movement created to avoid visiting the Jersey Shore. the website Fodor's Travel has given you an alternative in the Garden State.
CAPE MAY, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

5 Arrested, Drugs Seized Along Atlantic Ave. in Atlantic City, NJ

A surveillance operation along the 1700 block of Atlantic Avenue in Atlantic City Wednesday evening resulted in the arrest of five people and the recovery of drugs and cash. Sergeant Christopher LoDico observed several individuals loitering in front of a business taking part in several suspected illegal narcotics transactions. One female, Amanda Santiago, walked away from the area after partaking in a suspected CDS transaction. Santiago was stopped by Sergeant LoDico in the first block of South Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and found to be in possession of two wax folds of suspected heroin. She was taken into custody without incident.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
newsfromthestates.com

Feds give $1M for restoration work at two New Jersey historic sites

The historic Wallace House will get a $500,000 grant from the National Park Service to for restoration work to prepare for the coming nation's 250th birthday in 2026. (Photo courtesy of the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection) Two historic sites in New Jersey each snagged a $500,000 federal grant...
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

$50K Powerball Winner Sold In Mercer County

A $50,000 Powerball winner was sold in New Jersey. The third-tier prizewinning ticket from the Wednesday, Nov. 23 drawing was bought at the Countryside Food Mart on Lawrenceville-Pennington Road Lawrenceville in Mercer County. The winning numbers were: 01, 02, 31, 39, and 66. The Red Power Ball number was 25....
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
92.7 WOBM

NJ officer admits using potato chip bags to smuggle drugs

A Monmouth County correctional officer has admitted to smuggling drugs into jail, hidden in bags of potato chips, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago announced on Wednesday. Bryant Mack, 54, of Shamong, pleaded guilty on Friday in Monmouth County Superior Court to second-degree conspiracy to distribute a controlled dangerous substance. In...
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
roi-nj.com

Inside Moorestown mansion that’s listing for South Jersey-record $24.95M

Here’s some good news about the largest house ever to hit the market in southern New Jersey. The Moorestown-area mansion not only has never been lived in, but the buyer will be able to put their own finishing touches on the final steps of a six-year process — things such as the indoor pool and the wing that will have the elevator for luxury cars.
MOORESTOWN, NJ
Daily Voice

Vehicle Flips In South Jersey (DEVELOPING)

A vehicle overturned in South Jersey, authorities said. The crash occurred at about 8:20 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 22 on Route 55 southbound in Franklin Township, according to the New Jersey Department of Transportation. One lane of the highway south of Exit 43 was closed, 511nj.org reported. An unconfirmed report...
FRANKLIN, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Body of missing NJ hiker found in Bergen County park

MAHWAH — Nearly a week after his disappearance, the body of a missing Bergen County painter has been found. Héctor Zamorano, 41, was found inside the Ramapo Valley reservation on Saturday morning, Bergen County Sheriff Anthony Cureton said in a statement. He was located about a 40-minute walk into the park by another hiker.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

WPG Talk Radio

Northfield NJ
ABOUT

WPG Talk 95.5 FM has the best talk radio and delivers the latest local news, information and features for South Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

