History & Christmas At Storybook Land In Egg Harbor Township, NJ
Just like that! We turn the page from Thanksgiving Day to the Christmas holiday season. One of the most well maintained entertainment venues in New Jersey is Storybook Land, located in Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey. Storybook Land is very special on a year-round basis, however, it is particularly magical...
Birch Grove Park in Northfield, NJ, Being Stocked With Trout Today
Today may feel a little chilly, but it's a perfect day to go trout fishing in Atlantic County. Northfield's Birch Grove Park is being stocked with trout today -- approximately 190 fish. According to the New Jersey Division of Fish and Wildlife, winter stocking is taking place at lakes and...
WATCH: At this N.J. farm, Christmas trees come in all colors
Editor’s note: A version of this story was originally published in 2016. You might be dreaming of a white Christmas, but Wyckoff’s Christmas Tree Farm is throwing a few extra colors into the mix. The White Township farm is again painting a portion of their live trees for...
Another mountain lion sighting in NJ — this time near local airport
A woman from South Jersey says she saw what she thinks was a mountain lion in Cumberland County on Saturday night. The woman said her sighting happened about 9 p.m. as she was traveling south on Buckshutem Road, heading toward Laurel Lake. She said she was driving home from Millville,...
The Stunning New Jersey Town Experts Say You Should Visit Instead Of The Shore
There is a major publication that has given you an option if you decide you don't want to visit the Jersey Shore. Wait. What? Who doesn't want to visit the Jersey Shore?. Even though I have never even heard of a movement created to avoid visiting the Jersey Shore. the website Fodor's Travel has given you an alternative in the Garden State.
Atlantic City, NJ, Sandwich Named Best in the State of New Jersey
Did you know you can get the best sandwich in the state in Atlantic City?. The travel website farandwide.com ranked the best sandwich in every state, with the Italian being the top sandwich in the state of New Jersey. Who has the best Italian in the state?. The White House...
Update: What Was on Fire in South Jersey Tuesday Morning?
UPDATE: Tuesday afternoon, a statement from the 177th Fighter Wing of the New Jersey Air National Guard says,. We were not conducting any exercises this morning that would cause plumes of smoke. Our original report continues below. A bit of a mystery surrounds exactly what was on fire in South...
5 Arrested, Drugs Seized Along Atlantic Ave. in Atlantic City, NJ
A surveillance operation along the 1700 block of Atlantic Avenue in Atlantic City Wednesday evening resulted in the arrest of five people and the recovery of drugs and cash. Sergeant Christopher LoDico observed several individuals loitering in front of a business taking part in several suspected illegal narcotics transactions. One female, Amanda Santiago, walked away from the area after partaking in a suspected CDS transaction. Santiago was stopped by Sergeant LoDico in the first block of South Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and found to be in possession of two wax folds of suspected heroin. She was taken into custody without incident.
Feds give $1M for restoration work at two New Jersey historic sites
The historic Wallace House will get a $500,000 grant from the National Park Service to for restoration work to prepare for the coming nation's 250th birthday in 2026. (Photo courtesy of the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection) Two historic sites in New Jersey each snagged a $500,000 federal grant...
$50K Powerball Winner Sold In Mercer County
A $50,000 Powerball winner was sold in New Jersey. The third-tier prizewinning ticket from the Wednesday, Nov. 23 drawing was bought at the Countryside Food Mart on Lawrenceville-Pennington Road Lawrenceville in Mercer County. The winning numbers were: 01, 02, 31, 39, and 66. The Red Power Ball number was 25....
I took a 10-hour train ride from Virginia to New Jersey for $45. Here are the 7 things that surprised me the most.
I don't like flying on planes or taking buses, so I bought an inexpensive Amtrak ticket and embarked on a 10-hour journey from Roanoke to Newark.
‘World’s largest’ go-kart track to open in N.J. before Christmas
A massive indoor go-kart racing course, advertised as the “world’s largest” of its kind, announced plans for a grand opening on Dec. 16, officials said. Supercharged Entertainment, which owns a go-karting track in Wrentham, Massachusetts, announced plans in August to open a second location in Edison. Stephen...
NJ officer admits using potato chip bags to smuggle drugs
A Monmouth County correctional officer has admitted to smuggling drugs into jail, hidden in bags of potato chips, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago announced on Wednesday. Bryant Mack, 54, of Shamong, pleaded guilty on Friday in Monmouth County Superior Court to second-degree conspiracy to distribute a controlled dangerous substance. In...
Inside Moorestown mansion that’s listing for South Jersey-record $24.95M
Here’s some good news about the largest house ever to hit the market in southern New Jersey. The Moorestown-area mansion not only has never been lived in, but the buyer will be able to put their own finishing touches on the final steps of a six-year process — things such as the indoor pool and the wing that will have the elevator for luxury cars.
Holy Spirit High School, NJ Did Everything Just Right Today
After today, there are only two Thanksgiving Day rivalry high school football games left in New Jersey. Pleasantville High School just defeated Ocean City High School 40-21 in their centennial (100th meeting) and final game. They have decided to move their rivalry game to August, 2023 in the “Battle by...
Vehicle Flips In South Jersey (DEVELOPING)
A vehicle overturned in South Jersey, authorities said. The crash occurred at about 8:20 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 22 on Route 55 southbound in Franklin Township, according to the New Jersey Department of Transportation. One lane of the highway south of Exit 43 was closed, 511nj.org reported. An unconfirmed report...
Body of missing NJ hiker found in Bergen County park
MAHWAH — Nearly a week after his disappearance, the body of a missing Bergen County painter has been found. Héctor Zamorano, 41, was found inside the Ramapo Valley reservation on Saturday morning, Bergen County Sheriff Anthony Cureton said in a statement. He was located about a 40-minute walk into the park by another hiker.
Woman pulled from water after fiery crash in Gloucester, NJ
GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP — Police pulled an injured woman from a body of water after finding a car and truck on fire before dawn on Thanksgiving morning. Initial reports from police indicate the woman may have made her way into the pond because her vehicle was on fire. Police received...
With License Suspended, Hi Point Pub in Absecon, NJ, Goes Up For Sale
After having its liquor license indefinitely suspended in April, the owners of the Hi Point Pub in Absecon have put the business up for sale for $1.3 million. The real estate listing by business brokers, Murray and Associates, does not name the business as Hi Point pub, but there is no doubt it is the bar in question.
Atlantic City anti-violence worker among four charged in stabbings at Harrah’s
Four men are charged in a melee at Harrah’s Atlantic City that led to three people being stabbed. One of the victims is among those charged, and has been released on a summons.
