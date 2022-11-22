ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PetsRadar

Six ways to tell if your cat is sad

By Jessica Downey
PetsRadar
PetsRadar
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CnHEo_0jJvut8p00

Sometimes it’s difficult to recognize when humans are feeling low and the same can be said for our feline friends. Cats have built up quite the reputation for being very aloof mammals and although this certainly doesn’t apply to all cats, you may be struggling to tell if you have simply landed yourself with a feisty kitten, or if there could be a deeper problem affecting your kitty’s happiness.

If you’ve found yourself asking ‘is your cat sad?’ lately, then you have probably noticed certain changes or behaviors in your moggy. Perhaps your cat no longer gets excited when you bring out some of the best cat treats for him or her.

As humans, we are often told not to bury our heads in the sand and hide away from our feelings. Although you will struggle to have a full-on heart-to-heart with your cat, it is in your favor to check up on your cat if they seem out of character or frequently down. We’ve established some common ways to tell if you have a sad cat on your hands to help inform you if you should take action to cheer up your kitty.

1) Disinterest in playing

Whether you own a cat or a kitten, you will know how entertaining playing with your cat can be, not only as a bonding activity for you both but also for enhancing your cat’s mental stimulation and development. But you may have noticed your cat has less and less interest in playing with you or with some of the best interactive cat toys .

2) Reacting to you or other pets differently

If your cat is sad it may not behave like its usual self, for example, your usually friendly and sociable cat may be acting more reclusive. Or on the flip side, your typically quiet cat may be acting unusually clingy toward you or others. Although cats are often associated with being more distant compared to dogs, they do form genuine bonds with their owners. One study published in the Current Biology journal revealed that cats form bonds in a very similar manner to children with their parents or carers.

3) Change in eating habits

Perhaps you have been trying to work out why your cat doesn’t enjoy the best dry cat food or the best wet cat food ? If this isn’t an allergy or dietary-related issue, then it may be down to them feeling too sad to eat. Or if your cat is overeating despite experiencing no increase in exercise, this also could be a sign of sadness.

4) Changes in grooming

If you’ve spotted your cat’s grooming pattern has changed it could be a flea issue or a deeper underlying health issue. But it also could be a sign of sadness, you may notice they take poorer care of themselves. Research conducted by the University of Helsinki in 2021 highlighted seven key personality and behavior traits across various breeds of cats and excessive grooming was one of them. One of the doctoral researchers from the university, Salla Mikkola, said, “Litterbox issues and excessive grooming…can indicate something about the cat's sensitivity to stress.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ohcds_0jJvut8p00

(Image credit: Getty)

5) Change in toilet tendencies

Following on from the former point, it’s not uncommon for a stressed out or territorial cat to go to the bathroom outside of its litter and this may be an indication that your cat is down. You should check this behavior out with a vet first as it may mean they have a health issue such as a urinary infection. But if not and it appears to be affecting their mood, this may be down to something that you have disrupted in their environment or routine. Have you moved the location of their litter box lately, or are you cleaning it out less regularly? This may have put your cat in a bit of a huff or slump.

6) Excessive scratching

If your cat is obsessively scratching furniture or other belongings, it may be trying to tell you that something is up such as feelings of sadness. They could be using this as a means of relief from stress or trauma, or attempting to mark their territory if they feel threatened in any way.

You may not notice your cat displaying any of these signs and just want to pick up some general knowledge and tips on improving your cat’s life. For example, you might want to know; should cats drink milk ? Or you’ve found yourself questioning, ‘ my cat is smelly - what can I do?

If you’re concerned about your cat’s behavior or health, it’s always best to visit a vet.

Comments / 0

Related
buckinghamshirelive.com

How to tell if your cat actually likes you

With the recent launch of the Netflix documentary, ‘Inside the Mind of a Cat’, and Google searches for ‘cat personality’ up 12% in the last year, cat lovers across the country are more curious than ever about their furry friends’ personalities and how to tell what they’re thinking.
cat-world.com

Cat Drooling and Lethargic or Not Eating? Our Vet Shares What to Do

Your kitty has been lying around, lost interest in things, and drooling. Or maybe she’s not eating but keeps dribbling saliva. Should you be concerned?. Drooling can point to medical issues in cats, so it shouldn’t be ignored. In this article, we’ll examine why cats drool, the top reasons that felines drool with lethargy or anorexia, and what to do about it.
Tyla

Woman praised for refusing to move out of wheelchair’s way while busking

A woman has been praised online for refusing to move out of a wheelchair’s way while busking. Mia Kirkland (@itsmiakirkland) is a British singer-songwriter who was out playing some music on the streets when she was confronted by an awkward stand-off. As you'll see in the clip, the singer...
Andrei Tapalaga

What Will Humans Look Like 1,000 Years From Now?

Humans are trying to unlock more of our cerebellum capacityImage by Stefan Kleine Wolter from Pixabay. Humanity has been evolving for thousands of years and as technology advances, our evolution seems to accelerate. According to current researchers on this subject, nanobots will be present in every cell of the human body within a thousand years, protecting it against harmful chemicals and diseases.
WebMD

Scientists Discover New Blood Types

Nov. 9. 2022 -- What's your blood type? Most people are familiar with the common ones such as A, B, and O. But have you heard of "Er"? Scientists have discovered five more blood types in this uncommon group. The discovery is important to help treat people with an uncommon...
Whiskey Riff

Man Sneaks Up On Bear, Kicks It, & Regrets It Immediately

Just when you think you can’t see anything that is this stupid, the internet once again, never ceases to amaze. Rule #1 with any wildlife is that surprising them is not a good idea. And Rule #2 is probably, umm… don’t kick animals with big sharp teeth and big sharp claws.
PetsRadar

PetsRadar

24K+
Followers
568
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Whether you’re a dog, cat, reptile, horse or rabbit owner, PetsRadar will help you find the food, product or insurance plan your pet needs quickly and easily, thanks to hundreds of in-depth reviews and expert guides.

 https://www.petsradar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy