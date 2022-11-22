Read full article on original website
Texas Preschool Kids Sick After Eating A Teacher’s THC Gummiesjustpene50Prosper, TX
Cowboys Shut Down Kangaroos On Senior DayHardin-Simmons UniversitySherman, TX
HSU Set To Host Austin College For Senior DayHardin-Simmons UniversitySherman, TX
Prosper Day Care Students Hospitalized After Exposure to THCLarry LeaseProsper, TX
KXII.com
Denison organization serve veterans as they gather for the holiday
DENISON, Texas (KXII) -The Texoma Community Center Veterans program hosted its 2nd annual free Thanksgiving meal at the Walker House, located in Denison. “We are opening our doors for veterans, for active duty service members who are in town, for family members,” said coordinator Sharon Luse. The program serves...
KXII.com
Thanksgiving at Grand Central Station
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - It’s turkey day at Grand Central Station in Sherman. Many residents lined up at the soup kitchen Downtown for a warm, traditional Thanksgiving meal. Grand Central Station has been serving food to those in need for 11 years. Executive Director of the non-profit, Wendy Vellotti...
KXII.com
Thanksgiving Events happening tomorrow in Texoma
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Thanksgiving celebrations is underway and in Texoma there are plenty of free events you can attend to. “We are having a community thanksgiving dinner it is being going around for 16 years,” said Rosemary Neal. Seventh & Main Baptist Church in Bonham is having their...
KXII.com
Local businesses looking forward to Shop Small Saturday
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Shopping small on Small Business Saturday in Sherman adds up in a big way for local businesses. “It’s always a big help to us when the word goes out to support your local businesses,” said Dale LaFoy. Dale LaFoy employee at Touch of Class...
KXII.com
Classic of Texoma Auto Group go on Toys for Tots shopping spree
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Owner of The Classic of Texoma Auto Group, Eric Bryant, isn’t Santa, but some may say he’s pretty close. For 7 years now, Bryant has been helping round up toys for kids who are less fortunate. He said, “Someone from the local Toys for...
KXII.com
Ardmore ice rink to open Saturday
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - The ice skating rink at Ardmore’s Clubhouse will open on Saturday. It’s the second year that the Ardmore Clubhouse has had the ice rink... parks director Teresa Ervin said there’s a lot that goes into making it happen. “The work goes into it...
KTEN.com
Downtown Denison block reopens after refresh
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — The latest phase of the ambitious Designing Downtown Denison beautification project is ready for business. The 200 block of Main Street reopened Wednesday after the reconstruction project that started on April 18. While the end of the block remains closed, all businesses will now be accessible.
KTEN.com
Inspiration for a unique Sherman business dies at age 5
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — Charlotte Brooks was diagnosed with cerebral palsy after fighting for her life at birth. She passed away on November 7 at the age of five, but her legacy lives on. "Charlotte's life was always surrounded around impacting other people," said Charlotte's father, Kameron Brooks. "If...
KXII.com
5-year-old girl who inspired many, leaves a big legacy behind
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Five-year-old Charlotte Marie Brooks is a name that won’t soon be forgotten. “Definitely had the odds stacked against her but she fought really hard,” said mom, Stephanie Brooks. Everyday of Charlotte Brook’s life was a miracle. “She actually was born completely blue and...
KXII.com
Whitesboro prepares to face Paradise
WHITESBORO, Texas (KXII) -It’s round three of the Texas high school football playoffs and we still have a handful of Texoma teams looking to extend their postseason run this week, including the Whitesboro Bearcats. The Bearcats will be facing a familiar foe in round three as Whitesboro is set...
KXII.com
Pottsboro ready for battle with Grandview
POTTSBORO, Texas (KXII) -The Pottsboro Cardinals are getting set to take on the Grandview Zebras in the third round of the postseason. A little history between these two teams. Pottsboro fell to Grandview in the state title game in 2019. The Cardinals are coming off a 62-49 victory over Whitney...
KXII.com
Collinsville looking for Regional Round win against Windthorst
COLLINSVILLE, Texas (KXII) - After a strong 11-1 campaign in 2022, the Collinsville Pirates now prepare for a massive battle in the Texas Class 2A Division 2 Regional Round against the Windthorst Trojans. This season the Pirates have been absolutely dominant, especially on the offensive end of the ball. As...
KTEN.com
Incoming Grayson County Judge fuming over job deal for Magers
GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KTEN) — Incoming Grayson County Judge Bruce Dawsey has launched a war of words against the Commissioners Court. Earlier this week, the commissioners appointed outgoing Grayson County Judge Bill Magers as the new director of the North Texas Regional Airport and the executive director of the Grayson County Regional Mobility Authority, replacing Mike Livezey, who recently stepped down.
easttexasradio.com
Hugo Man Arrested For Shooting Teen
The Lamar County Sheriff’s Office has arrested Diontra Marquis Dunkins, 18, of Hugo, in connection with a shooting earlier this month that left another teen shot. The shooting occurred on Nov 6, and they expect the 15-year-old victim to recover fully. Dunkins faces between two and 20 years for the charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon if convicted.
havingfuninthetexassun.com
Isle Du Bois Unit at Ray Roberts Lake State Park, Pilot Point
Located on Ray Roberts Lake, the state park consist of nine units. Isle Du Bois Unit is not far from Denton, and about an hour from either Fort Worth or Dallas. It’s a great park and campground for anyone looking to get out of town, year round. We were up on the lake, and I had been hearing so much about the deer in the park, especially a large 10 point buck affectionately known as Manuel, that I wanted to take a drive through the park in hopes of seeing him and other deer. Because no matter how many deer you see, you always want to see more.
