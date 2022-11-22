RMU (2-4) entered as one-point favorites against Evansville (2-5) but resulted in the opposite outcome, 54-53 in favor of the Purple Aces. The club dealt with shooting woes in each loss and every game away from the UPMC Events Center. Andy Toole’s team answered the bell in the first half but failed to continue the turnaround in the second. Following Friday’s defeat to Mercer where RMU recorded one of the worst three-point performances in program history – making one of 17 attempts – the Colonials stepped up to connect on shots.

EVANSVILLE, IN ・ 23 HOURS AGO