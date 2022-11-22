Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wevv.com
Mater Dei Wildcats win Indiana 2A football state title, defeating Andrean 20-10
Evansville's own Mater Dei Wildcats secured a state championship football title in Indianapolis on Friday. The Wildcats faced off against the Andrean Fighting 59ers at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, taking home the win with a final score of 20 to 10. This was a rematch from last year’s state...
witzamfm.com
High school students compete for cash and bragging rights at Vincennes University Jasper CTIM Challenge
Jasper- High school students put their skills to the test and demonstrated their knowledge of technology, innovation, and manufacturing to earn prizes in the Vincennes University Jasper CTIM Challenge. The event provides a fun, engaging, and interactive competition focused on cooperation. Approximately 144 high school students from 10 schools and...
953wiki.com
Scottsburg man dies in tree stand accident (Scott County)
Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating a fatal tree stand fall that occurred Tuesday in Scott County. Emergency personnel were dispatched to the area of Taylor Road outside of Scottsburg after an individual who had fallen from a tree stand was discovered by a fellow hunter. Donald Cass, 94, of Scottsburg,...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
RMU Blows 14-Point Lead in Crushing 54-53 Loss to Evansville
RMU (2-4) entered as one-point favorites against Evansville (2-5) but resulted in the opposite outcome, 54-53 in favor of the Purple Aces. The club dealt with shooting woes in each loss and every game away from the UPMC Events Center. Andy Toole’s team answered the bell in the first half but failed to continue the turnaround in the second. Following Friday’s defeat to Mercer where RMU recorded one of the worst three-point performances in program history – making one of 17 attempts – the Colonials stepped up to connect on shots.
14news.com
Dispatch: Crash involving 3 cars on NB Hwy 41 and Walnut St.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A crash involving three cars happened on Saturday night in Evansville. Dispatch responded to a crash involving three cars at Northbound Highway 41 and Walnut Street. Dispatch says one of the people involved in the wreck hit their head and was checked out on scene. Officials...
Indiana Hunter Killed After Tree Stand Collapses
Indiana officials said a man has died in a hunting accident in the state’s Scott County. Indiana Conservation officers said on Tuesday first responders went to the scene near Taylor Road near Scottsburg. According to reports, 94-year-old Donald Cass was deer hunting from a homemade tree stand when it fell. Authorities say he wasn’t wearing a full-body safety harness at the time of the collapse.
wevv.com
New restaurant taking over a west side Evansville venue with grand opening event
A new restaurant taking over a familiar west side Evansville location is opening to customers today. Kenny's Smoke Shack BBQ is officially opening to customers from 11:00 A.M. until 9:00 P.M. Wednesday and Thursday and until 2:00 A.M. Friday and Saturday. The new restaurant is located on West Franklin Street,...
wevv.com
ISP: Woman charged with rape and public voyeurism in Daviess County
A woman is facing felony charges after an investigation in Daviess County, Indiana. A woman is facing felony charges after an investigation in Daviess County, Indiana.
witzamfm.com
Linda S. Musselwhite, age 75, of Jasper
Linda S. Musselwhite, age 75, of Jasper, Indiana, rejoined her heavenly family and gained her wings on Thanksgiving Day, November 24th, 2022. Linda was born in Crothersville, Indiana on August 30, 1947, to George “Bill” and Lucille M. (King) Miller. She married Daniel Price Musselwhite on August 14, 1971. Dan will tell you this was the best decision of her life, but the rest of us will tell you it was the best decision of his.
14news.com
Home catches fire on Thanksgiving in Masonville
MASONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - In Daviess County, a home caught on fire on Thanksgiving. It was just after 2 p.m. on Deer Valley’s Creekview Court. Masonville Firefighters say the fire was coming from the garage, but spread into the home and attic. No one was hurt. The cause is...
wdrb.com
Wind Advisory Issued for Sunday
The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for most of our area Sunday. Jackson, Jennings, and Lawrence counties have not been included by NWS Indianapolis at this point. During the day the wind will blow consistently 15-25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph possible generally between sunrise...
wamwamfm.com
Tree Stand Death
Indiana Conservation officers are investigating the death of a 94-year-old Scottsburg man in a tree stand accident in Scott County. Donald Cass was found by a fellow hunter. Authorities say Cass was deer hunting from a homemade elevated tree stand when it collapsed for an unknown reason. He was not...
14news.com
Mom of missing Tri-State woman starts petition for DNA testing
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A Tri-State mother whose daughter disappeared more than 27 years ago is pushing for DNA testing of items found at the scene. Heather Teague was kidnapped while sunbathing on Newburgh Beach in Henderson County in 1995. Her mother, Sarah Teague, says her bathing suit bottoms and towel were found at the scene but were never tested for DNA.
witzamfm.com
Prominent Jasper Restaurateur Passes Away
Jasper- A prominent figure in the business community has passed away at 87. Lovella Ruckriegel, the widow of Bob Ruckriegel, passed away on November 22nd. Becher-Kluesner Funeral home shared the announcement. Lovella and her husband opened Jerry’s restaurant in 1964. During the early years of the restaurant, Ruckriegel continued to...
wbiw.com
Obituary: Barbara Hillenburg
Barbara Hillenburg, 87, of Bedford died Friday, November 25, 2022, at her residence. Born April 28, 1935, in Martin County, she was the daughter of Beryl J. and Frances Elizabeth (Owens) Pruett. She married Charles Hillenburg on May 3, 1953. Barbara’s first job was working for Walls and Walls Insurance...
witzamfm.com
Lovella Mary Sendelweck Ruckriegel, 87
Lovella Mary Sendelweck Ruckriegel, 87, passed away on November 22, 2022, at 7:18 a.m. Her husband of 64 years, Robert Lee Clinton (Bob) Ruckriegel preceded her in death. She is survived by their two sons Al Ruckriegel (son-in-law, David Adams) of Terre Haute, Indiana and Sid Ruckriegel (& Andrew Rand) of Peoria, Illinois.
witzamfm.com
Jeannette Marie Rowden
Jeannette Marie Rowden was born on Easter Sunday in 1940 and passed away on Thanksgiving in 2022. She was one of five children born to Frank and Lena Marie (Courtney) Konrad. She was raised in Sacramento, California, and spent most of her life there before moving to Virginia Beach, Virginia, and then Ferdinand, Indiana.
14news.com
Dirt bike involved in serious crash in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say a driver was seriously hurt during a crash Saturday. It happened shortly after 4 p.m. in the 2600 block of Forest Avenue. The crash report does not provide much information, but says a Honda XR was the only vehicle involved. We haven’t been...
Clarksville’s new downtown taking shape
Construction is now underway at Current812, the second flagship building on Clarksville’s new Main Street.
witzamfm.com
Jasper PD Arrest Driver after Running Red Light
Jasper- On Wednesday afternoon, the Jasper Police Department arrested a driver after running a light. Officers report around 5:35pm on November 23rd, 58-year-old Phillip Letterman was pulled over after running a red light on Newton Street. During that stop, officers suspected Letterman to be under the influence of a substance.
Comments / 0