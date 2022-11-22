ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamburg, NY

News 4 Buffalo

Early birds get the deals on Black Friday

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB)– Black Friday marks the first day of the holiday season, and thousands of people headed out to the stores early Friday morning, to get the deals. “We pulled an all nighter, got here at 3:30 a.m. to be one of the first 250 people,” said Amanda Cole. Her and her family stood […]
CHEEKTOWAGA, NY
96.1 The Breeze

The Biggest Snowmobile County In New York State

The snow has stopped flying in the heaviest hit areas of New York State. At least for now. The 81 inches of lake effect snow that some areas got is still being moved out of roads and driveways and parking lots in and around Buffalo and areas near Syracuse. But the snow will be back and there are some who can't wait.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
marketplace.org

How a Buffalo child care center saved itself by closing temporarily

“My Economy” tells the story of the new economic normal through the eyes of people trying to make it, because we know the only numbers that really matter are the ones in your economy. More than two years after COVID-19 disrupted child care in America, Dasha Nadolinski made the...
BUFFALO, NY
buffalorising.com

2022 Downtown Christmas Tree Lighting Celebration

Tis the season for a Christmas tree lighting ceremony… or two… or a bunch! These days, it seems as if every commercial district has a tree lighting, which is great. These are wonderful neighborhood occasions, and a time to come together as a community. One tree lighting ceremony...
BUFFALO, NY
WKBW-TV

7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: November 25 - November 27

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — If you're looking to get out this holiday weekend, there are several events taking place across the region. Black Friday shopping has evolved in recent years, with many of the best deals now offered online and in advance of Black Friday, but if you're looking for something specific there are still deals out there. Check your favorite retailer's website or social media page for information on their hours of operation and/or any deals being offered.
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

$1 Million Orchard Park Home Looks Like It Belongs on HGTV

It's not exactly the time of the year where you see a lot of construction taking place in Western New York. It's cold and a few feet of snow has fallen. Some of the recent homes that we have seen being built in Western New York have been gorgeous. It's truly remarkable to see the homes that are being built in the Buffalo area over the last few years and shows that Western New York can be a great place to move for a family.
ORCHARD PARK, NY
96.1 The Breeze

A Free Snowblower For A Lucky Western New York Resident

The snow has stopped flying in the Buffalo area, for now. The lake effect machine has been responsible for as much as 81 inches of snow in the Hamburg area and residents are still digging out and moving the leftover drifts and banks. As we navigate the narrow, ice covered roads, there is some relief this week as warmer temps are moving in.
HAMBURG, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Car catches fire at Walden Galleria

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — There was a car blaze at the Walden Galleria on Friday morning, according to police. Cheektowaga police say a Ford Explorer caught fire around 9:30 Friday morning at the entrance of the mall off of Walden Avenue. Police say there were no injuries. Due to heavy Black Friday traffic, the Cheektowaga […]
CHEEKTOWAGA, NY
Outsider.com

Buffalo City Worker Crushed by Truck Clearing Record Snowfall

A Buffalo city worker has died in a tragic accident after being crushed by a high loader truck on Wednesday morning. Before the incident, they were working to clear jaw-dropping snowfall in the Buffalo area. According to Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia, the employee died instantly when he was struck at 11:15 am by a truck moving snow into a dump truck in reverse.
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

96.1 The Breeze

