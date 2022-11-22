Read full article on original website
Thanksgiving Day donations and volunteering
SALT LAKE CITY — The owners of Crave Cookies in American Fork donated 530 cookies to inmates in the Utah County Jail on Thanksgiving. In a Facebook post from Utah County Sheriff’s Office, it said the cookie let inmates know someone is thinking of them. The Utah County...
Meals on Wheels volunteers deliver Thanksgiving dinners to Utahns in need
Volunteers in the Salt Lake County community helped donate 1,000 meals to people and families needing a meal this Thanksgiving.
Eviction expungement guide distributed to needy families for the holidays
This Thanksgiving Harmons Neighborhood Grocer held its annual turkey giveaway in collaboration with the low-income advocates of the Crossroads Urban Center, who helped distribute over 3,000 turkeys to needy families. The Utah Investigative Journalism Project was honored to contribute to the event by having our recent “How to erase your...
Missionaries spend Thanksgiving assembling 400,000 meals for Utah Food Bank
PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — Hundreds of thousands of pre-packaged meals are on their way to the Utah Food Bank after volunteers at a massive Thanksgiving Day service project assembled them in just hours. More than a thousand missionaries for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints gathered at...
Thanksgiving tradition offers free food and services to SLC's unhoused residents
Salt Lake City kicked off Thanksgiving week by providing 3,000 Thanksgiving meals and other services to its unhoused and food-insecure residents on Monday. The event has happened for the last 24 years and gives attendees at the Salt Palace Convention Center access not just to a hearty meal but a wide variety of services, including vaccinations, dental cleanings, clothes and free transit passes from the Utah Transit Authority.
Dining at a restaurant for Thanksgiving may save you money
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — If you did the shopping for Thanksgiving this year, you probably paid more for several items. With the way prices have increased at the grocery store, it’s possible having your holiday meal from a restaurant might help save you money. That’s because according...
Companies around Utah offer free Thanksgiving meals and more
SALT LAKE CITY — From veterans to those experiencing homelessness, Utah companies are working to make Thanksgiving more accessible to all by offering free Thanksgiving meals. The Miller Family Foundation is one of those organizations, and is providing 3,200 meals for Utahns experiencing homelessness and food insecurity. The Miller...
Orem woman gives ultimate gift, saving two lives with kidney donation
OREM, Utah (KUTV) — An Orem woman is quickly recovering after an operation in October, in which she became a living kidney donor. “I’ve always been told that you can change the world one person at a time and you should be the change in the world that you want to see,” Sophia Jackson said.
Cats and dogs feast on Thanksgiving dinner at Salt Lake County Animal Services
Homeless cats and dogs at Salt Lake County Animal Services feasted on their own version of a turkey dinner on Wednesday.
Canyons Village set to brighten up the holiday season￼
Canyons Village at Park City Mountain will light up the holiday season with its sixth annual tree lighting ceremony and fireworks. The event,held on Friday, Nov. 25, has become a tradition for many people and families, said Whitney W. Ryan, Canyons Village Management Association director of marketing and public relations.
Ogden school mourns the loss of teacher
An Ogden school and the local community are mourning the loss of one of their own after an accidental shooting over the weekend.
Festival of Trees returns to in-person attendance for the first time in three years
For the first time since 2019, Utah’s Festival of Trees extravaganza is returning to help benefit medical care for children at Primary Children’s hospital and Intermountain Healthcare’s Primary Promise program. The Festival of Trees’ opening day is set for November 30 and will take place at the...
Utah lawmakers look at phone bans in schools and youth social media restrictions
Members of the Utah State Legislature are contemplating legislation that would ban the use of cell phones in classrooms and potentially limit their access to social media platforms.
Six new Latter-day Saint missions to launch in 2023
SALT LAKE CITY — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints just announced it will offer six new missions next year. In a statement online, the Church says it will soon offer five new missions in Africa and one new mission in Europe. Cote d’Ivoire Abidjan North Mission,...
Rudolph will not be the only ungulate in the skies above Utah this winter season
UTAH — With Christmas and thoughts of Rudolph on the horizon, the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources will be proving that deer can fly although be it with some assistance […]
3 Great Pizza Places in Utah
Pepperoni pizza up-closePhoto byPhoto by Alan Hardman on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you love eating pizza from time to time and you also happen to live in Utah, here is a list of three amazing pizza places in Utah that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely check them out if you have never been to any of them.
World of Illumination Opens Today in Salt Lake City with an All-New Holiday Light Show
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 23, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — World of Illumination, the producer of the world’s largest drive-through animated light show, is coming to Utah State Fairpark in Salt Lake City this holiday season. With this addition, the company adds its sixth location to its lineup of shows in the United States.
Real Estate Frenzy and Rural Utah
The Hinckley Institute Radio Hour (Original Air Date: January 1, 2022)— This week on the program, a panel of experts discusses Utah’s real estate frenzy and its impact on rural Utahns. Over the last year, 22 of Utah’s 29 counties experienced increases in housing prices. Salt Lake County,...
Ogden teacher, arts community member dies after apparent accidental shooting
OGDEN, Utah, Nov. 21, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The northern Utah arts community is mourning the loss of a performer and teacher who touched many lives before her death from an accidental shooting this weekend in Ogden. “We are devastated to hear of the passing of Jaycee Gray Trivino,”...
