thv11.com
Search underway for runaway Little Rock teen
FAULKNER COUNTY, Ark. — The Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office has requested the public's assistance in locating a missing teenager who was last seen on the afternoon of November 25. 13-year-old Alani Metzger was last seen running westbound on foot on Ballard Road after messaging a friend stating that...
beckersdental.com
Arkansas college gets green light for state's 1st dental program
Batesville, Ark.-based Lyon College was recently approved to offer a doctor of medical dentistry by the Higher Learning Commission Institutional Actions Council, Talk Business & Politics reported Nov. 22. The school announced its plans to launch a dental school in Little Rock, Ark., in April. It would be the first...
Central Arkansas father wakes up after being pronounced dead
A central Arkansas family has a lot to be thankful for this holiday season after their dad woke up after being pronounced dead.
City employee in critical condition after Little Rock shooting
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Update: Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott, Jr., issued the following statement today regarding the incident:. “All of us at the City of Little Rock are both shocked and saddened to learn that a colleague was critically injured in a shooting today. Two employees of the Department of Housing and Neighborhood Programs were in a city pickup truck, working in the area of Charles Bussey and Elm, when the vehicle was struck by gunfire and one employee was hit.
Afrobites and Bulgogi | The rich history behind these Arkansas restaurants
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Eat It Up is all about sharing stories of local eateries. Often the food is just as rich as those heartwarming stories of family and dreams come true. This week, we took time to pause and look back at some of the most memorable stories that we’ve been so thankful to tell!
Local organization sees holiday uptick in domestic violence
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — This is the season for families to gather with one another. "The reason for the season is good tidings and cheer," said Derek Jones, executive director of the Union Rescue Mission. However, he added that things aren't always so loving and peaceful for some. Historically,...
Lonoke County prison recovery program goes viral on TikTok
The Lonoke County Sheriff's Office is using former inmates to help its neighbors get out of a life of crime, and it is becoming viral while doing so.
LRPD: City employee injured in shooting near South Elm Street
Little Rock police confirmed that a city employee was injured in a shooting Friday morning.
fox16.com
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Rainy & chilly Thanksgiving
TONIGHT: Rain becomes more widespread after midnight with temperatures staying in the 50s the majority of the night. Temps drop to the upper 40s near sunrise, with rain becoming more moderate. THANKSGIVING: It is going to be rainy all day Thanksgiving. For those running or walking Turkey Trots, expect a...
KATV
BOLO: Jacksonville police are looking for an excavator and trailer
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Jacksonville Police Department announced Thursday they are looking for a missing excavator and trailer. The excavator and trailer went missing on an unknown date within a two-week time period. The excavator is a Kubota, but any other information like a VIN number is not...
mdmh-conway.com
Following the theft of a rent check from a USPS drop box, a Little Rock company owner issues a safety caution to mailers
Little Rock, Arkansas – After her rent check was taken from a post office drop box, a business owner in Little Rock is warning other people. West Little Rock’s Live Thankfully consignment store is run by Kimberly Cook. All sales proceeds from the non-profit store are used to support Little Rock’s homeless youngsters.
fox16.com
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Dry weather today, but the rain will return tomorrow.
Mostly cloudy today, and no rain! It will warm to 62° in Little Rock. There may be a few extra breaks in the clouds late today. The rain returns tomorrow. Some will be in Southwest Arkansas by sunrise, and then begin to move into Central Arkansas around the mid-morning hours. It will be widespread over Central Arkansas by Noon. Another inch of rain is possible with Saturday’s rain.
Kait 8
New addition to Batesville trail as it nears completion
BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - The city of Batesville continues to make progress on its greenway trail, completing its newest addition. The trail is a half-mile stretch that includes a modern wooden bridge, aiming to give families a type of oasis in town. Parks and Recreation Director Jeff Owens said the...
Arkansas Foodbank emptiest it has been in the last 10 years
On the eve of Thanksgiving, the Arkansas Foodbank said their warehouse is the emptiest it has been in a decade.
Victory Over Violence: The names and faces behind Little Rock’s homicide numbers
Little Rock has seen a record-breaking number of homicides in 2022, but what’s often forgotten are the actual lives lost to this violence, victims who left behind a family shattered by tragedy.
Two teenagers shot and killed in eastern Arkansas, officials say
FORREST CITY, Ark. — Two teenagers were killed in Forrest City. A 17-year-old, Jerrick Holder, was found shot in his chest and near a home on West Franklin Avenue. Holder was taken by private vehicle to the Forrest City Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead. Later that...
Pulaski County to build ‘tiny house’ village to address chronic homelessness
Pulaski County will fund the construction of a community village intended for chronically homeless people in the area. The project's first phase should be completed by the end of next year, according to the county judge
KATV
WATCH: Masked suspect steals handgun from central Arkansas gun shop. Do you recognize him?
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Police in North Little Rock are seeking the public's help in identifying a suspect they said stole a handgun from a local gun shop. According to police, the masked shoplifter stole the weapon from Don's Weaponry and Shooter's Gallery on Nov. 12. If you can...
monticellolive.com
Monticello's Daily News
At 9 AM, Tuesday morning, the driver of this eastbound loaded concrete truck lost control of his vehicle in Dead Man’s Curve, 2 miles east of Monticello on Highway 278. The concrete truck overturned in the north ditch, spilling a small amount of concrete, with most of it remaining in the barrel.
Suspect, victim identified in North Little Rock deadly shooting on Palm Street
North Little Rock police have identified the victim in a Monday deadly shooting on North Palm Street, along with a possible suspect.
THV11
