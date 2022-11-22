ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
White County, AR

Search underway for runaway Little Rock teen

FAULKNER COUNTY, Ark. — The Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office has requested the public's assistance in locating a missing teenager who was last seen on the afternoon of November 25. 13-year-old Alani Metzger was last seen running westbound on foot on Ballard Road after messaging a friend stating that...
Arkansas college gets green light for state's 1st dental program

Batesville, Ark.-based Lyon College was recently approved to offer a doctor of medical dentistry by the Higher Learning Commission Institutional Actions Council, Talk Business & Politics reported Nov. 22. The school announced its plans to launch a dental school in Little Rock, Ark., in April. It would be the first...
City employee in critical condition after Little Rock shooting

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Update: Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott, Jr., issued the following statement today regarding the incident:. “All of us at the City of Little Rock are both shocked and saddened to learn that a colleague was critically injured in a shooting today. Two employees of the Department of Housing and Neighborhood Programs were in a city pickup truck, working in the area of Charles Bussey and Elm, when the vehicle was struck by gunfire and one employee was hit.
Local organization sees holiday uptick in domestic violence

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — This is the season for families to gather with one another. "The reason for the season is good tidings and cheer," said Derek Jones, executive director of the Union Rescue Mission. However, he added that things aren't always so loving and peaceful for some. Historically,...
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Rainy & chilly Thanksgiving

TONIGHT: Rain becomes more widespread after midnight with temperatures staying in the 50s the majority of the night. Temps drop to the upper 40s near sunrise, with rain becoming more moderate. THANKSGIVING: It is going to be rainy all day Thanksgiving. For those running or walking Turkey Trots, expect a...
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Dry weather today, but the rain will return tomorrow.

Mostly cloudy today, and no rain! It will warm to 62° in Little Rock. There may be a few extra breaks in the clouds late today. The rain returns tomorrow. Some will be in Southwest Arkansas by sunrise, and then begin to move into Central Arkansas around the mid-morning hours. It will be widespread over Central Arkansas by Noon. Another inch of rain is possible with Saturday’s rain.
New addition to Batesville trail as it nears completion

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - The city of Batesville continues to make progress on its greenway trail, completing its newest addition. The trail is a half-mile stretch that includes a modern wooden bridge, aiming to give families a type of oasis in town. Parks and Recreation Director Jeff Owens said the...
Monticello's Daily News

At 9 AM, Tuesday morning, the driver of this eastbound loaded concrete truck lost control of his vehicle in Dead Man’s Curve, 2 miles east of Monticello on Highway 278. The concrete truck overturned in the north ditch, spilling a small amount of concrete, with most of it remaining in the barrel.
