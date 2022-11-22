Read full article on original website
Saudi Arabia executes 17 people in 12 days
Saudi Arabia has executed 17 people accused of drug and contraband offences in the last 12 days, a top UN official said on Tuesday, confirming a record high mark for total capital punishments in a year by the kingdom.The executions of people from Syria, Pakistan, Jordan and Saudi Arabia are “deeply regrettable”, UN human rights office spokesperson Elizabeth Throssell said at a press briefing in Geneva.These executions, carried out since 10 November, have taken the tally this year to 144, the official said.“They included four Kuwaiti nationals – three men and a woman – an Ethiopian woman, a Pakistani man...
Video of Vladimir Putin Dropping Pen During Meeting Viewed 1 Million Times
Vladimir Putin appeared to drop his pen after a surprising announcement from his Armenian counterpart at a CSTO summit.
World Cup live scores, updates: Argentina needs rebound vs. Mexico; Lewandowski searches for first goal
Lionel Messi and Argentina face a match against Mexico that feels more like a "final." Polands's Robert Lewandowski searches for first World Cup goal.
Airline hits back after woman claimed she was stopped from boarding flight for being 'too big'
An airline has hit back after a woman claimed she was stopped from boarding a flight due to her size, saying she was ‘rude’ and ‘aggressive’ to staff. Brazilian social media influencer Juliana Nehme, 38, was due to travel from Beirut to Doha on 22 November.
Local Iranian reflects on the killing of innocent people in her country
What began as a protest against Iran's mandatory headscarf, or hijab, has grown into a significant challenge to the ruling leaders since the chaotic years following the 1979 Islamic revolution.
Ukraine news – live: Russia ‘using old nuclear cruise missiles’ as weapon stock ‘depleted’
Russia is removing nuclear warheads from ageing cruise missiles designed in the 1980s and firing the unarmed munitions at Ukraine, the British Ministry of Defence has claimed.London belives that the weapons are unlikely to cause much damage and that Moscow is using them as decoys to divert Kyiv’s air defences, alleging that its use of the weapons highlights its depleted stocks.It comes as Vladimir Putin’s forces are bombarding the key city of Kherson – territory they lost to Ukraine two weeks ago – forcing Ukrainian authorities to evacuate hospitals in the area.The incessant shelling of Kherson by Russia has...
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
Sober or bright? Europe faces holidays during energy crunch
VERONA, Italy — (AP) — Early season merrymakers sipping mulled wine and shopping for holiday decorations packed the Verona Christmas market for its inaugural weekend. But beyond the wooden market stalls, the Italian city still has not decked out its granite-clad pedestrian streets with twinkling holiday lights as officials debate how bright to make the season during an energy crisis.
London marchers to call for safe asylum route for Afghan women
Thousands expected to demonstrate on Sunday to urge UK government to help those fleeing Taliban
In a devastated Ukrainian village, winter brings more misery
As the temperatures plunge in eastern Ukraine, Sergiy Khmil says he has little choice but to use the stacks of ammunition boxes left by the retreating Russians forces as firewood this winter. With his home largely destroyed by shelling, Khmil is still hard at work converting his summer kitchen into impromptu winter lodging -- now filled with blankets, ammunition crates and a furnace pieced together from Russian shell casings.
