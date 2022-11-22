Read full article on original website
Related
globalspec.com
Optilogic launches first 100% SaaS-based supply chain design solution
Supply chain software company Optilogic has announced the release of its Cosmic Frog supply chain design software. Cosmic Frog positions Optilogic as a new leader in the supply chain design market by empowering organizations to design supply chain networks in a cloud-native environment. The Cosmic Frog solution enables optimization, simulation...
globalspec.com
A powerful wave of FPT Industrial innovative marine solutions on display at METSTRADE 2022
FPT Industrial attended METSTRADE 2022, the world’s largest B2B leisure marine equipment trade show, held November 15 through November 17, 2022, in the Netherlands. Sustainability, efficiency, hybrid propulsion solutions and new collaborations were the main themes showcased at RAI Amsterdam Europaplein in Amsterdam. IMO Tier III compliant solutions —...
globalspec.com
Automating air leak detection on trains
Researchers from Southwest Research Institute (SwRI) have developed a system for autonomously detecting compressed air leaks on trains — from sources ranging from air brakes and valve actuation to horns and bells and radiator shutters — and communicating their location to mechanical personnel. With estimates suggesting that the...
globalspec.com
Fully autonomous forklift to do the heavy lifting in warehouses
Autonomous mobile robot (AMR) and warehouse solutions provider ForwardX Robotics has developed a fully autonomous forklift for warehouse applications. The fully autonomous Apex 1400-L forklift can reportedly perform warehouse tasks associated with shipping, receiving, put away, replenishment and raw material movement, among others. The Apex 1400-L forklift features several sensors,...
globalspec.com
Robots help consumers shop
AutoStore, a cube-based warehouse automation company, has announced the launch of its new public-facing system that lets consumers pick up online purchases with help from robots. Called the PickUp Port, the technology lets consumers shop online and then retrieve their order directly from the AutoStore System with robots picking, organizing...
globalspec.com
TechInsights Teardown: Vivo X Fold V2178A smartphone
Foldable phones are growing in number and sophistication. While not for everyone with its larger form factor, it is gaining traction among some consumers who want to have a smartphone that can fold into the size of a tablet but can also shrink to become a regular sized smartphone. The...
globalspec.com
Video: Heat battery to reduce fossil fuel reliance and emissions
Rondo Energy is promoting thermal energy storage as a major component of industrial decarbonization efforts. However, the startup is pursuing the technology with a twist: instead of converting the heat back into electricity to return to the grid, just sell and exploit the heat itself. The company is advancing "brick...
Comments / 0