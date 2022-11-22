Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
House of Horror - Boys Stabbed to Death in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Two Children Were Stabbed To Death, Police Arrested the MotherAbdul GhaniBronx, NY
Female Cyclist Brutally Dragged And Killed By a Hit-And-Run Tractor-Trailer At Liberty Avenue QueensAbdul GhaniQueens, NY
Bronx, 14-years-old teen shot under broad daylight.Newsing the StatesBronx, NY
NYC, 2 Toddlers stabbed to death, Mother in custody as a person of interest.Newsing the StatesNew York City, NY
Related
Woman Critically Injured In Crash Between Van, Car At Hempstead Intersection
A woman suffered critical injuries after a two-vehicle crash at an intersection on Long Island. The incident happened around 8:35 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 27 in Hempstead. A 43-year-old man operating a 2016 Ford Van and the 61-year-old woman driving a 2014 Hyundai were involved in the crash at the intersection of Washington Street and Lent Avenue, Nassau County Police said.
Flames tear through Nassau Police's Second Precinct; building a total loss
A fast-moving fire tore through the Nassau County Police Department's 2nd Precinct building on Media Crossways in Woodbury Saturday night.
New Hyde Park man killed in Wantagh State Parkway crash
State police say it happened just before 9 p.m. Gaetano Decrescenzo, of New Hyde Park, was driving southbound near Exit 4 in Hempstead.
Man fatally shot on Harlem street flees in car and crashes before dying
A man fatally shot on a Harlem street Sunday fled in a car and crashed before dying, police sources said. The 39-year-old victim was shot in the chest near Broadway and W. 143rd St. at about 3 a.m., cops said. He managed to get into his car and drove off but crashed into a road median, sources said. Medics rushed him to Harlem Hospital, but he couldn’t be saved, police said. His name was not ...
Police: Man fatally shot in New Milford
The Bergen County prosecutor said it is investigating the incident.
NYPD: Man fatally shot while driving car in Hamilton Heights
News 12 was told the man was shot while driving on Broadway and 141st Street before crashing his car.
Off-duty White Plains firefighter saves woman from car fire in Connecticut
An off-duty White Plains firefighter rescued a woman from a car fire in Brookfield, Connecticut early Saturday morning.
VIEWER VIDEO: Car crashes near Port Jefferson Station home
News 12 is told there were no serious injuries but neighbors say this is the second time a crash happened near the property.
Suffolk police officers help deliver baby boy in Shirley
Four Suffolk County police officers helped deliver a healthy baby boy inside a Shirley home on Saturday.
Female Cyclist Brutally Dragged And Killed By a Hit-And-Run Tractor-Trailer At Liberty Avenue Queens
After a bicyclist was fatally struck and dragged in a hit-and-run collision with a tractor-trailer vehicle on Thursday in Queens, the NYPD's Highway Collision Investigation Squad is looking into the incident.
trumbulltimes.com
Two killed in overnight crashes on Interstate 95, state police say.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Two people were killed in crashes on Interstate 95 early Saturday, state police say. The first incident involved a wrong-way driver striking a 35-year-old North Haven man's car in a fatal motor vehicle collision. Connecticut State Police said they...
News 12
Police: Man arrested in robbery of Farmingdale TD Bank
Police arrested a man accused of robbing a bank in Farmingdale. Police say 21-year-old Almonte Cabrera walked into a TD Bank on Broadhollow Road around noon on Wednesday. They say Cabrera handed a note to the teller demanding cash and the teller complied. He then fled the scene with the cash.
Long Branch Driver, 37, Killed In Tinton Falls Crash
A 37-year-old driver was killed in a Monmouth County crash this week, authorities said. The Long Branch man and lone occupant was found dead at the scene of the crash at Asbury Avenue and Shafto Road in Tinton Falls around 2 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23, police said. Anyone who witnessed...
One dead after two-car crash on I-95 South in West Haven
WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — One person has died following a car accident on I-95 South in West Haven, police said. The accident happened just after 2:30 a.m. on Saturday. One vehicle was traveling at a suspected high speed and hit the back of another car. Delvon West, 35, was a passenger in the car […]
Police: Suspect arrested, another at large in break-in of Rochelle Park home
A Rochelle Park resident called police after seeing two people in his house wearing gloves and masks.
Police: 2 young boys stabbed to death in Mount Hope apartment; mother taken into custody
A 3-year-old boy and an 11-month-old boy were found in a Mount Hope apartment with multiple stab wounds to the neck and torso and did not survive after being transported to a hospital.
Police: 2 suspects wanted after shots fired through Soundview apartment window
Police are asking for the public’s help to identify two suspects after shots were fired through the window of a Soundview apartment building on Friday.
Man dies after driving off dock on Long Island
BAY SHORE, N.Y. -- A man died Tuesday after suffering a medical emergency and driving off a dock on Long Island.Suffolk County Police found a red Nissan Rogue submerged in water near the Maple Avenue Dock in Bay Shore.Police say the driver, 39-year-old Robert Lancaster, drove into the water just before 7 a.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene.Police are asking anyone who may have seen the incident to give them a call.
NYPD: 2 deceased children found with stab wounds, mother in custody
The FDNY said two people were rushed to the hospital from an apartment building after responding to a call around 8 p.m. of two people suffering cardiac arrests.
Queens driver fatally shot, crashes into telephone pole
A 40-year-old man was shot as he drove through a Queens neighborhood, causing him to crash into a telephone pole before dying, police said. The victim was behind the wheel of a 2018 Nissan Maxima when he was shot multiple times in the chest near 145th Drive and 184th St. in Springfield Gardens just before 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, cops said. The dying victim crashed into a telephone pole just ...
Comments / 0