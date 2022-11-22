ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Commack, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily News

Man fatally shot on Harlem street flees in car and crashes before dying

A man fatally shot on a Harlem street Sunday fled in a car and crashed before dying, police sources said. The 39-year-old victim was shot in the chest near Broadway and W. 143rd St. at about 3 a.m., cops said. He managed to get into his car and drove off but crashed into a road median, sources said. Medics rushed him to Harlem Hospital, but he couldn’t be saved, police said. His name was not ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
trumbulltimes.com

Two killed in overnight crashes on Interstate 95, state police say.

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Two people were killed in crashes on Interstate 95 early Saturday, state police say. The first incident involved a wrong-way driver striking a 35-year-old North Haven man's car in a fatal motor vehicle collision. Connecticut State Police said they...
MILFORD, CT
News 12

Police: Man arrested in robbery of Farmingdale TD Bank

Police arrested a man accused of robbing a bank in Farmingdale. Police say 21-year-old Almonte Cabrera walked into a TD Bank on Broadhollow Road around noon on Wednesday. They say Cabrera handed a note to the teller demanding cash and the teller complied. He then fled the scene with the cash.
FARMINGDALE, NY
WTNH

One dead after two-car crash on I-95 South in West Haven

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — One person has died following a car accident on I-95 South in West Haven, police said. The accident happened just after 2:30 a.m. on Saturday. One vehicle was traveling at a suspected high speed and hit the back of another car. Delvon West, 35, was a passenger in the car […]
WEST HAVEN, CT
CBS New York

Man dies after driving off dock on Long Island

BAY SHORE, N.Y. -- A man died Tuesday after suffering a medical emergency and driving off a dock on Long Island.Suffolk County Police found a red Nissan Rogue submerged in water near the Maple Avenue Dock in Bay Shore.Police say the driver, 39-year-old Robert Lancaster, drove into the water just before 7 a.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene.Police are asking anyone who may have seen the incident to give them a call.
BAY SHORE, NY
Daily News

Queens driver fatally shot, crashes into telephone pole

A 40-year-old man was shot as he drove through a Queens neighborhood, causing him to crash into a telephone pole before dying, police said. The victim was behind the wheel of a 2018 Nissan Maxima when he was shot multiple times in the chest near 145th Drive and 184th St. in Springfield Gardens just before 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, cops said. The dying victim crashed into a telephone pole just ...
QUEENS, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy