World Cup live scores, updates: Argentina needs rebound vs. Mexico; Lewandowski searches for first goal
Lionel Messi and Argentina face a match against Mexico that feels more like a "final." Polands's Robert Lewandowski searches for first World Cup goal.
Airline hits back after woman claimed she was stopped from boarding flight for being 'too big'
An airline has hit back after a woman claimed she was stopped from boarding a flight due to her size, saying she was ‘rude’ and ‘aggressive’ to staff. Brazilian social media influencer Juliana Nehme, 38, was due to travel from Beirut to Doha on 22 November.
Sober or bright? Europe faces holidays during energy crunch
VERONA, Italy — (AP) — Early season merrymakers sipping mulled wine and shopping for holiday decorations packed the Verona Christmas market for its inaugural weekend. But beyond the wooden market stalls, the Italian city still has not decked out its granite-clad pedestrian streets with twinkling holiday lights as officials debate how bright to make the season during an energy crisis.
