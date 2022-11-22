ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News/Talk 1470 KYYW

The Junior League of Abilene is Hosting Its Annual Reindeer Run 5k

While Christmas is my favorite all-time holiday in the world, I love all the extra special events that come along at this time of year and the awesome names they're given. For example, there's Christmas Lane at the State Supported Living Center, there's Winter Light Fest, and the awesome annual Reindeer Run 5K that is hosted by the Junior League of Abilene.
ABILENE, TX
News/Talk 1470 KYYW

The 36th Annual Nutcracker Ballet is Back to Enlighten the Hearts of All

For the 36th year in a row, the Abilene Ballet Theatre will present the classic Christmas ballet The Nutcracker at the historic Paramount Theatre in downtown Abilene at 352 Cypress Steet from November 18th, 19th, and 20th. This traditional family fairytale where toys, Christmas treats, and more come to life is the perfect holiday joy for music, ballet, theater lovers, and anyone who is young at heart.
ABILENE, TX
News/Talk 1470 KYYW

Gun and Blade Shows Seem to be Getting Bigger With More Variety

As the Silver Spur Gun and Blade Show returns to Abilene on December 3rd and 4th, it will be once again going back inside the Taylor County Coliseum. While it has been a "once-a-year in the coliseum event" the show's promoters Kim and Monty Sansom explained to me at the last show that "we've outgrown the Display Building, and anticipate bringing in bigger shows and will make the coliseum our home in Abilene."
ABILENE, TX
News/Talk 1470 KYYW

These Abilene Retailers Will Be Closed on Thanksgiving Day 2022

Thanksgiving is a day we all give thanks and show how grateful we are for our friends and family. In the past, retailers used the day to kick off their huge Black Friday sales events. However, in recent years, those retailers have closed on Thanksgiving Day and used their online platforms for consumers, giving their employees time off with their families.
ABILENE, TX
News/Talk 1470 KYYW

News/Talk 1470 KYYW

Abilene, TX
763
Followers
2K+
Post
95K+
Views
ABOUT

KYYW 1470 News Talk has the best news, talk, and weather for Abilene, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://1470kyyw.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy