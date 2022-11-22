Read full article on original website
The Longest Running Fun Family Christmas Event In Abilene is Back
The coronavirus pandemic really did a number on a lot of our fun family Christmas events over the past few years. In my opinion, the one event that I think was affected and changed forever back then was Christmas Lane at the State Supported Living Center. If you'll recall back...
Jolly Old Saint Nick Ready to Rock Abilene in 2022
It's getting closer to Christmas and that means Santa wants to meet all the little boys and girls to go over their wish lists. Well, Santa is making a few appearances in the Abilene area and we have them listed for you here. The Mall of Abilene. Santa's arrival at...
The Junior League of Abilene is Hosting Its Annual Reindeer Run 5k
While Christmas is my favorite all-time holiday in the world, I love all the extra special events that come along at this time of year and the awesome names they're given. For example, there's Christmas Lane at the State Supported Living Center, there's Winter Light Fest, and the awesome annual Reindeer Run 5K that is hosted by the Junior League of Abilene.
6 Restaurant Chains That I Loved Growing Up And Almost Forgot About
To be absolutely honest, I love eating out. Growing up in the Texas panhandle, our family ate out at restaurants quite a bit. I'd venture to say we ended up going out more than not. It's not that we never broke bread at home. Both my parents were excellent cooks, but the whole family always enjoyed going out on the town.
This Bar and Grill Was Once a Hot Spot in Abilene is Now for Sale
I remember sitting inside the Firehouse Bar and Grill broadcasting live on Fridays, Saturdays, or whatever day of the week and/or holiday it was or when they had some hot talent come and perform live there. Now, the Firehouse Bar and Grill is closed and I found out it's for sale. Check out the photos below.
West Texas Tree Farms That are Offering An Awesome Holiday Experience
As it's been a hot dry summer in West Texas and it seemed like nothing would grow on parched land, but nothing could be further from the truth. Don't let the holidays go by without at least spending some time in the great outdoors finding that perfect Christmas tree at one of our awesome West Texas Christmas tree farms.
Have A Cozy Warm House This Year With These 5 Simple Steps
The Abilene area has already had its first visit by Jack Frost, and it's only going to get colder. The winter months are coming. Is your house ready for the lower temperatures? Have no fear. There are simple ways to keep your home warm and cozy. No huge projects here....
Don’t Miss This Exhibition At The Grace Celebrating Native American Heritage Month
As stated in an article by the U.S. Senate, a joint resolution designating November as Native American Indian month was passed and signed into law in 1990. To honor this designation, The Grace Museum has joined forces with Abilene Christian University to create an exhibition celebrating Native American heritage here locally.
Tying The Knot? Do Not Say “I Do” Before Doing These 4 Things
It happens to most of us at one point or another: marriage. Before you go walking down the aisle though, you'll want to be prepared and ready. After all, it's a big decision. There are always so many things to do. Along with the wedding ceremony, reception, and music selection, there are also some legal aspects to be considered.
‘Tis The Season In Abilene: 5 Ways For Texans To Give Back During The Holidays
For many of us, this season of the year is an opportunity to "give thanks" by giving back to our community in some form or another. Some do this through financial gifts, others with time or expertise. Collectively it can really make a difference. It's something I especially appreciate about this time of year.
The 36th Annual Nutcracker Ballet is Back to Enlighten the Hearts of All
For the 36th year in a row, the Abilene Ballet Theatre will present the classic Christmas ballet The Nutcracker at the historic Paramount Theatre in downtown Abilene at 352 Cypress Steet from November 18th, 19th, and 20th. This traditional family fairytale where toys, Christmas treats, and more come to life is the perfect holiday joy for music, ballet, theater lovers, and anyone who is young at heart.
Super Star Willie Nelson Returns to the Outlaws and Legends Music Festival
Country music singer-songwriter, and founder of the 12th Annual Outlaws & Legends Music Festival, Mark Powell, just announced who will perform at this year's benefit fundraising music festival. This year's big surprise is the return of country music legend Willie Nelson. The 2023 Outlaws and Legends promises to be bigger...
Comedian Kevin Farley Chats About Show in Abilene, His Brother Chris and More
Comedian Kevin Farley is coming to Abilene on Friday, November 18th to perform at The Zone. Ahead of his show in the Key City, Kevin, the brother of the late-great Chris Farley, chatted with me about the show, his brother, his love for football, and a whole lot more. This...
Gun and Blade Shows Seem to be Getting Bigger With More Variety
As the Silver Spur Gun and Blade Show returns to Abilene on December 3rd and 4th, it will be once again going back inside the Taylor County Coliseum. While it has been a "once-a-year in the coliseum event" the show's promoters Kim and Monty Sansom explained to me at the last show that "we've outgrown the Display Building, and anticipate bringing in bigger shows and will make the coliseum our home in Abilene."
Abilene Area Free or Discounted Veterans Day Meals & Deals 2022
First off, we'd like to say thank you to all veterans and active-duty military for their service to our country. As a sign of 'thanks', many restaurants in the Abilene area offer free (or discounted) meals for veterans and active military on Veterans Day, November 11th. Below, you'll see a...
Hilarious Alternatives for Abilene Convention & Visitors Bureau’s New Logo
The Abilene Convention & Visitors Bureau revealed their new log recently. And while I think it's a really good logo, I felt compelled to offer up some alternative logos that could have also worked. Keep in mind, this is all in fun. I'm not trying to get the City of...
The Abilene Zoo is Reporting the Passing of Macho the Rhino Earlier Today
Recently while at the Abilene Zoo celebrating "Boo at the Zoo" I got to see Macho the Rhino briefly and while he looked to have a smile on his face none of us knew that he was not feeling 100%. Nonetheless, this morning we received the sad news from Clayton Carabajal from the Abilene Zoo.
These Abilene Retailers Will Be Closed on Thanksgiving Day 2022
Thanksgiving is a day we all give thanks and show how grateful we are for our friends and family. In the past, retailers used the day to kick off their huge Black Friday sales events. However, in recent years, those retailers have closed on Thanksgiving Day and used their online platforms for consumers, giving their employees time off with their families.
If You See A Blue Postal Mailbox in Abilene, Don’t Use It And Here’s Why
For decades the United States Postal Service has made things easy when it comes to mailing letters. It's those blue postal mailboxes that you see everywhere. Growing up we had one not too far away. I even remember going on short walks to drop off letters for the postman. Today,...
Abilene’s Round Up Pass Gives Visitors Free Entry to Our Local Attractions
The Abilene Convention and Visitors Bureau has just announced that they have partnered up with Bandwango a company that creates digital virtual passes for cities, civic organizations, nonprofits, and more. This new Abilene Convention and Visitors Bureau venture will be called the Abilene Round Up Pass. The new Abilene Round-Up...
