No. 24 Purdue Basketball Topples No. 6 Gonzaga 84-66 in Phil Knight Legacy Semifinal
Led by Zach Edey’s 23 points, Purdue had four players score in double figures to defeat Gonzaga. The Boilermakers made six 3-pointers in the second half, and freshman guards Braden Smith and Fletcher Loyer combined to score 28 points in the win.
No. 16 Florida State runs wild over Florida for 45-38 win
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A rout and a nail-biter. Florida State has knocked off its two state rivals for the first time since 2016, setting off a raucous celebration. Trey Benson had a 17-yard touchdown run with 4:06 left to give No. 16 Florida State a 45-38 win over Florida on Friday. Benson had 111 yards rushing and three touchdowns, and Jordan Travis ran for 83 yards and two touchdowns. The Seminoles ran for 228 yards — the seventh straight time they surpassed the 200-yard rushing mark. Florida drove the field in the final minutes but Anthony Richardson’s fourth-down pass over the middle fell incomplete with 39 seconds to go.
A TNT Worker Threw A Raw Turkey At Shaquille O'Neal Who Stared At Him With An Angry Look
This will go down as one of the more iconic moments on the hit show, whether O'Neal likes it or not.
Verlo Mattress Prep Zone | November 26, 2022
It’s the beginning of state championships for teams on both sides of the river. This week on Verlo Mattress Prep Zone, Jim Powers joins Kevin Ryans to preview state final four and state championship matchups and to give more prep sports insight from across the bi-state area. PART 1
Gordon scores 29, Nuggets beat short-handed Clippers 114-104
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Denver coach Michael Malone knew when the schedule came out that his team was going to have to be successful again on the road if it was going to be contend in the Western Conference. So far, the Nuggets are living up to Malone’s goal of being road warriors. Behind Aaron Gordon’s 29 points and an additional 19 from Jamal Murray, the Nuggets beat the short-handed Los Angeles Clippers 114-104 on Friday night for their league-best eighth road win. Denver has played 13 of its first 19 on the road and gone 8-5 after having a franchise-record 25 wins away from the friendly confines of Ball Arena last season.
Point has 2 goals, assist in Lightning’s 5-2 win over Blues
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Brayden Point had two goals and an assist, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the St. Louis Blues 5-2 on Friday night. Nikita Kucherov had three assists for Tampa Bay, and Andrei Vasilevskiy made 25 saves in his 135th win in his 200th home game. Only Jacques Plante (138) had more […]
Ja Morant Reacts To Facing Zion Williamson For The First Time In 647 Days
Ja Morant had some things to say about his matchup against Zion Williamson.
