Utah State

Related
ksl.com

Utah groups hopes to bridge religious and LGBTQ communities

HEBER CITY — Local groups in Utah are working to help people in the LGBTQ community feel more welcome and more understood. Kyle Ashworth was raised in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, served a mission, married in the temple, and had some kids. "And after all...
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

New book documents Utah history — one vintage sign at a time

SALT LAKE CITY — Lisa Michele Church admits she never really intended on documenting history. Yet her fascination with the past coupled with the skills she's learned through her career and other hobbies have helped mold her into one of Utah's more well-known community historians. "I wasn't formally trained...
UTAH STATE
finehomesandliving.com

4 Reasons Why Utah is Becoming a Popular Living Destination

It is always a big decision to move home, especially when you decide to start a new chapter in your life by moving to a different part of the country. Trying to sort everything out for your new life, from finding a job to schooling for your kids, can be daunting. If you can make moving home as smooth a transition as possible that will make things easier. Search comfortable move in ready homes Utah, for instance, you will see that if you move to Utah there is a ready-made home waiting for you in this amazing and friendly location.
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

Ex-boyfriend charged with killing Utah radio host arrested in Mexico

TAYLORSVILLE — After a monthslong manhunt, officers have arrested a man suspected in the 2021 killing of Gaby Sifuentes Castilla, better known as Gaby Ramos, a beloved radio host for a Utah Spanish-language station. Sifuentes, 38, was fatally shot in Taylorsville on Oct. 17, 2021. On Thanksgiving of this...
TAYLORSVILLE, UT
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

25 Weird Things You’ll See In Utah Homes

It’s no secret that Utahns are often seen as a peculiar people. From the way many of us dress(T-shirts under tank tops anyone?) to the way that we swear, people have made lots of observations about the differences between us in the beehive state and the rest of the world.
UTAH STATE
kslnewsradio.com

American Red Cross of Utah seeks volunteers in central Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — In wake of the fire in Richfield that displaced 35 families earlier this week, the American Red Cross of Utah is seeking additional volunteers from central Utah. “Disaster Action Team volunteers help communities prepare for and avert emergencies,” said Benjamin Donner, executive director of the...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

Utah-born Buu Nygren will be the youngest president in Navajo Nation history

NAVAJO NATION — When he's sworn in as president of the Navajo Nation this January, Buu Nygren's administration will make history on a number of fronts. His running mate, Richelle Montoya, will be the tribe's first female vice president. Nygren, who was born in Blanding, will be the first Utah-born president since the tribal government was restructured in 1991. He might even be the first Utah-born leader since legendary Chief Manuelito, who died in 1893 after presiding over the tribe during the "Long Walk."
UTAH STATE
kslnewsradio.com

Utahn helps non-profit with modern day “Candy Bomber” operation

SALT LAKE CITY — In memory of Gail Halvorsen, aka “The Candy Bomber,” a fundraiser named Operation Engel hopes to supply Christmas presents to refugee children in Berlin and Ukraine, including two pediatric hospitals in Ukraine. Cynthia Merrell, who partnered with the non-profit called Spendenbrucke, would like...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
a-z-animals.com

Meet the Largest Land Owners in Utah

“Buy land, they’re not making it anymore,” Mark Twain famously said, and it really sums up the number one reason land is such a wise investment. Land will always be necessary and will not vanish into thin air. Buildings and businesses come and go, but land lasts a lifetime. Considering land is a limited resource, it stands to reason that it can be a profitable investment.
UTAH STATE

