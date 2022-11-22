ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Sports

Jazz don't plan to trade Lauri Markkanen or Jordan Clarkson, set high price on Jarred Vanderbilt, per report

The Utah Jazz traded pretty much everybody that wasn't nailed down last offseason. Donovan Mitchell, Rudy Gobert and Bojan Bogdanovic were all dealt in an apparent rebuilding effort, and as such, it was widely expected that the Jazz would continue to offload veterans during the season to set the stage for a lengthy tank. Instead, they have been the surprise success story of the season. They are 12-7 through 19 games and currently occupy the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference. As such, it seems as though their plans are changing.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
NBA Analysis Network

This Jazz-Mavericks Trade Features Collin Sexton

If you have a goal that you are passionate about, it’s easy to get tunnel vision. That’s true for NBA teams as well. Sometimes, that can be problematic. Of course, it’s good to focus on a goal. At the same time, circumstances can change. Sometimes, your goals should change with them.
Heat Nation

Report: Miami Heat are ‘exploring the power forward market’

A new report indicates that the injury-plagued Miami Heat are looking into the possibility of acquiring a power forward, though not at an exorbitant price. Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald indicated that Utah Jazz power forward Jarred Vanderbilt has apparently been one of the names mentioned as a possible trade candidate.
MIAMI, FL
Yardbarker

Allen Iverson After Police Stopped Him In His Lamborghini For Breaking The Law: "Take The Vehicle, I Have 10 More"

Allen Iverson is undoubtedly one of the most iconic players to ever play in the NBA. The Philadelphia 76ers legend was truly blessed with talent. He had an insane scoring ability and was considered a pure scoring assassin with the ball. While no one can doubt Iverson's ability to play basketball, there are many who have questioned his life off the court.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Associated Press

Gordon scores 29, Nuggets beat short-handed Clippers 114-104

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Denver coach Michael Malone knew when the schedule came out that his team was going to have to be successful again on the road if it was going to be contend in the Western Conference. So far, the Nuggets are living up to Malone’s goal of being road warriors. Behind Aaron Gordon’s 29 points and an additional 19 from Jamal Murray, the Nuggets beat the short-handed Los Angeles Clippers 114-104 on Friday night for their league-best eighth road win. Denver has played 13 of its first 19 on the road and gone 8-5 after having a franchise-record 25 wins away from the friendly confines of Ball Arena last season.
DENVER, CO
FOX 2

Verlo Mattress Prep Zone | November 26, 2022

It’s the beginning of state championships for teams on both sides of the river. This week on Verlo Mattress Prep Zone, Jim Powers joins Kevin Ryans to preview state final four and state championship matchups and to give more prep sports insight from across the bi-state area. PART 1
Heat Nation

Heat Nation

Miami, FL
15K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Miami Heat news, rumors, videos, schedule, and wallpapers for Heat fans everywhere.

 https://heatnation.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy