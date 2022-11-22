Read full article on original website
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Omicron BQ Covid Variants, Which Threaten People With Compromised Immune Systems, Are Now Dominant in U.S.
The omicron BQ coronavirus subvariants have risen to dominance in the U.S. as people gather and travel for the Thanksgiving holiday, putting people with compromised immune systems at increased risk. BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 are causing 57% of new infections in the U.S., according to CDC data. The BQ subvariants are...
Nearly 60 per cent of Americans think Donald Trump running for president is a bad thing, poll finds
At least 57 per cent of Americans think Donald Trump running for the White House in 2024 is a bad idea, just a week after he announced his intentions of returning to the office.Nearly six in 10 Americans said Mr Trump's election bid is a bad thing, while just 34 per cent in favour of his decision, according to a new poll conducted by Quinnipiac University.Mr Trump, the twice-impeached former president who tried to overturn the results of the 2020 election, launched his campaign last Tuesday to try to return to the White House for a second time.“In order...
Joe and Hunter Biden go Black Friday shopping as Republicans prepare investigations into business deals
President Joe Biden spent Black Friday shopping with his family, including his son Hunter Biden. They visited several stores on the Massachusetts island of Nantucket.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Omicron Boosters Probably Aren't Very Effective Against Mild Covid Illness, But Will Likely Prevent Hospitalizations, Experts Say
The CDC, in a real-world study, found the omicron Covid boosters are less than 50% effective against mild illness across almost all adult age groups when compared to people who are unvaccinated. But people who received the boosters were better off than those who only got the old shots, with...
Local Iranian reflects on the killing of innocent people in her country
What began as a protest against Iran's mandatory headscarf, or hijab, has grown into a significant challenge to the ruling leaders since the chaotic years following the 1979 Islamic revolution.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Sarah Palin Loses Election for Alaska House Seat to Democratic Rep. Mary Peltola, Ending Comeback, NBC News Projects
Palin's loss was her second defeat in an election for Alaska's at-large House seat in less than three months. In late August, Rep. Mary Peltola, a Democrat, beat Palin and another Republican, Nick Begich, in a special election for the seat. It was left vacant by the March death of...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
How Congress May Make It Easier to Set Money Aside for Emergency Expenses
Finding the cash to cover the cost of an emergency is a big challenge for many individuals and families. Though experts recommend building an emergency cash cushion, surveys consistently show this is a challenge for many. Now, Congress may be poised to consider changes that would help make it easier...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Trump Blasts Supreme Court Over Tax Return Ruling After a Tough Day in 3 Other Courts
Former President Donald Trump lashed out at the Supreme Court for unanimously rejecting his request to block a congressional committee from obtaining his federal income tax returns. Trump's rant came a day after the would-be 2024 Republican presidential nominee saw ominous signs at three other courts where he faces troublesome...
