Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
The Best Christmas Lights Near The Fox Cities: Awesome Displays for 2022!
There is nothing quite like heading out for a tour of holiday light displays. Northeast Wisconsin is home to some of the best Christmas lights in Wisconsin! Whether you are looking for Christmas lights to music, unique displays or lots of eye candy, our handy guide will help you find the best Christmas lights near you. Grab the popcorn, fill the thermos with hot chocolate, and enjoy this free fun family tradition.
seehafernews.com
2023 Mariners Trail Calendars Now Available
The Friends of the Mariners Trail have completed their 2023 calendars, and they are available for purchase. The calendars, which feature amazing photos of the trail submitted by local and area residents, can be bought at a cost of $10 a piece at numerous area stores. In Manitowoc, you can...
Thousands line the streets during 34th annual Lakeshore Holiday Parade
Thousands of people lined the streets of downtown Manitowoc for the 34th annual Lakeshore Holiday Parade.
wearegreenbay.com
Neenah holiday tradition to return on December 2
NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – The holiday season is in full swing throughout northeast Wisconsin, especially in Neenah, where a popular local event is scheduled for December. A Very Neenah Christmas, presented by Community First Credit Union, is set for Friday, December 2, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. The...
Two Wisconsin Towns Named Most 'Magical Winter Wonderland Towns' In U.S
Here's where you can find them.
wapl.com
Starlite Club in Kaukauna is shutting its doors
The Starlite Club in Kaukauna is closing its doors. The supper club and banquet hall says their final day in business will be December 19th. Starlite plans a “farewell party” for patrons on the 17th, which will mark its 50th anniversary. The Realm of Darkness haunted house will...
Two Guernsey Girls Creamery expanding in Freedom
(WFRV) – It is egg nog season at Two Guernsey Girls Creamery in Freedom. The small batch creamery makes milk, flavored milk, and curds at their factory. They have an A2 herd of cows, meaning they only carry the A2 protein which is easier for some people to digest. The business is also expanding thanks […]
seehafernews.com
Paws Up Pet Rescue
This year’s Seehafer Broadcasting Giving Tree Recipient is Paws Up Pet Rescue. Based in Manitowoc and Sheboygan Counties, this a foster based rescue organization that helps pets in need, not only in our area but throughout the state. Paws Up Pet Rescue does take in local, owner surrender animals along with high kill shelters if a right fit can be found.
seehafernews.com
Shoreline Hometown Credit Union Helps the Season Pass Pin Program
Most people these days carry debit and credit cards instead of cash. The Salvation Army is offering a quick way to pass the red kettles guilt-free this season by offering the purchase of a Season Pass Pin available at all Shoreline Hometown Credit Unions. The Season Pass Pins are available...
Man injured in Fox River Mall parking lot by accidental discharge of handgun
A 21-year-old Wausau man was injured by an accidental discharge of a handgun while he was unloading it in the parking lot of Fox River Mall Friday morning.
WBAY Green Bay
SMALL TOWNS: Little Chute welcomes five new women-owned businesses
LITTLE CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - After sitting vacant for well over a year, Main Street Plaza in downtown Little Chute is bustling once again. And it’s thanks in big part to five new business owners - all women. This week in Small Towns, a closer look at their unique...
doorcountydailynews.com
Local companies manufacturing younger workforce
You will not find a shortage of ways local manufacturers are working to help foster the next generation of employees. Last month, businesses throughout Door County, including those in the Sturgeon Bay Industrial Park, hosted high school students for Manufacturing Day, where they got a chance to go behind the scenes to see current employees and their machines go to work. Earlier this month, Sevastopol became the latest high school to receive significant upgrades to its technical education department with new machines. Much like D&S Machine and NEW Plastics in Luxemburg did for school districts in Kewaunee and Manitowoc counties, NEW Industries helped finance some of the machines that went into the building, and they will also provide some in-person instruction from current employees. NEW Industries owner Chris Moore says they are willing to do about anything to help generate interest in the manufacturing field, and he believes it is working.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Green Bay Packaging honored for large investment in sustainability
– On the heels of a $500 million expansion – possibly the largest single-development project in Brown County’s history – Green Bay Packaging has been awarded for its commitment to sustainability and environmental improvement efforts. GBP, which completed expansion of its Green Bay facility in March, was...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc 2023 Budget Passes
On Monday night The Manitowoc Common Council unanimously passed the 2023 Executive budget. Mayor Nickels said a priority in this year’s budget was to take care of the City employees, saying, “a lot of my focus on this budget was on employees, how we can retain our good employees, how we can be attractive to folks that want to come work for the City of Manitowoc, so there is a 5% increase across the board for non-represented employees. We’re also looking at making some policy changes to allow for more flexibility in work schedules”.
WBAY Green Bay
Abandoned cats, kitten found frozen to death in Oshkosh
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - The Oshkosh Area Humane Society is asking people not to abandon animals, especially in the cold, after 7 cats were left outside in a cage and froze to death. “Our neighboring business came over in a panic,” Jessica Miller recalled. Miller, the executive director at...
wearegreenbay.com
Fond du Lac man dies after colliding with tree in southeast Wisconsin
TRENTON, Wis. (WFRV) – Shortly after deputies in southeast Wisconsin tried to stop a speeding car, the vehicle crashed into a tree, killing a 21-year-old man from Fond du Lac. According to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened around 1:20 a.m. on Thanksgiving day, just south of...
seehafernews.com
River North Apartments Nearing Completion
Manitowoc’s waterfront River North Apartment building should be ready for occupancy during the first quarter of 2023. During an appearance on “Welcome Home” last week, Alex Allie of Park Regency Management gave us an update. “Drywall’s being hung, it’s being textured and painted, light fixtures are being installed, baseboard is going in, flooring is being installed. So, I mean we’re to the phase of the project where its exciting and things are happening and moving fast.”
Steph Connects: 'Carrot Man' to no longer sell produce in West Allis
Steph takes us to West Bend where she’s connecting with a farmer who’s been bringing his fresh produce to West Allis Farmers Market for three decades but has now decided it’s time to move on.
Renewable natural gas made in Brown County fueling fleets around the nation
(WFRV) – The new BC Organics digester campus in Brown County is now producing renewable natural gas or RNG. So how is that product used and how is it different from fossil-fuel natural gas? Millaine Wells spoke to the company, Clean Energy Fuels, buying the RNG to power fleets of vehicles around the country. Curious […]
washingtoncountyinsider.com
You know you are from Kewaskum if…..
Kewaskum, WI – Comedian Jeff Foxworthy has a successful comedy routine that details ways to know if you are a redneck. Some neighbors in Kewaskum came up with one-liners that are drawing a smile. “You know you are from Kewaskum.”. Entries include: You call Fond du Lac Avenue “Main...
Comments / 0