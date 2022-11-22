ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allen Planning and Zoning denies setback changes

At a Nov. 15 planning and zoning commission, Hayley Angel presented proposed amendments to a residential development for smaller setbacks between the undeveloped houses. In 2016, 27 houses were approved for a single-family development off Ridgeview Drive, each 2,200 square feet. The four remaining lots would not be able to house 2,200 square-foot homes without adjusting the setbacks, Angel said.
ALLEN, TX
CBS DFW

Denton city staff respond to marijuana decriminalization ordinance

DENTON (CBSDFW.COM) - While certifying the votes from the November election Tuesday, Denton's city council made it clear the city follow the will of the voters when it comes to how police enforce marijuana laws.Despite accusations the city was trying to "overthrow" an election, council members declined to direct the city manager to enforce the rule, which would prevent police from using the smell of marijuana to search someone, or arrest or cite them for possessing small amounts of the drug.The city manager and mayor said the city would continue to treat possession as a low priority crime. However they...
DENTON, TX
starlocalmedia.com

McKinney Business Briefs: Medical City McKinney gets Level II Trauma Center designation and more updates

Medical City McKinney has been designated a Level II Trauma Center by the Texas Department of State Health Services, making it the first hospital in northern Collin County to achieve the distinguished classification. A Level II Trauma designation represents the second-highest level of trauma designation available and reflects Medical City McKinney’s dedication to providing optimal care for severely injured patients.
MCKINNEY, TX
starlocalmedia.com

McKinney News Roundup: Police urge caution ahead of holidays, Morrow Renewables donates $1M and more updates

The North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) announced on Nov. 17 that Morrow Renewables provided a $1 million donation to help the organization meet the unprecedented demand for food caused by inflation rates not seen in 40 years. The funds will enable the North Texas Food Bank to provide three million meals to those facing hunger across North Texas.
MCKINNEY, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

ACLU of Texas files complaint against Frisco ISD

The American Civil Liberties Union Foundation of Texas filed a complaint Nov. 21 against Frisco Independent School District. (Community Impact Newspaper file photo) The American Civil Liberties Union Foundation of Texas filed a complaint Nov. 21 with the U.S. Department of Education against Frisco Independent School District. The complaint alleges that FISD’s new bathroom policy violates Title IX, according to the document.
FRISCO, TX
peoplenewspapers.com

Dallas Officials Eye New Timeline For Demolition of Former Valley View Mall

About three years after an agreement was reached to tear down Valley View Center, a portion of the mall remains. YouTubers Eric J. Kuhns and another who goes by the username The Helicopter Bear provided a glimpse into the abandoned mall in a video posted earlier this month in which they film themselves getting into the mall via an exposed loading bay and walking through the food court, whose floor is covered in glass shards in parts and many surfaces spray painted.
DALLAS, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

What’s next for Furst Ranch

After receiving approval for his rezoning request last month, longtime resident Jack Furst is working with Flower Mound to provide the municipal services required to develop his game-changing Furst Ranch. The Town is considering a development agreement and a Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone (TIRZ) to help fund infrastructure in the area.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Joseluis Esai arrested in connection with Lewisville murder

A 20-year-old man is charged with murder in connection with a shooting that occurred at 10:15 p.m., on Nov. 22 in the 900 block of Ashwood Drive. Joseluis Esai Vasquez is charged with murder and tampering with evidence in this case. His bond is set at $100,000 for the murder charge and $10,000 for the tampering charge.
LEWISVILLE, TX
dmagazine.com

Nefarious Tactics of Collin County DA’s Office Reach the Highest Court

When you birth a story, you never quite know what it will grow up to be. Some come out screaming and create a brief fuss. Some receive an unexpectedly warm and grateful reception from a devout audience. Some touch you deeply but end up disappearing like a whisper in a cloud of nitro gas at a drag race. And some develop a surprising momentum of their own, reverberating in ways you could never predict.
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Jersey Mike's Subs to offer sandwiches in Plano

Jersey Mike's Subs is set to open a new Plano location in 2023. (Courtesy Jersey Mike's Subs) Jersey Mike’s Subs is set to open a new location in Plano. The new store will be located at 3100 Independence Parkway, Ste. 102B, at the southeast corner of the intersection of Independence Parkway and Parker Road. No opening date is available yet, but construction is slated to conclude in March 2023, according to a listing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The restaurant is also listed as “coming soon” on Jersey Mike’s website. Jersey Mike’s serves a variety of custom-made hot or cold sandwiches. www.jerseymikes.com.
PLANO, TX
dmagazine.com

Hot Property: A Gorgeously Preserved Prairie-Style House in Munger Place

Almost 30 years ago, Frank Parker came to visit 5007 Junius St., his childhood home, on Christmas Day. The then-owners, Susan and James Wren, weren’t there, so Parker sat on the front porch of the Prairie-style house for a bit, then left. He returned a week later to introduce himself and get a tour of the property. As the Wrens showed him around, they swapped stories and reminisced, becoming fast friends. When Parker turned 90 in 1996, he sent them an invitation to his birthday party at Park Cities Baptist Church’s Ellis Parlor.
DALLAS, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Mesquite News Roundup: Suspect caught in connection with homicide

Mesquite Police Investigators identified Lawrence Caston, a 27-year-old male from Desoto, as a suspect in connection with a Nov. 12 homicide. Mesquite Police Officers responded to sounds of gunfire at 8:13 a.m. Nov. 12 around the parking garage of an apartment complex in the 4500 block of Gus Thomasson Road.
MESQUITE, TX

