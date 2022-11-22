Read full article on original website
Texas woman hospitalized after Pitbull attacked her and ate her bicep after biting into her friend's neckAmarie M.Lewisville, TX
NCAA announces 2030 Men's Final Four will be held at AT&T StadiumJalyn SmootArlington, TX
New bill would classify unborn children as HOV passengersAsh JurbergPlano, TX
New Bank Opens on High School Campus Teaching Students about FinancesLarry LeaseLittle Elm, TX
Plano City Council to Vote on Short-Term Rental RegulationsLarry LeasePlano, TX
starlocalmedia.com
Allen Planning and Zoning denies setback changes
At a Nov. 15 planning and zoning commission, Hayley Angel presented proposed amendments to a residential development for smaller setbacks between the undeveloped houses. In 2016, 27 houses were approved for a single-family development off Ridgeview Drive, each 2,200 square feet. The four remaining lots would not be able to house 2,200 square-foot homes without adjusting the setbacks, Angel said.
Denton city staff respond to marijuana decriminalization ordinance
DENTON (CBSDFW.COM) - While certifying the votes from the November election Tuesday, Denton's city council made it clear the city follow the will of the voters when it comes to how police enforce marijuana laws.Despite accusations the city was trying to "overthrow" an election, council members declined to direct the city manager to enforce the rule, which would prevent police from using the smell of marijuana to search someone, or arrest or cite them for possessing small amounts of the drug.The city manager and mayor said the city would continue to treat possession as a low priority crime. However they...
starlocalmedia.com
Coppell Business Briefs: Andrew Brown Park West Trail closed, S. Belt Line reconstruction, and more
Phase 2 of the S. Belt Line reconstruction is underway, which includes utility improvements, roadway excavation, and subgrade prep over the course of this week and next. For more updates on the S. Belt Line reconstruction, visit www.cooppelltx.gov/beltline.com.
starlocalmedia.com
McKinney Business Briefs: Medical City McKinney gets Level II Trauma Center designation and more updates
Medical City McKinney has been designated a Level II Trauma Center by the Texas Department of State Health Services, making it the first hospital in northern Collin County to achieve the distinguished classification. A Level II Trauma designation represents the second-highest level of trauma designation available and reflects Medical City McKinney’s dedication to providing optimal care for severely injured patients.
Top 12 New Restaurants In Collin County To Try Before The Year Ends
This year is almost over. What better time to look back at the new restaurants and bars that graced our palates? Here is Local Profile’s best of new restaurants list for 2022. If you missed any of these, there is still time this year to check them out. We...
starlocalmedia.com
McKinney News Roundup: Police urge caution ahead of holidays, Morrow Renewables donates $1M and more updates
The North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) announced on Nov. 17 that Morrow Renewables provided a $1 million donation to help the organization meet the unprecedented demand for food caused by inflation rates not seen in 40 years. The funds will enable the North Texas Food Bank to provide three million meals to those facing hunger across North Texas.
ACLU of Texas files complaint against Frisco ISD
The American Civil Liberties Union Foundation of Texas filed a complaint Nov. 21 against Frisco Independent School District. (Community Impact Newspaper file photo) The American Civil Liberties Union Foundation of Texas filed a complaint Nov. 21 with the U.S. Department of Education against Frisco Independent School District. The complaint alleges that FISD’s new bathroom policy violates Title IX, according to the document.
peoplenewspapers.com
Dallas Officials Eye New Timeline For Demolition of Former Valley View Mall
About three years after an agreement was reached to tear down Valley View Center, a portion of the mall remains. YouTubers Eric J. Kuhns and another who goes by the username The Helicopter Bear provided a glimpse into the abandoned mall in a video posted earlier this month in which they film themselves getting into the mall via an exposed loading bay and walking through the food court, whose floor is covered in glass shards in parts and many surfaces spray painted.
Frisco ISD’s New Bathroom Policy Could Turn Lead To A Civil Rights Investigation
Frisco ISD’s new bathroom policy has brought on both support and disapproval, but the new rules have caught national attention. The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) has filed formal complaints about the policies, citing that they will harm LGBTQ+ children. According to The Dallas Morning News, the ACLU of...
Shipping container townhomes near opening in McKinney, expansion planned
The Cotton Groves project broke ground in McKinney in October 2020. (Shelbie Hamilton/Community Impact) The Cotton Groves in McKinney is expected to have its first townhome completed in early January, according to Celeste Cox, CEO of Habitat for Humanity of Collin County. The Cotton Groves is a community of townhomes...
What’s next for Furst Ranch
After receiving approval for his rezoning request last month, longtime resident Jack Furst is working with Flower Mound to provide the municipal services required to develop his game-changing Furst Ranch. The Town is considering a development agreement and a Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone (TIRZ) to help fund infrastructure in the area.
WFAA
Haltom City police investigating crash that killed pedestrian
Police said a man was hit by a car on Denton Highway. The driver is cooperating with the investigation.
starlocalmedia.com
Joseluis Esai arrested in connection with Lewisville murder
A 20-year-old man is charged with murder in connection with a shooting that occurred at 10:15 p.m., on Nov. 22 in the 900 block of Ashwood Drive. Joseluis Esai Vasquez is charged with murder and tampering with evidence in this case. His bond is set at $100,000 for the murder charge and $10,000 for the tampering charge.
dmagazine.com
Nefarious Tactics of Collin County DA’s Office Reach the Highest Court
When you birth a story, you never quite know what it will grow up to be. Some come out screaming and create a brief fuss. Some receive an unexpectedly warm and grateful reception from a devout audience. Some touch you deeply but end up disappearing like a whisper in a cloud of nitro gas at a drag race. And some develop a surprising momentum of their own, reverberating in ways you could never predict.
starlocalmedia.com
Brayan De La Rosa arrested in connection with fatal crash in Carrollton
The driver suspected of causing a fatal crash in Carrollton then fleeing the scene is now in custody. Brayan De La Rosa, 19, is charged in connection with the Oct. 24 fatality crash at Marsh Lane and Dove Creek, which killed 43-year-old Aurora Canales and injured five of her eight children.
Jersey Mike's Subs to offer sandwiches in Plano
Jersey Mike's Subs is set to open a new Plano location in 2023. (Courtesy Jersey Mike's Subs) Jersey Mike’s Subs is set to open a new location in Plano. The new store will be located at 3100 Independence Parkway, Ste. 102B, at the southeast corner of the intersection of Independence Parkway and Parker Road. No opening date is available yet, but construction is slated to conclude in March 2023, according to a listing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The restaurant is also listed as “coming soon” on Jersey Mike’s website. Jersey Mike’s serves a variety of custom-made hot or cold sandwiches. www.jerseymikes.com.
dmagazine.com
Hot Property: A Gorgeously Preserved Prairie-Style House in Munger Place
Almost 30 years ago, Frank Parker came to visit 5007 Junius St., his childhood home, on Christmas Day. The then-owners, Susan and James Wren, weren’t there, so Parker sat on the front porch of the Prairie-style house for a bit, then left. He returned a week later to introduce himself and get a tour of the property. As the Wrens showed him around, they swapped stories and reminisced, becoming fast friends. When Parker turned 90 in 1996, he sent them an invitation to his birthday party at Park Cities Baptist Church’s Ellis Parlor.
starlocalmedia.com
Mesquite News Roundup: Suspect caught in connection with homicide
Mesquite Police Investigators identified Lawrence Caston, a 27-year-old male from Desoto, as a suspect in connection with a Nov. 12 homicide. Mesquite Police Officers responded to sounds of gunfire at 8:13 a.m. Nov. 12 around the parking garage of an apartment complex in the 4500 block of Gus Thomasson Road.
starlocalmedia.com
Frisco Business Briefs: PGA offers short-term employment opportunities and more updates
The PGA of America is inviting talent from diverse backgrounds who are interested in careers in golf and sports to apply for short-term employment as operations assistants in support of the PGA’s high-profile 2023 major spectator championships, including one in Frisco. Individuals can register at PGAImpact.org through Dec.16 to...
A fire tears through The Duck Creek golf course in Garland
The Duck Creek golf course in Garland will be closed at least through Saturday after a fire tore through the clubhouse. The fire was reported about 3:00 this morning.
