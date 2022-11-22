Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Where can you get a $5 meal in Branson and Springfield?Evan CrosbySpringfield, MO
Touring Marvel Cave at Silver Dollar CityEvan CrosbyBranson, MO
5 Branson Christmas Shows That You Can Catch This Holiday SeasonEvan CrosbyBranson, MO
Ozark Historic River District Seeks to Preserve and Capitalize on Community's Rich HistoryEvan CrosbyOzark, MO
Related
bransontrilakesnews.com
Disney’s Frozen JR opens Thursday at Historic Owen Theatre
The Branson Regional Art Council’s winter holiday youth production of Disney’s Frozen JR opens this Thursday, Dec. 1, at the Historic Owen Theatre in downtown Branson. Featuring a cast of 37 young actors, this musical production directed by Hollister High School Theatre Director Kyle Bradley will offer eight performances throughout the first two weeks of December.
bransontrilakesnews.com
A Merry Country Christmas: Legends in Concert presents audiences the gift of country music
Christmas has gone country this year at Dick Clark’s American Bandstand Theatre as Legends in Concert presents their inaugural season of A Merry Country Christmas. Featuring tributes to Alan Jackson, Carrie Underwood, Garth Brooks, The Blues Brothers and Elvis Presley, A Merry Country Christmas is offering performances six days a week, now through Friday, Dec. 23.
bransontrilakesnews.com
Area theaters raise more than $14K during Red Bucket Week
Branson Cares inaugural Red Bucket Week has been deemed a success after raising more than $14,000 the week of Nov. 14 to Nov. 20. Benefiting Hope Haven International, which builds and donates pediatric wheelchairs for children with disabilities around the world, Red Bucket Week was successfully executed due to the efforts of 13 Branson Theaters raising a total of $14,035.64.
bransontrilakesnews.com
Three BHS students earn All-State Choir honor
Three Branson students have earned All-State Choir honors. Tate Gettling, Sarah Riveros, and Talya Tinoco were selected for the All-State Choir after auditions on Nov. 5. The three will join with other all-state qualifying students from around Missouri for a three-day clinician experience at the Missouri Music Educators Association conference in January 2023.
bransontrilakesnews.com
2022 Elevate Branson Thanksgiving Lunch
Elevate Branson celebrated their 15th anniversary with their annual Thanksgiving Lunch, held this year at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church in Branson. The guests received a traditional Thanksgiving meal with all the trimmings, were escorted to their seats by a volunteer who sat and enjoyed the meal with them, and were served their meal by another team of volunteers.
bransontrilakesnews.com
Hollister Schools continue offering assistance for holidays
The Hollister School District is continuing to offer assistance in the community throughout the holiday season. According to a press release, thanks to numerous donations from students and families, teachers and staff, and many community members and organizations, the Hollister School District was able to provide Thanksgiving meal assistance to 92 Hollister families (198 students) this year.
bransontrilakesnews.com
Branson Public Schools hosting public focus groups
Branson Public Schools will be hosting a series of public focus groups to get feedback from the community about the direction of the district. District officials will be talking to residents about the strategic goals of the district and seeking feedback to help guide future planning. “These Focus Groups provide...
bransontrilakesnews.com
2022 Reeds Spring Community Thanksgiving Meal
The cafeteria of the Reeds Spring Intermediate School was packed with friends and neighbors for the 2022 Reeds Spring Community Thanksgiving Meal. Hundreds of people flowed through the room enjoying turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, and more. An entire table was dedicated to a variety of desserts including pumpkin pie and chocolate cake, with some sugar-free options \ to give everyone a chance for a Thanksgiving treat.
bransontrilakesnews.com
Reeds Spring School receives award of excellence
Reeds Spring School was honored by the Missouri School Public Relations Association. MOSPRA gave the district the Award of Excellence for a Marketing Materials/Special Purpose Publication. The award honored the efforts of the district created magazine last spring. The district mailed a magazine to all patrons informing them about the...
bransontrilakesnews.com
Blue and White Night at Forsyth Panthers
The Forsyth Panthers kicked off their winter sports season with their Blue and White Night. The night began as the ROTC presented the Colors and the Panthers Pep Band preformed the National Anthem at 6 p.m. Afterwards the Lady Panthers hit the court for a scrimmage in two 16 minute...
bransontrilakesnews.com
Milton calls out misinformation about marketing concerns
Branson Mayor Larry Milton is speaking out against what he says are false statements being made about himself and the Board of Aldermen regarding their position on the use of city tax dollars by the Branson Chamber of Commerce and CVB for marketing. Milton spoke with Branson Tri-Lakes News at...
bransontrilakesnews.com
Fish hatchery names new manager
The Shepherd of the Hills Fish Hatchery recently named a new hatchery manager. Sheldon Mifflin replaced Clint Hale, who was promoted to MDC Hatchery Systems Manager for the entire state earlier this year, as the new Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) Shepherd of the Hills Fish Hatchery manager. The...
bransontrilakesnews.com
Branson aldermen renew agreement on financial management
The Branson Board of Aldermen voted to extend the city’s deal with Baker Tilly to handle the city’s financial management. The firm was contracted with the city to handle city financial matters following the termination of Jamie Rouch as Finance Director in late April 2022. Mayor Pro-Tem Clay...
bransontrilakesnews.com
Branson aldermen simplify firefighters pay scale
The Branson Board of Aldermen approved an addendum at their Tuesday, Nov. 22, meeting which would significantly change the pay scale for firefighters. The deal with the International Association of Firefighters Local 152 would change the pay scale from 21 salary steps to 10 steps, allowing union members the opportunity to reach higher levels of pay earlier in their career.
bransontrilakesnews.com
Forsyth hires new police officer
The city of Forsyth is filling positions left vacant by the resignations of several police officers. During the Monday, Nov. 21, Forsyth Board of Aldermen meeting, the aldermen unanimously voted to approve hiring a new officer, Christina Algya. The Forsyth Police Department is building back up after all but one...
bransontrilakesnews.com
Liberty to raise electric rates
Liberty electric customers in Stone and Taney counties will see an increase in their bills starting on Dec. 1. The Missouri Public Service Commission said there will be an increase to the Fuel Adjustment Clause charge on bills. PSC officials say Liberty filed for an adjustment to reflect their actual...
Comments / 0