bransontrilakesnews.com
2022 Elevate Branson Thanksgiving Lunch
Elevate Branson celebrated their 15th anniversary with their annual Thanksgiving Lunch, held this year at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church in Branson. The guests received a traditional Thanksgiving meal with all the trimmings, were escorted to their seats by a volunteer who sat and enjoyed the meal with them, and were served their meal by another team of volunteers.
Have you ever met a reindeer? Come see this farm this holiday season
VANZANT, Mo. – The Prescott family has been raising reindeer for the past year and is inviting the public to visit the farm after Thanksgiving. In its second year, the Prescott Family Reindeer Farm is offering a fun, unique Christmas tradition for the whole family. “We searched for something new we could bring to the […]
bransontrilakesnews.com
Area theaters raise more than $14K during Red Bucket Week
Branson Cares inaugural Red Bucket Week has been deemed a success after raising more than $14,000 the week of Nov. 14 to Nov. 20. Benefiting Hope Haven International, which builds and donates pediatric wheelchairs for children with disabilities around the world, Red Bucket Week was successfully executed due to the efforts of 13 Branson Theaters raising a total of $14,035.64.
Branson Missouri Is A Must Visit. Check Out These 11 Definite Must Do’s
Many of us know that Branson Missouri is one of the most popular tourist destinations in the country. We are fortunate that it is only a few hours away from us here in Sedalia. If you have been, then you know how much fun it can be. Plenty of options to check out for sure. If you have never been, here are 12 "Must Do's" when you go that you may want to check out that will be worth while.
bransontrilakesnews.com
Disney’s Frozen JR opens Thursday at Historic Owen Theatre
The Branson Regional Art Council’s winter holiday youth production of Disney’s Frozen JR opens this Thursday, Dec. 1, at the Historic Owen Theatre in downtown Branson. Featuring a cast of 37 young actors, this musical production directed by Hollister High School Theatre Director Kyle Bradley will offer eight performances throughout the first two weeks of December.
KYTV
Heavy traffic expected in Springfield on Black Friday
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Black Friday is here, and shoppers are expected to spend billions on gifts this year. You can expect to see many people on the road to find that perfect present. Glenstone and Battlefield is expected to be one of the busiest intersections. Traffic engineers will be operating...
bransontrilakesnews.com
2022 Reeds Spring Community Thanksgiving Meal
The cafeteria of the Reeds Spring Intermediate School was packed with friends and neighbors for the 2022 Reeds Spring Community Thanksgiving Meal. Hundreds of people flowed through the room enjoying turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, and more. An entire table was dedicated to a variety of desserts including pumpkin pie and chocolate cake, with some sugar-free options \ to give everyone a chance for a Thanksgiving treat.
bransontrilakesnews.com
Mease family gives the gift of food
A Stone County family continues their tradition of feeding the community for Thanksgiving. The free Thanksgiving dinner will take place on Thursday, Nov. 24, noon to 2 p.m. at the Reeds Spring Intermediate School cafeteria, located at 175 Elementary Road in Reeds Spring. The tradition started in 2009 when Shirley...
Where can you get a $5 meal in Branson and Springfield?
Springfield, Mo. - Five bucks just doesn't go as far as it used to, even in the Ozarks. And that's especially true when it comes to going out to eat. Just a few short years ago, nearly every fast food chain had its own $5 value meal. However, amid 40-year high inflation, many restaurants have either had to scrap their value meals or raise their prices.
A Missouri town named One of the Best Places to Buy a Lake House
Lakefront property is at an all-time high, and people are searching high and low for great places to live on the lake. Missouri has thousands of miles of lakefront property but one town in the Show-Me State stands above the rest when it comes to buying a lake house. According...
bransontrilakesnews.com
A Merry Country Christmas: Legends in Concert presents audiences the gift of country music
Christmas has gone country this year at Dick Clark’s American Bandstand Theatre as Legends in Concert presents their inaugural season of A Merry Country Christmas. Featuring tributes to Alan Jackson, Carrie Underwood, Garth Brooks, The Blues Brothers and Elvis Presley, A Merry Country Christmas is offering performances six days a week, now through Friday, Dec. 23.
Domestic situation calls expect to increase on Thanksgiving
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Thanksgiving brings an increased workload for those at Springfield-Greene County 911. “Any time you have groups of people gathering, you’ll see domestic disturbance calls start to increase.” Kris Inman said. “Any time you have a large number of people who are together, you will often see this type of call increase. This […]
bransontrilakesnews.com
Fish hatchery names new manager
The Shepherd of the Hills Fish Hatchery recently named a new hatchery manager. Sheldon Mifflin replaced Clint Hale, who was promoted to MDC Hatchery Systems Manager for the entire state earlier this year, as the new Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) Shepherd of the Hills Fish Hatchery manager. The...
bransontrilakesnews.com
Hollister Schools continue offering assistance for holidays
The Hollister School District is continuing to offer assistance in the community throughout the holiday season. According to a press release, thanks to numerous donations from students and families, teachers and staff, and many community members and organizations, the Hollister School District was able to provide Thanksgiving meal assistance to 92 Hollister families (198 students) this year.
KYTV
Springfield City Utilities crews restoring power to nearly 2,000 customers
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield’s City Utilities restored power to customers in the northwest portion of the city after a morning crash. At the outage’s peak, nearly 2,000 customers lost power shortly before 9 a.m. Most of the outages centered around Grant Beach Park. CU crews restored power around 11 a.m.
KYTV
Republic Police Department reminds you to lock up this holiday season
REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - The holiday season is in full force, and police said thieves are getting more desperate with inflation and a rough economy. Neighbors in Republic had a run-in with suspicious activity the night of November 23 in northeast Republic. Allen Vanderpool and Heather Scholbrock said a car came up to their house, looked around their driveway for a few minutes, and left.
bransontrilakesnews.com
Blue and White Night at Forsyth Panthers
The Forsyth Panthers kicked off their winter sports season with their Blue and White Night. The night began as the ROTC presented the Colors and the Panthers Pep Band preformed the National Anthem at 6 p.m. Afterwards the Lady Panthers hit the court for a scrimmage in two 16 minute...
Four dead after Thanksgiving night crash on I-44
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Four Greene County adults are dead and a child is injured today after a multi-vehicle crash on Thanksgiving night on I-44. The crash at about 9:50 p.m. near the intersection with West Chestnut Expressway occurred when an eastbound Ram 1500 pickup truck struck the rear of an eastbound SUV and then crossed […]
RFT (Riverfront Times)
Check Out This 72,000-Square-Foot Missouri Home, Pensmore Chateau
In the middle of the woods in rural Missouri, a gigantic castle has risen... sort of. Chateau Pensmore is one of the largest homes in the world at 72,215 square feet with 13 bedrooms and 14 bathrooms, big enough to hold about 29 average-sized houses, according to a 2011 KSPR article. It is larger than the White House and over a decade later, it is still under construction in Highlandville, Missouri, 20 miles south of Springfield.
bransontrilakesnews.com
Milton calls out misinformation about marketing concerns
Branson Mayor Larry Milton is speaking out against what he says are false statements being made about himself and the Board of Aldermen regarding their position on the use of city tax dollars by the Branson Chamber of Commerce and CVB for marketing. Milton spoke with Branson Tri-Lakes News at...
