ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Branson, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bransontrilakesnews.com

2022 Elevate Branson Thanksgiving Lunch

Elevate Branson celebrated their 15th anniversary with their annual Thanksgiving Lunch, held this year at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church in Branson. The guests received a traditional Thanksgiving meal with all the trimmings, were escorted to their seats by a volunteer who sat and enjoyed the meal with them, and were served their meal by another team of volunteers.
BRANSON, MO
bransontrilakesnews.com

Area theaters raise more than $14K during Red Bucket Week

Branson Cares inaugural Red Bucket Week has been deemed a success after raising more than $14,000 the week of Nov. 14 to Nov. 20. Benefiting Hope Haven International, which builds and donates pediatric wheelchairs for children with disabilities around the world, Red Bucket Week was successfully executed due to the efforts of 13 Branson Theaters raising a total of $14,035.64.
BRANSON, MO
KIX 105.7

Branson Missouri Is A Must Visit. Check Out These 11 Definite Must Do’s

Many of us know that Branson Missouri is one of the most popular tourist destinations in the country. We are fortunate that it is only a few hours away from us here in Sedalia. If you have been, then you know how much fun it can be. Plenty of options to check out for sure. If you have never been, here are 12 "Must Do's" when you go that you may want to check out that will be worth while.
BRANSON, MO
bransontrilakesnews.com

Disney’s Frozen JR opens Thursday at Historic Owen Theatre

The Branson Regional Art Council’s winter holiday youth production of Disney’s Frozen JR opens this Thursday, Dec. 1, at the Historic Owen Theatre in downtown Branson. Featuring a cast of 37 young actors, this musical production directed by Hollister High School Theatre Director Kyle Bradley will offer eight performances throughout the first two weeks of December.
BRANSON, MO
KYTV

Heavy traffic expected in Springfield on Black Friday

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Black Friday is here, and shoppers are expected to spend billions on gifts this year. You can expect to see many people on the road to find that perfect present. Glenstone and Battlefield is expected to be one of the busiest intersections. Traffic engineers will be operating...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
bransontrilakesnews.com

2022 Reeds Spring Community Thanksgiving Meal

The cafeteria of the Reeds Spring Intermediate School was packed with friends and neighbors for the 2022 Reeds Spring Community Thanksgiving Meal. Hundreds of people flowed through the room enjoying turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, and more. An entire table was dedicated to a variety of desserts including pumpkin pie and chocolate cake, with some sugar-free options \ to give everyone a chance for a Thanksgiving treat.
REEDS SPRING, MO
bransontrilakesnews.com

Mease family gives the gift of food

A Stone County family continues their tradition of feeding the community for Thanksgiving. The free Thanksgiving dinner will take place on Thursday, Nov. 24, noon to 2 p.m. at the Reeds Spring Intermediate School cafeteria, located at 175 Elementary Road in Reeds Spring. The tradition started in 2009 when Shirley...
STONE COUNTY, MO
Evan Crosby

Where can you get a $5 meal in Branson and Springfield?

Springfield, Mo. - Five bucks just doesn't go as far as it used to, even in the Ozarks. And that's especially true when it comes to going out to eat. Just a few short years ago, nearly every fast food chain had its own $5 value meal. However, amid 40-year high inflation, many restaurants have either had to scrap their value meals or raise their prices.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
bransontrilakesnews.com

A Merry Country Christmas: Legends in Concert presents audiences the gift of country music

Christmas has gone country this year at Dick Clark’s American Bandstand Theatre as Legends in Concert presents their inaugural season of A Merry Country Christmas. Featuring tributes to Alan Jackson, Carrie Underwood, Garth Brooks, The Blues Brothers and Elvis Presley, A Merry Country Christmas is offering performances six days a week, now through Friday, Dec. 23.
BRANSON, MO
KOLR10 News

Domestic situation calls expect to increase on Thanksgiving

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Thanksgiving brings an increased workload for those at Springfield-Greene County 911. “Any time you have groups of people gathering, you’ll see domestic disturbance calls start to increase.” Kris Inman said. “Any time you have a large number of people who are together, you will often see this type of call increase. This […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
bransontrilakesnews.com

Fish hatchery names new manager

The Shepherd of the Hills Fish Hatchery recently named a new hatchery manager. Sheldon Mifflin replaced Clint Hale, who was promoted to MDC Hatchery Systems Manager for the entire state earlier this year, as the new Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) Shepherd of the Hills Fish Hatchery manager. The...
BRANSON, MO
bransontrilakesnews.com

Hollister Schools continue offering assistance for holidays

The Hollister School District is continuing to offer assistance in the community throughout the holiday season. According to a press release, thanks to numerous donations from students and families, teachers and staff, and many community members and organizations, the Hollister School District was able to provide Thanksgiving meal assistance to 92 Hollister families (198 students) this year.
HOLLISTER, MO
KYTV

Republic Police Department reminds you to lock up this holiday season

REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - The holiday season is in full force, and police said thieves are getting more desperate with inflation and a rough economy. Neighbors in Republic had a run-in with suspicious activity the night of November 23 in northeast Republic. Allen Vanderpool and Heather Scholbrock said a car came up to their house, looked around their driveway for a few minutes, and left.
REPUBLIC, MO
bransontrilakesnews.com

Blue and White Night at Forsyth Panthers

The Forsyth Panthers kicked off their winter sports season with their Blue and White Night. The night began as the ROTC presented the Colors and the Panthers Pep Band preformed the National Anthem at 6 p.m. Afterwards the Lady Panthers hit the court for a scrimmage in two 16 minute...
KOLR10 News

Four dead after Thanksgiving night crash on I-44

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Four Greene County adults are dead and a child is injured today after a multi-vehicle crash on Thanksgiving night on I-44. The crash at about 9:50 p.m. near the intersection with West Chestnut Expressway occurred when an eastbound Ram 1500 pickup truck struck the rear of an eastbound SUV and then crossed […]
GREENE COUNTY, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Check Out This 72,000-Square-Foot Missouri Home, Pensmore Chateau

In the middle of the woods in rural Missouri, a gigantic castle has risen... sort of. Chateau Pensmore is one of the largest homes in the world at 72,215 square feet with 13 bedrooms and 14 bathrooms, big enough to hold about 29 average-sized houses, according to a 2011 KSPR article. It is larger than the White House and over a decade later, it is still under construction in Highlandville, Missouri, 20 miles south of Springfield.
HIGHLANDVILLE, MO
bransontrilakesnews.com

Milton calls out misinformation about marketing concerns

Branson Mayor Larry Milton is speaking out against what he says are false statements being made about himself and the Board of Aldermen regarding their position on the use of city tax dollars by the Branson Chamber of Commerce and CVB for marketing. Milton spoke with Branson Tri-Lakes News at...
BRANSON, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy