Odell Beckham Jr. to Bills? We’ll ‘Blow Away’ Cowboys & Giants, Says Von Miller
The Dallas Cowboys' recruiting pitch to Odell Beckham Jr. is hitting on all cylinders right now, with QB Dak Prescott now going public about his contact with the free agent wide receiver. But Von Miller has been pretty relentless, too, in pitching to OBJ - and to the public -...
Offense Finally Looks Well-Armed
NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans head into Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals equipped with something that’s eluded them almost all season: the threat of a downfield passing attack. It would have been impossible to say the same just a week ago. That was before Ryan Tannehill...
Steelers Biggest Draft Needs: Time to Try Again at Some Positions
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are sitting 3-7 heading into Week 12 and currently hold the 8th pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Realistically, it won't end that way. This is the Pittsburgh Steelers, chances are they're going to win some more games - and at no point will they give up on a season.
Week 12 Rankings: Kickers
Happy Thanksgiving, folks. I’ve got a lot to be grateful for and I’m sure you do, too. I hope we can all appreciate each other, give love and celebrate the big and small things in life. Without further ado, here are my Week 12 PPR rankings. We’re on a bye week from bye weeks, so hopefully your team’s at full strength. Let’s see what we’re made of!
RB Draws ‘Brady/LT’ Comparison from Patriots Coach Bill Belichick
When an NFL team's game is about to be televised, it is customary for the national broadcast crew to get some sit-down time with the key figures of the teams. In New England, of course, that has long meant Patriots coach Bill Belichick involved in the sit-down - which doesn't mean he actually has to offer up any gems in the "production meeting.''
Justin Fields Questionable for Game with Jets
The Bears will move their quarterback mystery along at least another day, if not right up until kickoff. Quarterback Justin Fields did not go through a full practice this week and his injury status for Sunday's game with the New York Jets is questionable or 50-50. The team could come...
Broncos HC Explains Disappearance of TE Greg Dulcich in Offense
Only late last week, Denver Broncos fans saw QBs coach Klint Kubiak enter the mix to take over play-calling after head coach Nathaniel Hackett relinquished the duties. Shortly afterward, the Broncos unsurprisingly waived embattled, fumble-prone running back Melvin Gordon. Considering all of Denver's offensive faux pas, the failure to involve...
Dallas Cowboys 1 Of 3 Odell Beckham Jr. Visits; What OBJ Pecking Order?
NOV 25 OBJ SETS MEETINGS The Dallas Cowboys have worked their way into the headlines regarding free agent receiver Odell Beckham Jr. via his planned visit with them. Well, and with Cowboys owner Jerry Jones having revealed that he had a Thanksgiving "good visit'' by phone with OBJ. But there...
New York Giants Waive Two from 53-man Roster
The New York Giants have waived offensive lineman Devery Hamilton and defensive back Trenton Thompson from the 53-man roster. Hamilton and Thompson were signed to the roster from the practice squad earlier this week to provide the Giants with some reinforcement at offensive line and safety, two areas where injuries left the team thin.
Packers-Eagles Final Injury Report: Campbell Practices, Is Doubtful
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers and Philadelphia Eagles will be relatively healthy for their game on Sunday night. For Green Bay, only four players were given an injury designation on Friday’s injury report. That’s four more players than the Eagles, who didn’t list anyone on their report.
Steelers Suffer Three More Injuries Ahead of Colts Game
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are now dealing with three more injuries as they continue preparation for the Indianapolis Colts in Wee 12. Coming into their third practice of the week, the Steelers were without running back Jaylen Warren (hamstring), center Mason Cole (foot), wide receiver Miles Boykin (oblique) and cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon (hamstring). They've now added guard James Daniels (groin) and inside linebacker Robert Spillane (back) to that list.
Bobby Okereke is the KEY to the Colts’ Pass Defense: Film Room
The Indianapolis Colts made a pretty massive change this offseason on the defensive side of the ball, replacing Matt Eberflus (who is now the Chicago Bears' Head Coach) with long-time DC Gus Bradley. With Bradley bringing his patented single-high scheme to the Colts, the roles and responsibilities of these defenders changed quite a bit.
Steelers Sign Former Cleveland Browns Wide Receiver
A former Cleveland Browns wide receiver is heading up the Pittsburgh Steelers. Ja'Marcus Bradley is signing with the Steelers practice squad, according to league transactions. Bradley appeared in eight games for the Browns between 2020-21, also spending time with the practice squad. Bradley has nine catches for 124 yards in his NFL career. He was an undrafted free agent out of Louisiana.
Cincinnati Bengals Unveil Uniform Combo For Road Matchup With Tennessee Titans
CINCINNATI — The Bengals will wear white jerseys, white pants and black socks on Sunday against the Titans. Cincinnati has won six of their last eight games after starting 0-2 on the year. The Titans have won seven of their last eight after an 0-2 start. The Bengals are...
Longhorns RB Bijan Robinson Noncommittal on Playing in Bowl Game
The most resounding question surrounding the Texas Longhorns after Friday's 38-27 home win over the Baylor Bears is whether or not they'll be able to qualify for the Big 12 title game pending the results of Saturday's matchup between the Kansas Jayhawks and the Kansas State Wildcats. But weighing equally...
George Pickens Knew Kenny Pickett Was Great Long Before Steelers
PITTSBURGH -- It took no time for George Pickens to realize that Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett was a winner. Literally, no time at all. The first time the Steelers' first and second-round picks met was at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis. And the moment Pickens met the Pitt quarterback, he knew he was different.
A Plethora of Problems: Nothing goes right for Kansas against Tennessee
The Jayhawks couldn't get anything going as they fell to the Volunteers in the final of the Battle 4 Atlantis.
No. 24 Purdue routs No. 6 Gonzaga in tourney semifinal
Zach Edey scored 23 points and grabbed seven rebounds as No. 24 Purdue defeated No. 6 Gonzaga 84-66 in the
Bucks storm back in 2nd half to beat Cavaliers 117-102
Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks taught the Cleveland Cavaliers a lesson in playoff-type intensity well before the start of December. Antetokounmpo scored 38 points and the Bucks capitalized on a 23-2 run in the first eight-plus minutes of the third quarter to rally past Cleveland 117-102 on Friday night to snap the Cavaliers' four-game winning streak.
Parks Frazier Reveals Change in Matt Ryan
The Indianapolis Colts got off to a 3-3-1 start under quarterback Matt Ryan. He was benched after a Week 7 loss to the Tennessee Titans in large part because of how frequently he was turning the ball over. Ryan had nine interceptions and fumbled the ball 11 times (3 lost)...
