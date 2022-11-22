ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, MA

Allisa Davis
3d ago

yeah the superintendent should also make note that forcing homosexual rhetoric down the throats of people's children might lead to violence in a public place so you probably shouldn't do that for the safety of everybody

MassLive.com

Worcester Public Schools sends message against hate following Colorado Springs, Walmart shootings

After mass shootings at a popular LGBTQ+ nightclub in Colorado Springs and a Chesapeake Virginia Walmart, Worcester Public Schools is sending a message against hate. “As we enter the holiday season and in the wake of the Colorado Springs and Walmart tragedies WPS stands together against all forms of hatred,” a post to WPS social media on Friday stated.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts Army veteran facing up to 5 years in prison for threatening organization against gun violence

BOSTON – A Massachusetts man pleaded guilty Tuesday in federal court in Springfield to sending threatening communications to the Department of Veterans Affairs. 31-year-old Drummond Neil Smithson pleaded guilty to one count of use of interstate communications to transmit a threat to injure. U.S. District Court Judge Mark G. Mastroianni scheduled sentencing for Feb. 2, 2023 in federal court in Worcester. Smithson was indicted by a federal grand jury on May 12, 2022.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
onekindesign.com

A family home in Massachusetts gets a bright and airy makeover

This transitional style spec home was renovated for a family of four by Pinney Designs, located in Wellesley Hills, a neighborhood in Wellesley, Massachusetts. Repeat clients, the designer helped the family move from Boston’s South End to the suburbs. They were excited to move into their new dwelling, yet they were concerned with the finishes.
WELLESLEY, MA
CBS Boston

Lowell High scrambles to host Thanksgiving Day game after Haverhill forfeit

LOWELL – It's a Thanksgiving Day game more than a century in the making - and it almost didn't happen. Lowell High School has held a game on the morning of Thanksgiving for more than 100 years. For the past several years, Lowell has played Haverhill High School for the annual game. Last week, new hazing allegations came to light that caused Haverhill to suspend its coaching staff and cancel the rest of the season. That left Lowell without a Turkey Day opponent. "We heard about a week ago that we were not going to have a game," Lowell Mayor Sokhary Chau...
LOWELL, MA
NECN

Residents Displaced Following Incident at Dorchester Apartment

Residents of a first floor apartment in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood have been displaced followed by an incident that occurred overnight. Police responded to a 911 call for shots fired at apartment complex on Quincy Street around 2:30a.m. on Friday. According to police, no one had been shot and there were no injuries. A witness told NBC 10 Boston that a child was taken to a hospital for evaluation.
BOSTON, MA
Ty D.

This is the Oldest City in Massachusetts

It is widely believed that Plymouth is the oldest city in Massachusetts. Plymouth, Massachusetts (1620) Photo by(Joes Retirement Blog) Plymouth is a city in Plymouth County, Massachusetts, United States. The city is important in American history, folklore, and culture and is known as "America's Hometown." Plymouth is the site of a colony founded by the Mayflower Pilgrims in 1620 and where New England was first established. It is the oldest community in New England and one of the oldest in the United States. Located on the southwest shore of Massachusetts Bay, what is now Plymouth has been inhabited by indigenous peoples for centuries. Settlers may not have survived the winter of 1621 without the help of Squanto and other members of the Wampanoag tribe.
PLYMOUTH, MA
MassLive.com

Meet ‘Kevin’ and his intimidating band of wild turkeys found in Woburn

Woburn residents have reportedly taken up improvised weapons and had to resort to sheltering in place over the constant attacks. The enemy: a wild turkey named Kevin. According to The Guardian, these once-docile turkeys have been seen to swarm around people, as well as kicking and loudly clucking at them. Their male leader, Kevin, was named by Woburn resident Meaghan Tolson.
WOBURN, MA
manchesterinklink.com

The Wonderful Wiz: City mourns former mayor Ray Wieczorek – funny and focused, ‘a gentleman and friend’

MANCHESTER, NH – He served the city he loved for a decade as mayor, and then the state for another decade as an Executive Councilor, but Ray Wiczorek’s spirit of dedication, pride and good humor extends well beyond his political service. His death Wednesday at the age of 93 wasn’t a shock to anyone aware of his declining health, but it marks a somber end of an era for the city which has lost one of its most influential and beloved leaders.
MANCHESTER, NH
fallriverreporter.com

Police in southeastern Massachusetts allegedly catch two spray-painting businesses

Police in southeastern Massachusetts reportedly caught two in the act when spray-painting businesses this week. Officers Kevin Ciavarra and Dana Reissfelder interrupted two adult men spray-painting their “tags” on downtown businesses in Plymouth. PD stated that this has been a big problem recently that has cost family-owned businesses time and money.
PLYMOUTH, MA
Boston

These four Mass. schools received the national Blue Ribbon award

“These schools show what is possible to make an enduring, positive difference in students' lives." Four Massachusetts schools were among the 2022 National Blue Ribbon School Award recipients recognized this month for exemplary teaching and learning. Brookline’s Edith C. Baker Elementary School, Acton-Boxborough’s Luther Conant School, Chestnut Hill’s Mount Alvernia...
BROOKLINE, MA
Boston

Officials recover body of missing Mass. hiker in New Hampshire

The body of Emily Sotelo, who would have turned 20 on Wednesday, was found just after 11 a.m. on the northwest side of Mount Lafayette in Franconia. The body of a hiker last seen Sunday morning in New Hampshire has been recovered, NH Fish and Game Law Enforcement Division and Operation Game Thief confirmed Wednesday.
FRANCONIA, NH
