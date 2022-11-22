Read full article on original website
Allisa Davis
3d ago
yeah the superintendent should also make note that forcing homosexual rhetoric down the throats of people's children might lead to violence in a public place so you probably shouldn't do that for the safety of everybody
5
Derby Street Store Reveals Olympic Champion Meet & Greet is Happening Next Week!Dianna CarneyHingham, MA
Boston Red Sox Address Team Need, Sign Free Agent PitcherOnlyHomersBoston, MA
New England's Largest Zoo Announces 50% Off Tickets for 2 Days Only!Dianna CarneyMendon, MA
1 dead, 27 injured in Waltham bus crashkandelWaltham, MA
Red Sox; Devers Getting Close To Contract ExtensionOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Worcester Public Schools sends message against hate following Colorado Springs, Walmart shootings
After mass shootings at a popular LGBTQ+ nightclub in Colorado Springs and a Chesapeake Virginia Walmart, Worcester Public Schools is sending a message against hate. “As we enter the holiday season and in the wake of the Colorado Springs and Walmart tragedies WPS stands together against all forms of hatred,” a post to WPS social media on Friday stated.
LGBTQ leaders confront Colorado Springs shooting, other hateful attacks
In the days after the Colorado Springs shooting that left five people dead and 18 injured at a queer nightclub, Massachusetts’ LGBTQ groups are continuing their fight in making sure members of their community are safe. “Every day our youth see, hear, and feel the burden of anti-LGBTQ rhetoric...
‘Bowels of hell’: Commission to probe history of Mass. state institutions
Dave Scott sobbed as he stood in the middle of a Waltham cemetery dotted with brick markers — not tombstones — differentiated only by numbers and not names, mourning the loss of his brother who he said was interred there in the absence of human dignity. Scott called...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts Army veteran facing up to 5 years in prison for threatening organization against gun violence
BOSTON – A Massachusetts man pleaded guilty Tuesday in federal court in Springfield to sending threatening communications to the Department of Veterans Affairs. 31-year-old Drummond Neil Smithson pleaded guilty to one count of use of interstate communications to transmit a threat to injure. U.S. District Court Judge Mark G. Mastroianni scheduled sentencing for Feb. 2, 2023 in federal court in Worcester. Smithson was indicted by a federal grand jury on May 12, 2022.
onekindesign.com
A family home in Massachusetts gets a bright and airy makeover
This transitional style spec home was renovated for a family of four by Pinney Designs, located in Wellesley Hills, a neighborhood in Wellesley, Massachusetts. Repeat clients, the designer helped the family move from Boston’s South End to the suburbs. They were excited to move into their new dwelling, yet they were concerned with the finishes.
Lowell High scrambles to host Thanksgiving Day game after Haverhill forfeit
LOWELL – It's a Thanksgiving Day game more than a century in the making - and it almost didn't happen. Lowell High School has held a game on the morning of Thanksgiving for more than 100 years. For the past several years, Lowell has played Haverhill High School for the annual game. Last week, new hazing allegations came to light that caused Haverhill to suspend its coaching staff and cancel the rest of the season. That left Lowell without a Turkey Day opponent. "We heard about a week ago that we were not going to have a game," Lowell Mayor Sokhary Chau...
iheart.com
Some Salem N.H. Black Friday Shoppers Were Underwhelmed By Deals This Year
SALEM, N.H. (WBZ NewsRadio) — Early birds were out bright and early with wallets in hand on Black Friday this year. Spots were sparse in the parking lot of the Mall at Rockingham Park in Salem New Hampshire as shoppers hunted down deals. Some shoppers from Methuen headed for...
NECN
Residents Displaced Following Incident at Dorchester Apartment
Residents of a first floor apartment in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood have been displaced followed by an incident that occurred overnight. Police responded to a 911 call for shots fired at apartment complex on Quincy Street around 2:30a.m. on Friday. According to police, no one had been shot and there were no injuries. A witness told NBC 10 Boston that a child was taken to a hospital for evaluation.
This is the Oldest City in Massachusetts
It is widely believed that Plymouth is the oldest city in Massachusetts. Plymouth, Massachusetts (1620) Photo by(Joes Retirement Blog) Plymouth is a city in Plymouth County, Massachusetts, United States. The city is important in American history, folklore, and culture and is known as "America's Hometown." Plymouth is the site of a colony founded by the Mayflower Pilgrims in 1620 and where New England was first established. It is the oldest community in New England and one of the oldest in the United States. Located on the southwest shore of Massachusetts Bay, what is now Plymouth has been inhabited by indigenous peoples for centuries. Settlers may not have survived the winter of 1621 without the help of Squanto and other members of the Wampanoag tribe.
Police located the body of a missing person at Bare Cove Park in Hingham
HINGHAM, Mass. — Police launch an investigation after they located the body of a missing person inside Bare Cove Park in Hingham on Thursday. There is no sign of foul play or suspected danger to the public, according to police. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is conducting an autopsy to determine the cause of death.
Meet ‘Kevin’ and his intimidating band of wild turkeys found in Woburn
Woburn residents have reportedly taken up improvised weapons and had to resort to sheltering in place over the constant attacks. The enemy: a wild turkey named Kevin. According to The Guardian, these once-docile turkeys have been seen to swarm around people, as well as kicking and loudly clucking at them. Their male leader, Kevin, was named by Woburn resident Meaghan Tolson.
manchesterinklink.com
The Wonderful Wiz: City mourns former mayor Ray Wieczorek – funny and focused, ‘a gentleman and friend’
MANCHESTER, NH – He served the city he loved for a decade as mayor, and then the state for another decade as an Executive Councilor, but Ray Wiczorek’s spirit of dedication, pride and good humor extends well beyond his political service. His death Wednesday at the age of 93 wasn’t a shock to anyone aware of his declining health, but it marks a somber end of an era for the city which has lost one of its most influential and beloved leaders.
Boston’s Pine Street Inn serves thousands of Thanksgiving meals for in-person dinner
BOSTON — The Pine Street Thanksgiving tradition was sidelined by Covid-19 for several years, but for the first time since the pandemic hit – the tables are being set for an in-person dinner. “It changes the building, it changes how people interact. It sends a message to the...
fallriverreporter.com
Police in southeastern Massachusetts allegedly catch two spray-painting businesses
Police in southeastern Massachusetts reportedly caught two in the act when spray-painting businesses this week. Officers Kevin Ciavarra and Dana Reissfelder interrupted two adult men spray-painting their “tags” on downtown businesses in Plymouth. PD stated that this has been a big problem recently that has cost family-owned businesses time and money.
City Council to vote on a special permit for a new trampoline park at Springfield Plaza on Monday
SPRINGFIELD — Fall River resident Jun Zhang will go before the City Council on Monday to request a special permit to operate an indoor trampoline park in the Springfield Plaza. Funcity Trampoline Park has locations in Seekonk, New Britain, Connecticut, and Goffstown, New Hampshire. Each site offers trampolines, a...
These four Mass. schools received the national Blue Ribbon award
“These schools show what is possible to make an enduring, positive difference in students' lives." Four Massachusetts schools were among the 2022 National Blue Ribbon School Award recipients recognized this month for exemplary teaching and learning. Brookline’s Edith C. Baker Elementary School, Acton-Boxborough’s Luther Conant School, Chestnut Hill’s Mount Alvernia...
Mass. woman charged with DUI manslaughter after Florida deputy dies
A sheriff’s deputy in Florida, who had just turned 23 years old and had served less than a year in law enforcement, was fatally struck by a suspected drunk driver from Massachusetts on Tuesday evening. The incident occurred about 8:45 p.m. on Nov. 22 when Deputy Christopher Taylor was...
Boston 25 News
Boston man thankful for quick-thinking friends after suffering near-death experience
BOSTON, Mass. – An employee at Brigham and Women’s Hospital went from helping patients come up with treatment plans to becoming a patient himself, and now, he feels lucky to be alive after suffering a near-death experience over the summer. As a medical dosimetrist, Tony Orlina has dedicated...
Traffic Alert: Truck ‘storrowed’ inside Sumner Tunnel causing major delays
BOSTON — The Sumner Tunnel closed Friday night as an over-height truck “storrowed” inside the tunnel on Route 1A South during rush hour. Traffic leaving East Boston and Logan International Airport is being detoured to the Ted Williams tunnel causing major traffic delays. A viewer sent us...
Officials recover body of missing Mass. hiker in New Hampshire
The body of Emily Sotelo, who would have turned 20 on Wednesday, was found just after 11 a.m. on the northwest side of Mount Lafayette in Franconia. The body of a hiker last seen Sunday morning in New Hampshire has been recovered, NH Fish and Game Law Enforcement Division and Operation Game Thief confirmed Wednesday.
