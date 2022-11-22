Jarritos Previews Nike SB Dunk Low Collab

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

A sneaker collaboration between Jarritos and Nike Skateboarding is in the works.

After images of Run The Jewels’ Nike SB Dunk collection surfaced on social media yesterday, the Mexican soda maker took matters into its own hands and shared an initial look at its Nike SB Dunk Low collab on its Instagram story yesterday. Jarritos has also put the eyes emoji underneath the photo.

The Jarritos x Nike SB Dunk Low features a premium white leather upper and is coupled with beige hemp-like overlay panels along with a special green-colored Swoosh logo on each of the sides. Jarritos’ signature logos appear on both the tongue tag, the heel counter and embroidered on the heel tab. The shoe also comes with white shoelaces with mismatched green and orange aglets. Breaking up the look is a white-based midsole with contrasting orange stitching, and a green rubber outsole.

In addition to Jarritos, longtime Nike SB collaborator Concepts also has a new SB Dunk collab in the works after product photos of their “Orange Lobster” SB Dunk Low surfaced on social media this month.

Despite an early look from the soft drink company on its Instagram story, release details of this Jarritos x Nike SB Dunk Low have not yet been announced by either of the parties involved in the sneaker project.

