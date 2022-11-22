ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Footwear News

Jarritos Previews Nike SB Dunk Low Collab

By Victor Deng
Footwear News
Footwear News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cCicf_0jJvr4Ou00

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

A sneaker collaboration between Jarritos and Nike Skateboarding is in the works.

After images of Run The Jewels’ Nike SB Dunk collection surfaced on social media yesterday, the Mexican soda maker took matters into its own hands and shared an initial look at its Nike SB Dunk Low collab on its Instagram story yesterday. Jarritos has also put the eyes emoji underneath the photo.

The Jarritos x Nike SB Dunk Low features a premium white leather upper and is coupled with beige hemp-like overlay panels along with a special green-colored Swoosh logo on each of the sides. Jarritos’ signature logos appear on both the tongue tag, the heel counter and embroidered on the heel tab. The shoe also comes with white shoelaces with mismatched green and orange aglets. Breaking up the look is a white-based midsole with contrasting orange stitching, and a green rubber outsole.

In addition to Jarritos, longtime Nike SB collaborator Concepts also has a new SB Dunk collab in the works after product photos of their “Orange Lobster” SB Dunk Low surfaced on social media this month.

Despite an early look from the soft drink company on its Instagram story, release details of this Jarritos x Nike SB Dunk Low have not yet been announced by either of the parties involved in the sneaker project.

In related Nike news, retired NFL champion Victor Cruz has joined forces with Sotheby’s to auction off some of the rarest Nike sneakers in his collection, including the Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force 1 and the Nike SB Dunk High “What The Doernbecher” sample.

More from Footwear News Best of Footwear News

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

DJ Khaled Rents Out His Sneaker Closet on Airbnb for $11 a Night

Throughout his successful career, DJ Khaled has become a lover of footwear and has collected an entire closet filled with Nike Jordan classics and limited edition sneakers. Now, ahead of the Air Jordan 5s launch from his “We The Best” collection, the record producer partnered with Airbnb to grant two of his shoe-loving fans a chance to experience his sneaker closet at his Miami house. Starting on Nov. 29, the fans can request one of the two one-night stays that will occur on Dec. 5 and 6 for two guests. Each stay will only cost $11 a night – the price...
MIAMI, FL
Footwear News

Supreme and Nike Are Dropping a New Air Max Collab This Week

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Frequent collaborators Supreme and Nike have joined forces once again. This time, the project is centered around a quartet of Air Max styles dropping soon. After reworking their SB Blazer Mid collab from 2006 with the release of two new colorways last month, the legendary streetwear label and the sportswear giant have announced on Instagram that its forthcoming Air Max 98 TL collection will hit stores before week’s end. The Supreme x Nike Air Max 98 TL collabs is constructed of...
Footwear News

Hunter Biden & Son Beau Suit Up in Boots & Sneakers for White House Thanksgiving Turkey Pardoning Ceremony

Hunter Biden made the White House’s turkey pardoning a family affair in Washington today. The event, a longtime White House tradition, involves the current president pardoning a turkey from being cooked for Thanksgiving dinner that Thursday. Arriving on the House’s South Lawn for the occasion, Biden — son of President Joe Biden and first lady Dr. Jill Biden — wore a dark navy blazer with an overlapping white and forest green plaid print. Worn atop a navy sweater, his attire was complete with dark blue jeans and a thin leather bracelet. Biden’s 2-year-old son Beau, meanwhile, was comfily dressed in brown...
WASHINGTON STATE
hotnewhiphop.com

Nike Air Foamposite One “Dream A World” Drops Soon: Photos

The Foamposite will always be a classic. One of the more polarizing shoes in the Nike catalog is the Nike Air Foamposite One. For the most part, this shoe is a classic that was made popular by the likes of Penny Hardaway. Due to the look of this sneaker, it has its fair share of detractors, which has ultimately led to conflicting opinions over the years.
hotnewhiphop.com

Air Jordan 1 FlyEase “Bred” Coming Soon

More FlyEase sneakers are on the horizon. Jumpman has come through with some amazing shoes over the years, and one of them is the Air Jordan 1 FlyEase. Some may look at this shoe and write it off, but it’s important to note why this shoe was made. It was made specifically for those with disabilities, and the construction of the shoe aids people who need accessibility.
hypebeast.com

The Air Jordan 1 "True Blue" Has Received a Release Date

UPDATE, NOVEMBER 2: After surfacing via detailed on-foot imagery, the Air Jordan 1 “True Blue” has been slated to release on January 14 via Nike and select retailers. The retail price is set at $180 USD. ORIGINAL ARTICLE, OCTOBER 5:. Jordan Brand‘s line of signature silhouettes has a...
hypebeast.com

Take a First Look at the Off-White™ x Nike Air Terra Forma

Expected to continue ‘s collaborative relationship with the late Virgil Abloh, the sportswear brand is now believed to be readying a new footwear release. Dubbed the “Off-White™ x Nike Air Terra Forma,” the shoe is reportedly an original design by Virgil with conceptualized elements from top to bottom.
Hypebae

The BAE Bulletin: Here's When and Where to Cop This Week's Best Releases

With Halloween season on its way out, it is officially holiday time as November is already on our doorsteps. Whether you’re hoping to tackle your presents early or are looking to treat yourself to something nice “just because” — this week is filled with a few prime releases from Savage X Fenty, which is blessedly venturing into the realm of sportswear and athleisure, while Balenciaga is partnering with adidas to drop the deconstructed Stan Smith silhouette.
hypebeast.com

On-Foot Look at the Nike Air Force 1 Low "San Francisco Chinatown"

The start of 2023 is just around the corner which means folks of Chinese descent will soon start to prepare for Chinese New Year. And it’s usually around this time of the year when. will start to tease its special footwear pieces that will align with the festive celebration....
hotnewhiphop.com

A Ma Maniére x Air Jordan 4 Officially Revealed

A Ma Maniére is back with a new Jumpman collab. A Ma Maniére is one of the most beloved sneaker stores in the United States, and it is a staple of Atlanta. The brand has been having a huge surge in popularity as of late, and much of it is due to its collaborations with Jumpman.
hotnewhiphop.com

Air Jordan 4 “Red Cement” Coming In 2023: First Look

“Red Cement” is coming to the Air Jordan 4. Jordan Brand has delivered some amazing shoes over the years, including the Air Jordan 4. This is a shoe that was first released back in 1989, and to this day, it remains a fan favorite. There are so many amazing colorways, and over 30 years later, the shoe continues to get more offerings.
hypebeast.com

Get Wild With the Nike Air Max Penny 1 "Tiger Stripes"

2022 saw the triumphant return for various models, including Penny Hardaway’s classic Air Max Penny 1. The ’90s born sneaker splashed back onto the scene courtesy of Social Status and its collaborative “Recess” capsule. Following this, various stylish colorways also hit shelves with more arriving each month. Adding to this list, an exotic “Tiger Stripes” look is on its way.
hotnewhiphop.com

DJ Khaled x Air Jordan 5 “Sail” Officially Unveiled

The “Sail” colorway of DJ Khaled’s Air Jordan 5 collab drops in a couple of weeks. DJ Khaled is one of the biggest figures in the music world. Whether you like him or not, he is someone who has figured out how to market himself. He is always coming through with new projects, and when it comes to the sneaker world, his collaborations are massive.
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Luka 1 Surfaces In “Fire Red”

The Jordan Luka 1 has had an impressive run of colorways. Luka Doncic’s Jordan Luka 1 is proving to be an amazing signature sneaker so far. When Doncic came into the league, it was clear that he was going to be a superstar. Now, he is playing at an MVP level, and with his 36-point-per-game average, he could very well be a top-two player in the NBA.
hypebeast.com

Yoon Ahn Teases AMBUSH x Nike Air Force 1 Low in Blue

Renowned Tokyo-based label AMBUSH will continue its partnership with with a slew of Air Force 1s that hold a similar design to the brand’s initial Dunk High collaboration. Founder Yoon Ahn has previously teased several colorways of the forthcoming model, now revealing a closer look at the anticipated blue colorway.
hotnewhiphop.com

Air Jordan 12 Low Golf “Cherry” Revealed: Photos

Another golf shoe from Jumpman is on the horizon. Michael Jordan was a huge golfer, which is exactly why shoes like the Air Jordan 12 Low Golf exist. Over the years, Jumpman has delivered a plethora of golf models, and this is an example of that. Numerous great silhouettes have earned their own golf variation, and avid golfers have been rejoicing.
hypebeast.com

Nike Air Max 1 Surfaces in "Burgundy Crush"

Is celebrating the 35th anniversary of the Air Max 1 with the release of the “Burgundy Crush” colorway, just in time to wrap up the Fall season. The latest release of the classic silhouette is constructed with a mix of premium materials. Plush velvet emphasizes the upper, while butter leather highlights the overlays and mudguards while faux reptilian-patterned leather is used on the heels. Monochrome tones hit the shoe, all arriving in similar shades from the tongue to the laces to the sole. Metallic gold highlights the upper eyelets and lace tips, while tonal branding matches the rubber outsole to round out the shoe.
Sourcing Journal

Adidas Has a $300 Million Yeezy Question to Answer

Labor campaigners have some free advice for Adidas’s incoming CEO: Compensate the workers who experienced wage theft during the Covid-19 pandemic. Doing so is “easy,” the Clean Clothes Campaign told former Puma boss Bjørn Gulden, who will seize the German sportswear maker’s reins in January. #PayYourWorkers, a campaign endorsed by 260 trade unions and labor-rights organizations worldwide, has a “ready-made proposal” to ensure that workers “get what they are owed.” “You just have to sign the binding agreement and you are all set,” the garment industry’s largest consortium of labor unions and non-governmental organizations wrote on Twitter on Friday. Current head Kasper Rorsted...
hotnewhiphop.com

Air Jordan 6 “Metallic Silver” Release Date Confirmed

A new Air Jordan 6 is dropping this month. One of Michael Jordan’s most iconic sneakers is the Air Jordan 6. There is actually a very good reason for this. Jordan won his first NBA title in this shoe, which makes it one of his most important pieces of footwear. Not to mention, it just looks really good.
Footwear News

Footwear News

170K+
Followers
19K+
Post
49M+
Views
ABOUT

Footwear News is a leading shoe magazine bringing you the latest in shoe industry business, trends, runway and street fashion as well as key influencers.

 https://footwearnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy