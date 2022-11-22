Read full article on original website
Related
cwcolumbus.com
Man's death at Wilson Road Park ruled a homicide, warrant issued for suspect
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police have issued a warrant for a man wanted for murder after a man's body was found in a pond Wednesday in west Columbus. Police said Robert Marsh III, 51, was found in a pond at Wilson Road Park along the Camp Chase Rail Trail Wednesday morning.
cwcolumbus.com
Mom demands answers in daughter's death after she was thrown from car in north Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Columbus mother is demanding answers after her daughter died after she was thrown onto the street from a car in a North Columbus neighborhood. "It's very heartbreaking," Kelley Feagen said, as she talked about her daughter Kiana Edwards, 29, who died Nov. 13 after police discovered her passed out on the ground on South Burnley Square.
cwcolumbus.com
Measles cases in Columbus rise to 24, all unvaccinated
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Measles cases in Columbus rose to 24 on Wednesday, with 11 hospitalizations. All of the cases are in children who are unvaccinated. No deaths have been reported. Eleven daycare and school locations have had confirmed cases in the Columbus area. Unvaccinated is defined as children...
cwcolumbus.com
Baby southern white rhinoceros born at The Wilds
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The herd of southern white rhinoceros at The Wilds has grown with the addition of a male calf!. In the early morning hours of Thursday, Nov.17, a baby white rhino was born. Kali, a nine-year-old rhino who was born at The Wilds in 2013, gave...
cwcolumbus.com
Dollars & Sense: Ways to keep your holiday dinner simmering while saving money
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Prepping for the holiday meal? Don't scrap the scraps - save them and save money. Set aside your peelings to make chips. Mix potato or sweet potato peelings with some olive oil and a little bit of salt. Then bake in the oven until crispy.
Comments / 0