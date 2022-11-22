COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Columbus mother is demanding answers after her daughter died after she was thrown onto the street from a car in a North Columbus neighborhood. "It's very heartbreaking," Kelley Feagen said, as she talked about her daughter Kiana Edwards, 29, who died Nov. 13 after police discovered her passed out on the ground on South Burnley Square.

