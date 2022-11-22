ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County, OH

Comments / 0

Related
cwcolumbus.com

Mom demands answers in daughter's death after she was thrown from car in north Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Columbus mother is demanding answers after her daughter died after she was thrown onto the street from a car in a North Columbus neighborhood. "It's very heartbreaking," Kelley Feagen said, as she talked about her daughter Kiana Edwards, 29, who died Nov. 13 after police discovered her passed out on the ground on South Burnley Square.
COLUMBUS, OH
cwcolumbus.com

Measles cases in Columbus rise to 24, all unvaccinated

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Measles cases in Columbus rose to 24 on Wednesday, with 11 hospitalizations. All of the cases are in children who are unvaccinated. No deaths have been reported. Eleven daycare and school locations have had confirmed cases in the Columbus area. Unvaccinated is defined as children...
COLUMBUS, OH
cwcolumbus.com

Baby southern white rhinoceros born at The Wilds

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The herd of southern white rhinoceros at The Wilds has grown with the addition of a male calf!. In the early morning hours of Thursday, Nov.17, a baby white rhino was born. Kali, a nine-year-old rhino who was born at The Wilds in 2013, gave...
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy