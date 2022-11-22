ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Together-We-Achieve cancels November food box giveaway

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Together-We-Achieve, a nonprofit group in Cedar Rapids, announced Friday that its November food box giveaway is cancelled. In a Facebook post, the organization shared the cancellation was because of a lack of food and apologized for the short notice on the change and any inconveniences.
Two Eastern Iowa families are hoping for a holiday miracle

Two families from Eastern Iowa are hoping for a holiday miracle as they await kidney transplants at UIHC. Jakori Johnson's journey to needing a kidney transplant began in the womb. His mother, Amanda, had an extremely difficult pregnancy and as a result, he was born prematurely, without functioning kidneys. He...
6-year-old in Cedar Rapids needs kidney to grow up

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Six-year-old Jakori Johnson and his mother are desperately searching for a kidney donor. ”I like to play basketball. I even like spending time with my grandma,” Jakori told us. The Cedar Rapids boy is the youngest of three brothers. He seems like a typical 6-year-old,...
Festival of Trees provides new MRI equipment for MercyOne

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — MercyOne Cedar Falls Medical Center has received new MRI equipment thanks to the Friends of Cedar Falls Medical Center’s 34th annual Festival of Trees celebration and fundraiser, which raised $270,000 this year. In addition to the funds raised, MercyOne Cedar Falls Medical Center invested...
With homelessness rising, CR shelters are full every night, leaving some out in the cold

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — New figures from Linn County show for the first time, the county has identified more than 100 people that are homeless, nearly four times the number just a few years ago. People we spoke with blame the derecho and pandemic as underlying causes, but some we spoke to say the job market is still poor. Larry Bluhm has been without a home for two months; he says it's embarrassing. "To see the looks that you get and people shaking their heads, it makes you feel horrible, it really does."
Holiday Meal Essentials Being Given Away in Eastern Iowa

This isn't the first time this week we've heard of an Iowa organization helping families in need this holiday season. Five days ago we learned about the Iowa Giving Crew that prepared for weeks as they are distributing 1,200 meals to Iowans for Thanksgiving. Here's another Iowa organization giving back for the holidays this year.
Cedar Rapids' Miracle-Ear will distribute hearing aides to Puerto Rico residents in need

Cedar Rapids — Wednesday afternoon, Cedar Rapids Miracle-Ear staff announced they will distribute 350 hearing aides to Puerto Rico residents in need. Cory Popelka, franchise owner of Miracle-Ear, and Laura Popelka, licensed Hearing Instrument Specialist at Miracle-Ear, will be working directly with patients on the mission to fit them for a life-changing set of hearing aids.
Brucemore Mansion’s holiday experience opens

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - People in eastern Iowa can get into the Christmas spirit at Brucemore Mansion in Cedar Rapids. The mansion’s holiday experience is now open. People can take a self-guided tour of the Queen Anne-style mansion. It was built in the mid-1880′s by the wife of...
Dozens of starved farm animals rescued in eastern Iowa

WASHINGTON, Iowa — Dozens of malnourished and neglected sheep, goats and pigs have been rescued from a residence in rural Washington County by the Animal Rescue League of Iowa. The ARL says the animals were found living in ‘horrendous conditions’. The animals were filthy, underfed and living among deceased animals. The ARL says 36 pigs […]
County Attorneys Meet With Trustees Regarding Brighton Fire Department

Washington County Attorney John Gish and Assistant County Attorney Jennifer Lerner met with trustees from Brighton, Clay, Marion, and Dutch Creek Townships on Tuesday, November 22. The objective of the meeting was to review and take public comments regarding a proposed 28E Agreement relating to fire protection in the City of Brighton.
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Iowa

Photo byPhoto by Getúlio Moraes on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Iowa that are highly praised for their delicious food and impeccable service, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
Cedar Rapids 2022 Turkey Trot Results

Another Cedar Rapids Turkey Trot is in the books and this year's participants didn't disappoint. Although a train decided to take part in the event for a brief moment, everyone was able to trot safely to the finish line. The Thanksgiving Day 5k had runners and walkers from across the...
Multiple Marion businesses cited after selling alcohol to person under 21

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - On Wednesday, November 23rd, 2022, the Marion Police Department conducted alcohol compliance checks at 29 Marion businesses that sell alcohol. The person attempting to purchase the alcohol was an adult and under 21 years of age. The following businesses sold alcohol to the underage individual:. Beans,...
Christmas tree safety tips to keep you safe

Thanksgiving is over and now, cue the Christmas decorations!. More and more homes will be displaying their holiday lights and the tree will be coming up soon. With all that electricity used to power up the lights, it is important to think safety first. Christa Stephens and her family began...
