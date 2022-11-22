Read full article on original website
cbs2iowa.com
Together-We-Achieve cancels November food box giveaway
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Together-We-Achieve, a nonprofit group in Cedar Rapids, announced Friday that its November food box giveaway is cancelled. In a Facebook post, the organization shared the cancellation was because of a lack of food and apologized for the short notice on the change and any inconveniences.
cbs2iowa.com
Two Eastern Iowa families are hoping for a holiday miracle
Two families from Eastern Iowa are hoping for a holiday miracle as they await kidney transplants at UIHC. Jakori Johnson's journey to needing a kidney transplant began in the womb. His mother, Amanda, had an extremely difficult pregnancy and as a result, he was born prematurely, without functioning kidneys. He...
KCRG.com
6-year-old in Cedar Rapids needs kidney to grow up
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Six-year-old Jakori Johnson and his mother are desperately searching for a kidney donor. ”I like to play basketball. I even like spending time with my grandma,” Jakori told us. The Cedar Rapids boy is the youngest of three brothers. He seems like a typical 6-year-old,...
cbs2iowa.com
Festival of Trees provides new MRI equipment for MercyOne
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — MercyOne Cedar Falls Medical Center has received new MRI equipment thanks to the Friends of Cedar Falls Medical Center’s 34th annual Festival of Trees celebration and fundraiser, which raised $270,000 this year. In addition to the funds raised, MercyOne Cedar Falls Medical Center invested...
cbs2iowa.com
With homelessness rising, CR shelters are full every night, leaving some out in the cold
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — New figures from Linn County show for the first time, the county has identified more than 100 people that are homeless, nearly four times the number just a few years ago. People we spoke with blame the derecho and pandemic as underlying causes, but some we spoke to say the job market is still poor. Larry Bluhm has been without a home for two months; he says it's embarrassing. "To see the looks that you get and people shaking their heads, it makes you feel horrible, it really does."
cbs2iowa.com
Cedar Rapids senior care facility cited for abusing residents and gun threat
A Cedar Rapids nursing home, who was cited for an employee financially exploiting and harassing a resident, has now been fined for under trained staff and a gun threat earlier this month. According to documents from the Department of Health and Human Services Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, during...
Holiday Meal Essentials Being Given Away in Eastern Iowa
This isn't the first time this week we've heard of an Iowa organization helping families in need this holiday season. Five days ago we learned about the Iowa Giving Crew that prepared for weeks as they are distributing 1,200 meals to Iowans for Thanksgiving. Here's another Iowa organization giving back for the holidays this year.
cbs2iowa.com
Cedar Rapids' Miracle-Ear will distribute hearing aides to Puerto Rico residents in need
Cedar Rapids — Wednesday afternoon, Cedar Rapids Miracle-Ear staff announced they will distribute 350 hearing aides to Puerto Rico residents in need. Cory Popelka, franchise owner of Miracle-Ear, and Laura Popelka, licensed Hearing Instrument Specialist at Miracle-Ear, will be working directly with patients on the mission to fit them for a life-changing set of hearing aids.
KCRG.com
Brucemore Mansion’s holiday experience opens
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - People in eastern Iowa can get into the Christmas spirit at Brucemore Mansion in Cedar Rapids. The mansion’s holiday experience is now open. People can take a self-guided tour of the Queen Anne-style mansion. It was built in the mid-1880′s by the wife of...
cbs2iowa.com
Iowa Farm Sanctuary in need of donations after discovering farm with over 100 dead animals
OXFORD, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Iowa Farm Sanctuary is in need of help after discovering over 100 animals dead on a farm on Monday. The sanctuary received a report of a dead lamb on a property 40 minutes away from Oxford. Workers and a sheriff's deputy went to...
cbs2iowa.com
The talk you should have this Thanksgiving: family health history could detect your risks
IOWA CITY, Iowa - (Iowa's News Now) — Maggie Freese is used to tough talks. "Yes, it can be a difficult conversation," she says. "Some people need more time to go over it or just give them a break and have them sit with what they're feeling." As a...
Dozens of starved farm animals rescued in eastern Iowa
WASHINGTON, Iowa — Dozens of malnourished and neglected sheep, goats and pigs have been rescued from a residence in rural Washington County by the Animal Rescue League of Iowa. The ARL says the animals were found living in ‘horrendous conditions’. The animals were filthy, underfed and living among deceased animals. The ARL says 36 pigs […]
cbs2iowa.com
Cedar Rapids Fire Department gives safety reminders for Thanksgiving Day
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — The Cedar Rapids Fire Department has some safety reminders for Thanksgiving Day:. Please be careful in the kitchen, and anytime you're near heat sources today. Kids, pets and guests will all make great memories with you but they can add confusion to...
kciiradio.com
County Attorneys Meet With Trustees Regarding Brighton Fire Department
Washington County Attorney John Gish and Assistant County Attorney Jennifer Lerner met with trustees from Brighton, Clay, Marion, and Dutch Creek Townships on Tuesday, November 22. The objective of the meeting was to review and take public comments regarding a proposed 28E Agreement relating to fire protection in the City of Brighton.
4 Great Pizza Places in Iowa
Photo byPhoto by Getúlio Moraes on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Iowa that are highly praised for their delicious food and impeccable service, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
cbs2iowa.com
Cedar Rapids 2022 Turkey Trot Results
Another Cedar Rapids Turkey Trot is in the books and this year's participants didn't disappoint. Although a train decided to take part in the event for a brief moment, everyone was able to trot safely to the finish line. The Thanksgiving Day 5k had runners and walkers from across the...
KCRG.com
Multiple Marion businesses cited after selling alcohol to person under 21
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - On Wednesday, November 23rd, 2022, the Marion Police Department conducted alcohol compliance checks at 29 Marion businesses that sell alcohol. The person attempting to purchase the alcohol was an adult and under 21 years of age. The following businesses sold alcohol to the underage individual:. Beans,...
cbs2iowa.com
Where you can recycle oil/grease after Thanksgiving in eastern Iowa
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — A reminder to not pour oil or grease down the drain. There are locations around eastern Iowa that takes all of that. Iowa City's East Side Recycling Center accepts vegetable oil. You can fill up a plastic bottle and drop it off...
cbs2iowa.com
Iowa-based retailer RAYGUN teaming up with 'The Onion' for Iowa-themed merchandise
Cedar Rapids, IA — Iowa-based retailer RAYGUN is teaming up with the satirical news site The Onion for a limited release of merchandise with both Iowa-centric and nationwide appeal. RAYGUN, known for making t-shirts with slogans like “wake up and smell the crunchberries,'' referencing Cedar Rapids, is expanding its...
cbs2iowa.com
Christmas tree safety tips to keep you safe
Thanksgiving is over and now, cue the Christmas decorations!. More and more homes will be displaying their holiday lights and the tree will be coming up soon. With all that electricity used to power up the lights, it is important to think safety first. Christa Stephens and her family began...
