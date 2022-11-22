PSAL boys’ basketball previews 2022-23: Beware the Falcons? Susan Wagner very well might be the team to beat again

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Our post-Thanksgiving weekend will be split, with full sunshine on Saturday, followed by an area of low pressure moving overhead that’ll bring periods of rain on Sunday. So, Saturday will be fine for getting your Christmas tree, travel, or just a walk with the dog. Our only complaint for Saturday will be a noticeable breeze. You’ll need to plan around several waves of rain on Sunday. The first arrives late morning into the early afternoon with a slight lull, followed by another wave of rain in the evening and into the overnight. We’ll see about a quarter to half inch of rain Sunday into early Monday.

