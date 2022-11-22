PSAL boys’ basketball previews 2022-23: Beware the Falcons? Susan Wagner very well might be the team to beat again

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2-year-old and Dad Found Dead in Apartment: Baby Starves to Death After Dad Dies of a Heart Attack, Allegedlyjustpene50New York City, NY
New York Prioritizes Supporting Migrants Over Its Own ResidentsTom HandyNew York City, NY
Bronx apartments available from $397 a month at new affordable complexBeth TorresBronx, NY
Attempted Kidnapping on NYC Subway: NYPD Need HelpBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
A man tried to rape a woman in a moving subway train, Manhattan.Newsing the StatesManhattan, NY
HS football: Expect plenty of points in Saturday’s Lincoln-Tottenville PSAL A quarterfinal; Curtis and New Dorp set for their playoff encounters
When asked about his team’s PSAL A Conference quarterfinal vs. Abraham Lincoln Saturday at home, Tottenville head coach Brian Neville sighed and said “bet the over.”. Neville, of course, was referring to the teams’ first meeting four weeks ago in which Tottenville pulled out a 50-44 overtime victory in Brooklyn.
HS football: New Dorp’s season comes to an end at hands of ‘loaded’ Erasmus
New Dorp’s historic season has come to an end. The Central Cougars, who won a program-high 10 games this season, suffered a 55-0 loss to perennial PSAL power Erasmus Hall in the PSAL A Conference quarterfinals on Friday at Sid Luckman Field in Brooklyn.
JV boys’ hoops roundup: Late 3 propels McKee/S.I. Tech over PR, 52-50; Petrides, SP, Farrell, Moore each win
Matthew Mavricos buried a three-pointer with just 10 seconds to go as McKee/Staten Island Tech registered a 52-50 PSAL victory over visiting Port Richmond Wednesday in New Dorp. The Seagulls trailed by a point in the final seconds when Mavricos hit a trey from the left corner to provide the...
HS boys’ hoops: Qadir Martin, St. Peter’s ride defense to 48-30 Thanksgiving Eve triumph over Curtis
Was there a little extra juice in the 65th annual Thanksgiving Eve contest between St. Peter’s and Curtis this season?. You bet there was. For starters, because of the pandemic, the neighborhood rivals met for the first since since 2019 and although it’s only been three years, it just seemed a lot longer.
The Gym Bag: Diver of the Week honors for Island product; Wagner field hockey player makes Mideast Region First Team
Stony Brook’s Sara DiStefano, a St. Joseph by-the-Sea HS product, was named the Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) Diver of the Week, the league announced on Tuesday,. The junior helped the Seawolves to a 157-143 win over Siena on Saturday afternoon in Loudonville, N.Y. DiStefano becomes the first member of...
Devils fans throw trash, beer on ice as Maple Leafs snap historic 13-game win streak | 3 takeaways
The aluminum cans flung over the glass and clanked onto the ice. Devils fans were chucking anything they could buy at concessions: hats, Bud Lights, t-shirts, hot dogs – maybe even the new Devils beer from Toms River Brewing. In the third period of New Jersey’s game against the...
Nets ‘can’t win a division, can’t win a conference and won’t win a championship’: Jalen Rose
In the wake of their embarrassing 115-106 loss to the 76ers Tuesday night in Philadelphia, the Nets proved they’re not a serious contender this season, ESPN analyst Jalen Rose said. The Nets lost in Ben Simmons’ return to the City of Brotherly Love to a Sixers team missing Joel...
DraftKings NBA bonus code: $150 promo plus picks for Nets vs. Pacers
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to SILive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. The Brooklyn Nets finally have all their full complement of weapons and they’ll be looking to win back-to-back games by taking down the Indiana Pacers tonight. Thankfully, DraftKings Sportsbook’s ‘Bet $5, get $150′ promo is a great way to take advantage of the game. You can sign up here and you won’t even need a DraftKings NBA bonus code.
Another AL East contender chases Mets’ Brandon Nimmo, NL Central power pursues Michael Conforto
Time for a quick roundup of current and former New York Mets outfielders on the open market. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman reports “The Giants, Rays and Blue Jays are among many teams in on Brandon Nimmo, plus the Mets, of course.” Heyman also reports the New York Yankees have been “in contact with Brandon Nimmo, too, but he’s expensive enough that he’d likely only be in play if (Aaron) Judge were to leave.”
NJ Devils vs. Sabres predictions, picks & betting odds: NHL Friday, 11/25
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to SILive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. The Buffalo Sabres rattled off wins on back-to-back nights earlier this week and will be trying to extend their winning streak to three games against the New Jersey Devils tonight. That’s a tall task, given how strong the Devils have looked, despite losing their most recent game. Auston Matthews and the Toronto Maple Leafs were able to take them down, but New Jersey had won 13 straight games before that loss.
Staten Island’s Best Dressed: The engagement party of Nicole Colandrea and Pasquale Montemarano at Baci Ristorante, Dongan Hills
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Featured in this week’s Best Dressed are photos from the elegant engagement party of Nicole Colandrea and Pasquale Montemarano on Nov. 5, 2022, at Baci Restaurant, Dongan Hills. “What made our engagement so memorable and special was family and friends traveled from so far...
Baker’s Bar in Bay Ridge Opened Tonight
Baker’s Bar is open tonight – stop by 7912 – 3rd Avenue. (
First Alert Weather Update – A split weekend: sun and rain for western New York
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Our post-Thanksgiving weekend will be split, with full sunshine on Saturday, followed by an area of low pressure moving overhead that’ll bring periods of rain on Sunday. So, Saturday will be fine for getting your Christmas tree, travel, or just a walk with the dog. Our only complaint for Saturday will be a noticeable breeze. You’ll need to plan around several waves of rain on Sunday. The first arrives late morning into the early afternoon with a slight lull, followed by another wave of rain in the evening and into the overnight. We’ll see about a quarter to half inch of rain Sunday into early Monday.
Retiring Advance court reporter Frank Donnelly shares his most memorable cases | From the Scene podcast
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In episode 38, host Erik Bascome is joined by SILive/Advance court reporter Frank Donnelly to discuss the ins and outs of courtroom reporting and some of the biggest cases he’s covered during his tenure. “Frank is as professional a journalist as there is in...
What happens if Yankees don’t re-sign Aaron Judge? MLB insider pitches Brian Cashman’s backup plan
As goes Aaron Judge, so go the New York Yankees. The free-agent outfielder is the linchpin to general manager Brian Cashman’s offseason plans. If he re-signs the slugger, Cashman won’t have much money left to address other needs like a third outfielder and help for the bullpen. TO...
15 Best Things to Do with Kids in Staten Island, NY
Staten Island is a borough in New York filled with fun things to do with kids. Coextensive with Richmond County, the Lenape Tribe first occupied the protected park before a Dutch colony found it and settled in the 1600s. In 1898, Staten Island was part of New York City and...
What’s inside that Staten Island building with the elk on the roof? | Then and Now
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- That building on Richmond Avenue near the Arthur Kill Road intersection, with the elk on the roof, was built in the late 1800s. The stone and clapboard mansion at 3250 Richmond Ave. has been the site of Elks Lodge No. 841 since 1960. The group was...
Car careens onto grass inside Great Kills Park
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A car spiraled out of control and ended up on the grass inside Great Kills Park early in the Tuesday morning rush hour. The accident was called at 6:11 a.m. and no injuries were reported, according to a spokesman for the FDNY/EMS.
Police: College student from Great Neck missing after checking in at airport in Rochester
The 19-year-old was last seen wearing a red colored jacket, black pants and a black knit hat. He was carrying a black backpack.
Why did jury acquit driver of top count in Staten Island crash trial? Jurors discuss ‘tense’ deliberations.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Here’s what they were thinking. Moments after acquitting a Staten Island man of attempted murder in a 2020 crash that left his then love-interest paralyzed, four of the 12 jurors selected in the Robert Mustari trial discussed their process in reaching a verdict — at the crescendo of dramatic trial that hinged on the testimonies of the defendant and alleged victim, amid a dangerous love triangle.
