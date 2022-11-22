Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Epic Holiday Festival in Pennsylvania is a Must-VisitTravel MavenWest Mifflin, PA
Pittsburgh native quit job to become world-famous pro whistler and dazzled audiences around the world with unique giftAmarie M.Pittsburgh, PA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From PittsburghTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
Free Pizza This Thanksgiving From Pittsburgh Pizza ShopTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
Fern Hollow Bridge Finally Set to Reopen In PittsburghTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
Related
New Pittsburgh Courier
‘CORRECT AN EGREGIOUS WRONG’…Bethel AME Church wants their land back in the Lower Hill
PASTOR DALE B. SNYDER OF BETHEL AME CHURCH. (PHOTOS BY J.L. MARTELLO) Bethel AME Church Pastor Dale B. Snyder has nothing but love for Epiphany Roman Catholic Church, which has a majority-White congregation, on the corner of Centre Avenue and Washington Place in the Lower Hill District. “But we wish...
Allegheny County’s new shelter to take ‘low-barrier’ approach to couples, pets and substance use
Update (11/22/22): After several weeks of delays, the Second Avenue Commons low-barrier shelter has opened, with 95 beds and space for an additional 30 overflow beds. The Commons began moving people into its single-resident occupancy units last week, and plans to open its day program and primary care clinic on Nov. 23 at 9 a.m. The post Allegheny County’s new shelter to take ‘low-barrier’ approach to couples, pets and substance use appeared first on PublicSource. PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.
hwy.co
The Interesting History of the Pittsburgh Toilet
You can easily walk through a couple of dozen homes when shopping for a house before you find just the right one. This can allow you to see how home construction has changed over the years. You can see how some features that were once normal in homes may seem a bit out of place today. For example, there’s the Pittsburgh toilet found in some homes in Pennsylvania.
Hundreds of volunteers team up at Light of Life Rescue Mission to serve meals on Thanksgiving
PITTSBURGH — On Thanksgiving, hundreds of volunteers teamed up at the Light of Life rescue mission to serve up meals for community members in need. “They are so appreciative. I hear ‘thank you, thank you, thank you so much,’ all the time,” said volunteer Kaye Cunningham.
The kindness of strangers: Two good samaritans help Westmoreland County woman
WESTMORELAND COUNTY (KDKA) – A local woman said she is thankful for the generosity of two strangers that helped her family on what became a difficult week. Westmoreland County native Karen Barnes said on Monday her six-year-old dog Floyd suddenly got sick and she was unable to get the 70-pound dog down the stairs herself, so she took to Facebook to ask for help. A stranger responded, saying they'd be right there, and Carrie Liegus turned up to help carry Floyd. Unfortunately, Floyd died at the vet's office. Overwhelmed, Barnes said she didn't remember until Wednesday that she had ordered...
New Pittsburgh Courier
Job Opportunities Help Wanted 11-23-2022
ACCOUNTING ASSISTANT – AFCS. Pittsburgh Regional Transit is seeking an Accounting Assistant – AFCS to be responsible for maintaining. all aspects of Automatic Fare Collection System billing. Essential Functions:. Responsible for distributing all of the media fare throughout Allegheny County and creating the corresponding invoices from the PeopleSoft...
wtae.com
Pittsburgh mayor dismisses last 5 members of Art Commission, a move members call highly unusual
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey already had two vacancies to fill on the city's Art Commission. But instead, he's dismissing all five remaining members. They got the call not from the mayor or his office, but from Planning Commission staff. Mayor talks about Art Commission move: Watch the...
wtae.com
Beaver County family invites Pittsburgh's Action News 4 to their Thanksgiving Day feast
MONACA, Pa. — Pittsburgh's Action News 4 wanted to get a taste of what a Western Pennsylvania family's Thanksgiving Day looked like. One family out of Monaca allowed us into their home while they celebrated their 12th Thanksgiving dinner together. "It's hit and miss each year of how many...
wtae.com
Thanksgiving holiday closings in the Pittsburgh area
PITTSBURGH — Thanksgiving is Thursday, Nov. 24, and all city, county, state and federal government offices will be closed for the holiday. Banks and post offices will also be closed on Thanksgiving. Mail will not be delivered. County golf courses and ice rinks will also be closed for the...
Waiting Child: Lenny
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Lenny loves music, games, and brightening the days of others! He's a Waiting Child.This program is coordinated with the Three Rivers Adoption Council. For more information on SWAN, including post-permanency services, visit www.adoptpakids.org or call 1-800-585-SWAN (7926).
Professor says Excela Health and Butler Health System merger is about survival
GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — Excela Health and Butler Health System are on the way to becoming one.Both providers announced they'll be merging pending state and federal approval. According to press releases, the yet-to-be-named health care provider will employ more than 7,000, with a little over 1,000 physicians.Right now, Excela Health oversees Latrobe Hospital in Latrobe, Westmoreland Hospital in Greensburg and Frick Hospital in Mt. Pleasant. Butler Health System includes hospital facilities in both Butler and Clarion counties. Both companies say joining forces will enable them to provide better care for the 750,000 individuals served by the facilities.But according to Dr. Martin Gaynor, an economist and professor at Carnegie Mellon University, this merger is one of many, and in this case, it may be about mutual survival as much as it's about quality health care."Hospitals in rural areas or hospitals that serve disadvantaged communities in urban areas have struggled mightily," Gaynor said. "That's not a new thing. Sometimes they look for a white knight, as it were, to come in and help them stay afloat."Both Excela Health and Butler Health System say if all goes well, the merger should be approved by the beginning of next year.
Pennsylvania school district votes to defy law that would prohibit teaching any race is superior to another
The Pittsburgh school district in Pennsylvania voted to a defy a bill against critical race theory backed by Republicans during a board of education meeting.
Phys.org
Novel nanoparticles deliver innovative cancer chemoimmunotherapy
University of Pittsburgh researchers have designed cancer-fighting nanoparticles that co-deliver a chemotherapy drug and a novel immunotherapy, according to a new Nature Nanotechnology study published today. The new immunotherapy approach silences a gene that the researchers discovered was involved in immunosuppression. When combined with an existing chemotherapy drug and packaged...
Piper's Pub files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A popular Pittsburgh British pub and soccer bar has filed for bankruptcy.According to the Pittsburgh Business Times, Piper's Pub on Pittsburgh's South Side has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection and is putting together a plan for reorganizing its business.The company has reportedly listed debts of around $3 million and their plan for reorganizing is due by the end of March.The pub, which opened in 1999, has been closed since May of last year, but the company has a sister restaurant called The Pub Chip Shop, which opened in 2013 and is located next door and is open for business.
Pittsburgh school board takes stance on race, gender identity teaching in classroom
Pittsburgh Public Schools board members this week took a stance on four state House and Senate bills, unanimously passing a resolution that called the measures regarding race and gender identity “inconsistent” with the needs of district students. Pennsylvania House Bills 1532 and 2813 restrict certain teachings about race...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Plum alumna crowned Miss Duquesne
Plum Senior High School alumna Cassie Wiles didn’t plan on being a pageant winner. In fact, she signed up for the Miss Duquesne pageant expecting to lose, but her friends encouraged her to compete. Those expectations proved to be unfounded as Wiles was awarded the crown by a panel...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Protected bike lane bill named for Pittsburgher vetoed over late GOP amendments
Pittsburgh officials have tried for years to make streets safer for cyclists by installing bike lanes protected by parked cars. Those efforts recently hit a snag after Gov. Tom Wolf vetoed a road safety bill because of an amendment added to it. After cyclist and University of Pittsburgh staffer Susan...
Future of bicycle safety bill uncertain after Pennsylvania Senate amendments lead to veto
PITTSBURGH — A white bicycle adorned in flowers sits at the intersection of Forbes and South Bellefield avenues in Oakland, where Susan Hicks died in 2015 while riding her bicycle. “I think it really woke a lot of people up, from PennDOT, from the universities, from the city …...
Gainey to replace all members of Pittsburgh Art Commission
Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey has dismissed all of the current members of the city’s Art Commission. Commission members, who are appointed by the mayor, serve their terms under the same timeframe as the mayor who appointed them, said Maria Montaño, a spokeswoman for Gainey. That means the commissioners...
uncoveringpa.com
Festive Family Fun at Overly’s Country Christmas in Westmoreland County
I’ve visited dozens of Christmas attractions in Pennsylvania over the years, and one spot that was recommended over and over was Overly’s Country Christmas in Westmoreland County. Overly’s Country Christmas is held at the Westmoreland Fairgrounds, a few miles south of Greensburg, PA. It has been operating since...
Comments / 1