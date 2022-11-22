ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

PublicSource

Allegheny County’s new shelter to take ‘low-barrier’ approach to couples, pets and substance use

Update (11/22/22): After several weeks of delays, the Second Avenue Commons low-barrier shelter has opened, with 95 beds and space for an additional 30 overflow beds. The Commons began moving people into its single-resident occupancy units last week, and plans to open its day program and primary care clinic on Nov. 23 at 9 a.m. The post Allegheny County’s new shelter to take ‘low-barrier’ approach to couples, pets and substance use appeared first on PublicSource. PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
hwy.co

The Interesting History of the Pittsburgh Toilet

You can easily walk through a couple of dozen homes when shopping for a house before you find just the right one. This can allow you to see how home construction has changed over the years. You can see how some features that were once normal in homes may seem a bit out of place today. For example, there’s the Pittsburgh toilet found in some homes in Pennsylvania.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

The kindness of strangers: Two good samaritans help Westmoreland County woman

WESTMORELAND COUNTY (KDKA) – A local woman said she is thankful for the generosity of two strangers that helped her family on what became a difficult week. Westmoreland County native Karen Barnes said on Monday her six-year-old dog Floyd suddenly got sick and she was unable to get the 70-pound dog down the stairs herself, so she took to Facebook to ask for help. A stranger responded, saying they'd be right there, and Carrie Liegus turned up to help carry Floyd.  Unfortunately, Floyd died at the vet's office. Overwhelmed, Barnes said she didn't remember until Wednesday that she had ordered...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
New Pittsburgh Courier

Job Opportunities Help Wanted 11-23-2022

ACCOUNTING ASSISTANT – AFCS. Pittsburgh Regional Transit is seeking an Accounting Assistant – AFCS to be responsible for maintaining. all aspects of Automatic Fare Collection System billing. Essential Functions:. Responsible for distributing all of the media fare throughout Allegheny County and creating the corresponding invoices from the PeopleSoft...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Thanksgiving holiday closings in the Pittsburgh area

PITTSBURGH — Thanksgiving is Thursday, Nov. 24, and all city, county, state and federal government offices will be closed for the holiday. Banks and post offices will also be closed on Thanksgiving. Mail will not be delivered. County golf courses and ice rinks will also be closed for the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Waiting Child: Lenny

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Lenny loves music, games, and brightening the days of others! He's a Waiting Child.This program is coordinated with the Three Rivers Adoption Council. For more information on SWAN, including post-permanency services, visit www.adoptpakids.org or call 1-800-585-SWAN (7926).      
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Professor says Excela Health and Butler Health System merger is about survival

GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — Excela Health and Butler Health System are on the way to becoming one.Both providers announced they'll be merging pending state and federal approval. According to press releases, the yet-to-be-named health care provider will employ more than 7,000, with a little over 1,000 physicians.Right now, Excela Health oversees Latrobe Hospital in Latrobe, Westmoreland Hospital in Greensburg and Frick Hospital in Mt. Pleasant. Butler Health System includes hospital facilities in both Butler and Clarion counties. Both companies say joining forces will enable them to provide better care for the 750,000 individuals served by the facilities.But according to Dr. Martin Gaynor, an economist and professor at Carnegie Mellon University, this merger is one of many, and in this case, it may be about mutual survival as much as it's about quality health care."Hospitals in rural areas or hospitals that serve disadvantaged communities in urban areas have struggled mightily," Gaynor said. "That's not a new thing. Sometimes they look for a white knight, as it were, to come in and help them stay afloat."Both Excela Health and Butler Health System say if all goes well, the merger should be approved by the beginning of next year.
GREENSBURG, PA
Phys.org

Novel nanoparticles deliver innovative cancer chemoimmunotherapy

University of Pittsburgh researchers have designed cancer-fighting nanoparticles that co-deliver a chemotherapy drug and a novel immunotherapy, according to a new Nature Nanotechnology study published today. The new immunotherapy approach silences a gene that the researchers discovered was involved in immunosuppression. When combined with an existing chemotherapy drug and packaged...
CBS Pittsburgh

Piper's Pub files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A popular Pittsburgh British pub and soccer bar has filed for bankruptcy.According to the Pittsburgh Business Times, Piper's Pub on Pittsburgh's South Side has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection and is putting together a plan for reorganizing its business.The company has reportedly listed debts of around $3 million and their plan for reorganizing is due by the end of March.The pub, which opened in 1999, has been closed since May of last year, but the company has a sister restaurant called The Pub Chip Shop, which opened in 2013 and is located next door and is open for business.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Plum alumna crowned Miss Duquesne

Plum Senior High School alumna Cassie Wiles didn’t plan on being a pageant winner. In fact, she signed up for the Miss Duquesne pageant expecting to lose, but her friends encouraged her to compete. Those expectations proved to be unfounded as Wiles was awarded the crown by a panel...
PLUM, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Protected bike lane bill named for Pittsburgher vetoed over late GOP amendments

Pittsburgh officials have tried for years to make streets safer for cyclists by installing bike lanes protected by parked cars. Those efforts recently hit a snag after Gov. Tom Wolf vetoed a road safety bill because of an amendment added to it. After cyclist and University of Pittsburgh staffer Susan...

