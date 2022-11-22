Read full article on original website
The richest woman in New York is giving away millionsAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
Bronx, 14-years-old teen shot under broad daylight.Newsing the StatesBronx, NY
New York City's Non-Profit that Gives Out Backpacks to Homeless People (and Those Backpacks Aren't Empty)New York CultureNew York City, NY
NYC Migrant Crisis Extends Into NJBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
Morristown Through the Years (History in Pictures)Morristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
brownstoner.com
Top 10 Brooklyn Real Estate Listings: A Park Slope Rental, a PLG Brownstone
The most popular listings on Brownstoner this week include a Park Slope co-op, a Clinton Hill brownstone and a West Midwood standalone. Park Slope and Clinton Hill were popular this week. The least expensive on the list is a Park Slope brownstone rental at $10,000 a month and the most expensive is a Park Slope manse asking $9.95 million.
brownstoner.com
9 Brooklyn Shops and Restaurants to Check Out This Small Business Saturday
While you might still be recovering from Thanksgiving, you can make an early dent in your holiday shopping list while supporting local businesses with Small Business Saturday this weekend. The annual nationwide event, originally started by American Express in 2010, encourages patronage of local businesses on the Saturday after Thanksgiving....
This pizzeria was named the best in New Jersey
People in New Jersey love their pizza; they also love arguing about which is the best pizza. With so many unique pizzerias in the state serving all manner of pies, it would seem that deeming one “the best” would be a fool’s errand. Well, the people at 24/7 Wall Street decided to try; they picked the best pizzeria in each state.
fox5ny.com
Man dies after being beaten by swarm of dirt bike, ATV riders in Harlem
NEW YORK - A man has died after getting brutally assaulted by a gang of ATV and dirt bike riders earlier this month. Arthur Cooke, 45, suffered severe injuries to his neck and spine as a result of the attack and died in the hospital two weeks after the violent attack.
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Two Shot
2022-11-26@4:44am–#Bridgeport CT–Two people were shot in the 500 block of East Main Street early this morning. Bridgeport Hospital called the police that they had a gunshot victim come in by private vehicle. Police investigated and found a second victim shot in the kneecap. Special thanks to those who reached out to let us know about this. It was not listed in the Bridgeport Police Twitter account as promised. Had you not let us know about this it probably would have gone unreported.
This Jersey Shore Town is one of the Richest in the U.S.
A recent study shows, New Jersey has some high-income zip codes, but there is one that is above every other town at the Jersey Shore. Property Shark recently did the study and here's how they did it. According to propertyshark.com,. To determine the most expensive zip codes in the U.S.,...
Man shot dead in front of Brooklyn apartment building Sunday night
NEW YORK, NY – The New York City Police Department has reported that a man was shot dead outside an apartment building at 350 East 51 Street in East Flatbush, Brooklyn, Sunday night. According to police, the victim was identified as Peter George, 38, of Brownsville. Shortly after 7 pm, NYPD officers responded to a 911 call reporting gunshots in the area. Upon their arrival, they located George with a single gunshot wound to the chest. He was rushed to Brookdale University Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. Detectives from the NYPD’s 67th Precinct are investigating, but at this The post Man shot dead in front of Brooklyn apartment building Sunday night appeared first on Shore News Network.
13-year-old boy hospitalized in East Harlem slashing, suspect at-large
A 13-year-old boy was slashed in East Harlem on Tuesday, according to police. The attack took place near the corner of East 117th Street and Second Avenue, officials said.
Police: College student from Great Neck missing after checking in at airport in Rochester
The 19-year-old was last seen wearing a red colored jacket, black pants and a black knit hat. He was carrying a black backpack.
longisland.com
Man Falls Down Stairs Fleeing from Cops After Caught Burglarizing Elmont Business
Fifth Squad Detectives report the arrest of a Brooklyn man for a Burglary that occurred on Monday, November 21, 2022 at 2:00 pm in Elmont. According to detectives, officers responded to a restaurant located at 798 Elmont Road for a man that was inside the location and did not have permission to be there. Upon arrival, officers were notified that the male subject entered the managers office and began to remove business records without permission and authority from the owner.
fox5ny.com
Man driving car shot and killed in the Bronx
NEW YORK - The NYPD is looking for a gunman who killed a man who was driving a car in the Bronx. It happened just before 5 p.m. on Monday in front of 2891 Sedgwick Avenue in the Kingsbridge neighborhood. Officers responded to a 911 call of a male shot....
thedigestonline.com
Newark Airport is No Longer Considered an NYC Airport, How it Will Affect You
When booking a flight to New York City, many travelers fly out of one of the Big Apple’s three major airports: John F. Kennedy International, LaGuardia International, and Newark International airports. But on October 3, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) removed Newark Airport’s NYC city code, meaning it is no longer considered one of New York’s local airports. This change will have an impact on travel for EWR flyers.
Man shot in back, killed overnight in the Bronx
NEW YORK – Police are investigating a shooting death that took place Monday night in the Bronx neighborhood of Kingsbridge Heights. Officers responding to a shots fired 911 call arrived at the scene to find a 29-year-old man lying on the ground with a gunshot wound to the back. The shooting took place in the area of Sedgwick Avenue and West 231st Street. The male victim was reportedly rushed to New York-Presbyterian Hospital in critical condition. He later died at the hospital. Police are investigating the shooting but have not identified any suspects at this time. No arrests have been The post Man shot in back, killed overnight in the Bronx appeared first on Shore News Network.
The difference between Italian Thanksgiving and Sunday dinner is the turkey
NEW YORK (PIX11) — For Italians, the only difference between Thanksgiving dinner and Sunday dinner is the turkey and stuffing. Italian classics like meatballs, garlic bread, and eggplant are all typically served on the holiday. However, there is some debate if lasagna belongs on the Thanksgiving table, but Chef Glenn Rolnick from Carmine’s Restaurant believes […]
51-Year-Old Father Killed In Yonkers After His Car Hits Wall: Police
A father driving with his son was killed after his vehicle struck a wall in Westchester County, police said. On Sunday, Nov. 20 around 1:15 p.m., Orange County resident 51-year-old Ronel Cook of Newburgh was driving his 2015 Nissan Altima eastbound on the Cross County Parkway in Yonkers with his son when the vehicle veered off the road and hit a wall at the Seminary Avenue overpass, according to the Westchester County Department of Public Safety.
hudsontv.com
JERSEY CITY WOMAN CHARGED WITH HINDERING HOBOKEN HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION
Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez has released the following information:. A Jersey City woman has been charged with providing false information to law enforcement to prevent the arrest of Deon Williams, who has been charged in connection with the fatal shooting of Christopher Garcia in Hoboken. Demetria Huggins, 38, is...
NJ driver, 18, was speeding, ran stop sign in crash that killed grandmother: prosecutor
A New Jersey man, 18, was speeding and blew past a stop sign just before getting into a crash that killed a woman driving another car, prosecutors said.
Hackensack Man Charged With Pointing Gun At Victim's Head In Front Of Child
A Hackensack man was charged with pointing a gun at a victim's head with a child present during a domestic dispute. Starlyn Delgado Reinoso, 31, was sent to the Bergen County Jail early last Friday, Nov. 18, following the late-afternoon incident on Lehigh Street the day before, records show. He...
