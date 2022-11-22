Read full article on original website
WSET
Project Imagine honors latest class of graduates
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Seven teenagers were honored on Tuesday through Project Imagine. This graduation is for completing life skills training and goal-setting exercises through Project Imagine, a community violence intervention collaborative that steers gang-prone kids off the streets and into completing school and becoming employed. Graduates from the...
WSET
Bedford Co. Sheriff's Office announces first K9 team in VA to certify new 'Hound Test'
BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — On Thursday, November 4th the Bedford County Sheriff's Office announced that Sergeant Hall and K9 Hoover were the first K9 team in Virginia to certify on the new North American Police Work Dog Association "Hound Test". According to deputies, the team traveled to Florida where...
wfirnews.com
Fatal crash in Floyd County
Virginia State Police is investigating a single vehicle crash, which resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred Thursday (Nov 24) at 9:35 p.m. on Route 221, at the intersection of Route 664 in Floyd County. A 2018 Subaru Crosstrek was traveling north on Route 221, when the vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway and overturned, ejecting the driver. The driver of the vehicle was identified as, Ezekial James Plesha Bartel, 35, of Copper Hill. Mr. Bartel was not wearing his seatbelt and died at the scene.
WDBJ7.com
Floyd County man killed in Copper Hill crash
FLOYD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Copper Hill man was killed Thursday night in a crash. Ezekial James Plesha Bartel, 35, died at the scene of the crash about 9:35 p.m. November 24 on Route 221, at the intersection of Route 664 in Floyd County. Virginia State Police say Bartel...
WSET
Man dead in suspected hit-and-run in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — A man is dead in Roanoke after what police say is being investigated as a hit-and-run. Around 9:45 Friday morning, the Roanoke Police responded to a call about an injured person in the 5000 block of Salem Turnpike NW. Officers arriving on the scene said...
wfirnews.com
Fatal hit and run in Roanoke this morning
On November 25 at approximately 9:44 a.m., the City of Roanoke E-911 Center notified Roanoke Police of a person with injuries in the 5000 block of Salem Turnpike NW. Responding officers located an unresponsive adult male along the embankment of the roadway. Roanoke Fire-EMS personnel pronounced the male deceased on scene. His identity will be released after next of kin is properly notified. Preliminary investigation indicates this incident is a traffic fatality. The suspect vehicle has not been located at this time and further details are limited. This is being investigated as a fatal hit and run.
WDBJ7.com
Community members providing gifts to senior citizens in need
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The ‘Be a Santa to a Senior’ program is in full swing across the Roanoke Valley and Lynchburg. Community members can sponsor a senior citizen in need this holiday season by buying a few gifts off their wish lists. A dozen trees are scattered around Roanoke and Lynchburg with the name of a senior and what they need.
wfxrtv.com
Fatal crash under investigation in Floyd County: VSP
FLOYD COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia State Police (VSP) say they are investigating a fatal crash in Floyd County that ejected the driver. Troopers say the crash happened on Thursday, Nov. 24 at 9:35 p.m. at the intersection of Route 664 and Route 221. According to a press release, a Subaru Crosstrek was traveling north when it ran off the right side of the road and overturned ejecting the driver.
GoFundMe created for float driver that hit girl in Raleigh Christmas parade
A man in Ohio is organizing a GoFundMe for the driver that hit and killed an 11-year-old girl in Raleigh's Christmas parade last weekend.
WSET
Danville man in holding cell dies, is revived, then later dies at hospital
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — A man in Danville died at the jail and was revived by emergency personnel before later dying at the hospital, the Danville Police Department said. On November 22 around 2:45 p.m., DPD said Anthony Wyatt was arrested for public intoxication and brought to the Danville City Jail.
chathamstartribune.com
Habitat for Humanity begins work on new houses in Danville
Tammy Duncan lives in Cascade in a single-wide trailer with her two daughters where repairs are one step forward, three steps back. "I just got a lot of work that needs to be done to it, like the floors and stuff like that. My windows are messed up. I have some mold issues. Like, every time I try to fix something, there are 20 other things that need to be fixed," Duncan said.
WSLS
Crash on US-58 in Henry County cleared
HENRY COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. The crash has been cleared, according to VDOT. People driving on US-58 in Henry County can expect delays due to a crash, according to VDOT. Authorities said the crash happened near Route 772. As of 8:16 p.m., all eastbound lanes are closed.
WXII 12
Fire in Surry County on Thanksgiving
SURRY COUNTY, N.C. — Some firefighters spent Thanksgiving putting out a fire. A fire broke out in forestry in Dobson, North Carolina, on Thursday. This was on Ponderosa Pine Lane, near Highway 601. Local fire departments were unable to share details on damage or injuries, but our reporter on...
WSLS
Crews responding to fire in Southeast Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. – UPDATE 8:20 a.m.:. According to the Roanoke Fire-EMS Facebook page at 3:13 a.m., Roanoke Fire-EMS was dispatched to the 400 block of Bullitt Ave SE for reports of a structure fire. When crews got to the scene, they saw the flames coming from an abandoned residence.
wfxrtv.com
UPDATE: Missing women from Altavista found
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Altavista Police Department is searching for an elderly woman from the town of Altavista. Police say May Bowyer Drake was last seen on 1407 Broad Street at 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 22. They report that Drake suffers from dementia. Police describe Drake as 5-foot-8-inches with blue eyes and grey hair.
Franklin News Post
Franklin County applying for grant to develop coworking center in Rocky Mount
Franklin County is applying for grant funding to create an innovative coworking center and office space for individuals and small local businesses in downtown Rocky Mount. In October, the county applied for a $1 million grant from the Virginia Tobacco Region Revitalization Commission. If successful, the county would use the money to turn 40 West Church St. — currently owned by Franklin County — into a coworking center and office building.
WDBJ7.com
Hometown Holiday Helpers: Couple raises grandson while tackling health troubles
HILLSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The stress of the holiday season mixed with financial burdens can be a lot for anyone to juggle. It’s even harder when you’re also battling health issues. It’s often easy to forget one person’s shopping spree is another family’s food on the table.
WSET
The Henry County Public Service Authority receives $6M grant from VDH
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Henry County Public Service Authority (PSA) has been awarded $6,165,600 from the Virginia Department of Health’s Office of Drinking Water (ODW) to modernize water service lines in the Fieldale community. According to County officials, approximately 31,700 linear feet of existing pipe will...
wfxrtv.com
Pulaski County Joint Community Thanksgiving Worship held
PULASKI, Va. (WFXR)– For the first time since the start of the pandemic, the Pulaski County Community Thanksgiving Service held its first joint worship with the Town of Dublin ministries. Retired Pastor and member of The Pulaski Ministerial Association, Terrie Sternberg says the group has tried for many years...
pmg-va.com
Satan club rents JF auditorium
The After School Satan Club has rented the Jefferson Forest High School (JFHS) Auditorium for a family movie night on February 23. A flyer announcing the event elicited considerable comment, mostly negative, on social media. The school division, in response to community concern, posted the following statement on its Facebook page:
