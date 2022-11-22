ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henry County, VA

Related
WSET

Project Imagine honors latest class of graduates

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Seven teenagers were honored on Tuesday through Project Imagine. This graduation is for completing life skills training and goal-setting exercises through Project Imagine, a community violence intervention collaborative that steers gang-prone kids off the streets and into completing school and becoming employed. Graduates from the...
DANVILLE, VA
wfirnews.com

Fatal crash in Floyd County

Virginia State Police is investigating a single vehicle crash, which resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred Thursday (Nov 24) at 9:35 p.m. on Route 221, at the intersection of Route 664 in Floyd County. A 2018 Subaru Crosstrek was traveling north on Route 221, when the vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway and overturned, ejecting the driver. The driver of the vehicle was identified as, Ezekial James Plesha Bartel, 35, of Copper Hill. Mr. Bartel was not wearing his seatbelt and died at the scene.
FLOYD COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

WSET

wfirnews.com

Fatal hit and run in Roanoke this morning

On November 25 at approximately 9:44 a.m., the City of Roanoke E-911 Center notified Roanoke Police of a person with injuries in the 5000 block of Salem Turnpike NW. Responding officers located an unresponsive adult male along the embankment of the roadway. Roanoke Fire-EMS personnel pronounced the male deceased on scene. His identity will be released after next of kin is properly notified. Preliminary investigation indicates this incident is a traffic fatality. The suspect vehicle has not been located at this time and further details are limited. This is being investigated as a fatal hit and run.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Community members providing gifts to senior citizens in need

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The ‘Be a Santa to a Senior’ program is in full swing across the Roanoke Valley and Lynchburg. Community members can sponsor a senior citizen in need this holiday season by buying a few gifts off their wish lists. A dozen trees are scattered around Roanoke and Lynchburg with the name of a senior and what they need.
LYNCHBURG, VA
wfxrtv.com

chathamstartribune.com

Habitat for Humanity begins work on new houses in Danville

Tammy Duncan lives in Cascade in a single-wide trailer with her two daughters where repairs are one step forward, three steps back. "I just got a lot of work that needs to be done to it, like the floors and stuff like that. My windows are messed up. I have some mold issues. Like, every time I try to fix something, there are 20 other things that need to be fixed," Duncan said.
DANVILLE, VA
WSLS

Crash on US-58 in Henry County cleared

HENRY COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. The crash has been cleared, according to VDOT. People driving on US-58 in Henry County can expect delays due to a crash, according to VDOT. Authorities said the crash happened near Route 772. As of 8:16 p.m., all eastbound lanes are closed.
WXII 12

Fire in Surry County on Thanksgiving

SURRY COUNTY, N.C. — Some firefighters spent Thanksgiving putting out a fire. A fire broke out in forestry in Dobson, North Carolina, on Thursday. This was on Ponderosa Pine Lane, near Highway 601. Local fire departments were unable to share details on damage or injuries, but our reporter on...
DOBSON, NC
WSLS

Crews responding to fire in Southeast Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – UPDATE 8:20 a.m.:. According to the Roanoke Fire-EMS Facebook page at 3:13 a.m., Roanoke Fire-EMS was dispatched to the 400 block of Bullitt Ave SE for reports of a structure fire. When crews got to the scene, they saw the flames coming from an abandoned residence.
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

UPDATE: Missing women from Altavista found

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Altavista Police Department is searching for an elderly woman from the town of Altavista. Police say May Bowyer Drake was last seen on 1407 Broad Street at 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 22. They report that Drake suffers from dementia. Police describe Drake as 5-foot-8-inches with blue eyes and grey hair.
ALTAVISTA, VA
Franklin News Post

Franklin County applying for grant to develop coworking center in Rocky Mount

Franklin County is applying for grant funding to create an innovative coworking center and office space for individuals and small local businesses in downtown Rocky Mount. In October, the county applied for a $1 million grant from the Virginia Tobacco Region Revitalization Commission. If successful, the county would use the money to turn 40 West Church St. — currently owned by Franklin County — into a coworking center and office building.
ROCKY MOUNT, VA
WSET

The Henry County Public Service Authority receives $6M grant from VDH

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Henry County Public Service Authority (PSA) has been awarded $6,165,600 from the Virginia Department of Health’s Office of Drinking Water (ODW) to modernize water service lines in the Fieldale community. According to County officials, approximately 31,700 linear feet of existing pipe will...
HENRY COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Pulaski County Joint Community Thanksgiving Worship held

PULASKI, Va. (WFXR)– For the first time since the start of the pandemic, the Pulaski County Community Thanksgiving Service held its first joint worship with the Town of Dublin ministries. Retired Pastor and member of The Pulaski Ministerial Association, Terrie Sternberg says the group has tried for many years...
PULASKI COUNTY, VA
pmg-va.com

Satan club rents JF auditorium

The After School Satan Club has rented the Jefferson Forest High School (JFHS) Auditorium for a family movie night on February 23. A flyer announcing the event elicited considerable comment, mostly negative, on social media. The school division, in response to community concern, posted the following statement on its Facebook page:
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA

