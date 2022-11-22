Read full article on original website
informnny.com
Potsdam passes resolution giving Raquette River legal rights
POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Town of Potsdam is taking environmental action to a new level. In early November the Potsdam Town Council unanimously passed a resolution granting the portion of the Raquette River that runs through the town a set of “natural rights.”. The resolution gives the...
wwnytv.com
Pentagon allows Native American airman with north country ties to grow out his hair
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Pentagon has granted a religious accommodation to allow a Native American airman from the Antwerp area to grow out his hair. “The longer it is, the closer it is to the ground, the more connected I am with the earth. The longer my hair is, the more spiritually strong I am, you know, I have more power,” said Airman 1st Class Connor Crawn.
wwnytv.com
Human trafficking survivor to speak at JCC
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Jefferson Community College and the Victims Assistance Center of Jefferson County will co-host a presentation on December 6 by Rebecca Bender, a human trafficking survivor and author. Margaret Taylor, Director of Student Activities and Inclusion at JCC, and Kiley Hilyer, Director of Advocacy, Victims Assistance...
wwnytv.com
Early settlers & natives: Did they get along?
AKWESASNE (WWNY) - In what we know today as St Lawrence County, European settler Alexander Macomb owned the 10 towns divided in a treaty after the American Revolution. They were Louisville, Stockholm, Potsdam, Madrid, Lisbon, Canton, DeKalb, Hague, Cambray, and Oswegatchie. The area got its first settlers around 1800. In...
informnny.com
Thousand Island Land Trust purchases all of Blind Bay site sought by CBP
ORLEANS, N.Y. (WWTI) — There have been major developments in the fight involving Blind Bay. The Thousand Islands Land Trust has officially purchased 20.5 acres of waterfront property that is located in the Town of Orleans from Blind Bay Associates, according to a press release from TILT. This property...
wwnytv.com
Pavilion cleaned as more people move into homeless shelter
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown’s temporary shelter for homeless or displaced people is expanding as crews work to clean up the pavilion where they’d been living. The Butler Pavilion was the refuge for Watertown’s homeless. Now it’s empty and it needs to be cleaned. At...
wwnytv.com
Historical Felts Mills home up for auction. The starting bid? $1!
FELTS MILLS, New York (WWNY) - ”Once in a lifetime opportunity for someone here.”. A historic home is up for auction. The starting bid? $1!. “All I can tell you is by starting at a dollar we can get a million. Starting at a million we wouldn’t be able to get a dollar. It’s a psychological thing,” said Bernie Brozstek, Owner of Brozstek’s Auction Services.
informnny.com
VIDEO: Exclusive First Look at ALL of this year’s trees at A North Country Festival of Trees
(WWTI) — The 2022 North Country Festival of Trees begins on Friday and ABC50 is bringing you an exclusive first look at all of this year’s trees. This year’s theme is “It’s a Wonderful Life” and the event is being held at the former Bon-Ton location at Salmon Run Mall in Watertown.
wwnytv.com
Hundreds of meals given out in Carthage
CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - The north country ate its fill today, celebrating Thanksgiving. Turkey, mashed potatoes, corn and stuffing were all on the menu and part of 300 meals prepared in Carthage, Thursday. A crew of 20 got turkey out the door in time for Thanksgiving. This year marks...
MV Crime Stoppers Seeking Help in Finding Local Fugitive
The Oneida County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's assistance in finding a man wanted by authorities following a bench warrant issued in Rome City Court. 39-year-old Anthony P. Chandler of Rome is wanted based on a warrant issued in Oneida County Drug Court, according to Investigator Sahid Karcic of the Oneida County Sheriff's Department. Chandler was originally charged with Attempted-Criminal Possession of a Weapon, 3rd Degree, based on a previous conviction. The warrant for Chandler's arrest was issued on November 4th.
wwnytv.com
Alicha M. St Croix, 22, formerly of Watertown and Chaumont
PLATTSBURGH, New York (WWNY) - Alicha M. St Croix, 22, of Plattsburgh, NY and formerly of Watertown and Chaumont, NY, passed away November 13, 2022 at the Massachusetts General Hospital following complications from giving birth. She was born on August 21, 2000, in Watertown, NY, daughter of Adam and Shannon...
Man charged with Threat of Mass Harm released on NYS Bail Reform Laws
ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Sheriff’s office has reported that there has been an update regarding the Threat of Mass Harm case that occurred at the Oneida County Office Building on November 18th. On Friday, 25-year-old Jacqwey Yates of Utica was arrested and charged with Threat of Mass Harm and Aggravated Harassment […]
flackbroadcasting.com
NYSP: Bicycle theft complaints in Carthage leads to arrest of Croghan teen
CARTHAGE- A Lewis County teenager is accused with an accusation that stems from a bicycle theft complaint in the North Country, authorities say. At noontime on Thursday, the New York State Police (Carthage) arrested a 17-year-old teen from Croghan, NY. A name or gender was not provided for the suspect.
wwnytv.com
Rain added to snow on roofs could be problem, officials say
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A half-inch to an inch of rain could fall in the region this weekend and emergency management officials warn it could weigh down roofs that are already stressed by snow. A few calls have already happened in Jefferson County for roofs that came come down...
96.1 The Breeze
Massive Flooding Possible This Weekend Across New York
It looks like another major weather event could impact New York State Thanksgiving weekend. Parts of the state saw historic snowfall over several days last weekend and now it looks like warmer weather and another storm front coming through could lead to massive flooding issues across the state. First, let's...
WKTV
2 people without a home following fire in Rome on Thanksgiving eve
ROME, N.Y. – Two people were displaced following a fire on West Street in Rome on Wednesday. The American Red Cross is helping the two with shelter, food and clothing. The cause of the fire is under investigation. For more information on the Red Cross and how you can...
wwnytv.com
UPDATE: Water back on after main break in Carthage
CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Water is back on for residents on S. James Street in Carthage. Water was turned off for several hours between Oxford and Mechanic Streets as crews worked to fix a water main break. Officials said the break was repaired by 2 o’clock Thursday afternoon.
wwnytv.com
State Police investigate suspicious death in Lisbon
TOWN OF LISBON, New York (WWNY) -State Police are investigating a dead body found on the side of the road in St. Lawrence County. A State Police officials said around 1:15 Thursday afternoon they were called to Pray Road for a suspicious complaint. The scene was about halfway between Ogdensburg...
wwnytv.com
Watertown gives property owners more time to clear sidewalks
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown property owners are responsible for clearing snow off sidewalks, but after this latest lake effect storm, the city will give residents more time to clean up before issuing citations. You can find areas of the city where the sidewalk is nowhere to be seen...
informnny.com
NSYP: Hammond woman arrested following domestic dispute
HAMMOND, N.Y. (WWTI) — A Hammond woman was arrested following a domestic dispute in Morristown, according to a press release from New York State Police. Police say they responded to a domestic dispute call and their investigation determined that 51-year-old Lisa Todd and another individual were involved in a verbal argument that turned physical. Police say Todd allegedly placed her forearm on the other person’s neck and applied pressure.
