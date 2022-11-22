Illness-related absences close Umatilla School District

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — The Umatilla School District canceled classes on Tuesday as spreading illness drives up absences.

In a letter sent out Monday , Superintendent Heidi Sipe said there had been a significant increase in the number of students and staff sick since last week.

It was reported over 30% of students at McNary Heights Elementary School and 25.9% of students at Umatilla High School were absent. Further, approximately 29% of the elementary school staff was out sick on Monday.

Staff will be working to sanitize classrooms during the time off.

“I apologize for the strain this causes families as I know the holiday break is already challenging for some families for childcare,” said Sipes.

Students will return to school on Monday Nov. 28 following the holiday break. Anyone who is presenting flu-like symptoms, however, is urged to stay home.

