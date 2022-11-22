Entering its third model year, the Ford Bronco Sport remains available with two different powerplants – the turbocharged Ford 1.5L I-3 EcoBoost, which is rated to produce 181 horsepower and 190 pound-feet of torque, and the optional turbocharged Ford 2.0L I-4 EcoBoost, which generates 250 horsepower and 277 pound-feet of torque. This left one of the Bronco Sport’s chief competitors – the Jeep Compass – lagging behind a bit with its previously standard, naturally-aspirated 2.4L I-4 that cranks out 177 horsepower and 172 pound-feet of torque. Now, however, the 2023 Jeep Compass is getting a brand new engine with an output that trumps the base Bronco Sport powerplant.

1 DAY AGO