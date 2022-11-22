ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Tesla’s fully electric luxury vehicles are known for style, grace, interesting new technology and impressive range. The current Tesla lineup offers four models: two sedans and two SUVs, with one reasonably affordable and one more extravagantly priced model in each category. That means, if you’re shopping in the luxury electric car category, you can likely find a Tesla model to fit your budget.
The most fuel-efficient luxury SUVs over $40,000 are the 2022 Lexus NX PHEV, the 2022 Lincoln Corsair, and the 2022 Lexus UX Hybrid. The post 3 Fuel-Efficient Luxury SUVs Over $40,000 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Entering its third model year, the Ford Bronco Sport remains available with two different powerplants – the turbocharged Ford 1.5L I-3 EcoBoost, which is rated to produce 181 horsepower and 190 pound-feet of torque, and the optional turbocharged Ford 2.0L I-4 EcoBoost, which generates 250 horsepower and 277 pound-feet of torque. This left one of the Bronco Sport’s chief competitors – the Jeep Compass – lagging behind a bit with its previously standard, naturally-aspirated 2.4L I-4 that cranks out 177 horsepower and 172 pound-feet of torque. Now, however, the 2023 Jeep Compass is getting a brand new engine with an output that trumps the base Bronco Sport powerplant.

