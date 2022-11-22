Read full article on original website
Hochul Signs Historic Anti-Hate Crime LegislationJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Linguine’s, A Paradise of PastaJ.M. LesinskiBowmansville, NY
Visit the Magical Christmas Tree Forest in Upstate New YorkTravel MavenHamburg, NY
Western New York received nearly 6 feet of snow the weekend before Thanksgiving, causing road closuresZoran BogdanovicBuffalo, NY
Student gets shoes for bullied classmate: "It was upsetting him"Amy ChristieBuffalo, NY
Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino to hold Christmas tree lighting ceremony
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — The Seneca Niagara Resort and Casino is planning to start the holiday season with their annual Christmas tree lighting. The event will be held Wednesday, November 30 at 5 p.m. outside the casino on Fourth Street in Niagara Falls. And, Santa Claus will not be...
Early birds get the deals on Black Friday
CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB)– Black Friday marks the first day of the holiday season, and thousands of people headed out to the stores early Friday morning, to get the deals. “We pulled an all nighter, got here at 3:30 a.m. to be one of the first 250 people,” said Amanda Cole. Her and her family stood […]
WKBW-TV
As feet of snow fell, the Warehouse restaurant in Hamburg fed stranded travelers
HAMBURG, N.Y. (WKBW) — Western New Yorkers showed their "Buffalo Strong" spirit during the massive lake-effect snow storm last week - and one restaurant went above and beyond to feed stranded travelers and make sure everyone stayed warm. The owners of The Original Warehouse on Milestrip Road in Hamburg...
SPCA and Ten Lives Club team up for 'Thankful Fur Pets Expo' November 26
The SPCA Serving Erie County and Ten Lives Club are teaming up to host the "Thankful Fur Pets Expo" November 26.
The Biggest Snowmobile County In New York State
The snow has stopped flying in the heaviest hit areas of New York State. At least for now. The 81 inches of lake effect snow that some areas got is still being moved out of roads and driveways and parking lots in and around Buffalo and areas near Syracuse. But the snow will be back and there are some who can't wait.
WKBW-TV
7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: November 25 - November 27
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — If you're looking to get out this holiday weekend, there are several events taking place across the region. Black Friday shopping has evolved in recent years, with many of the best deals now offered online and in advance of Black Friday, but if you're looking for something specific there are still deals out there. Check your favorite retailer's website or social media page for information on their hours of operation and/or any deals being offered.
marketplace.org
How a Buffalo child care center saved itself by closing temporarily
“My Economy” tells the story of the new economic normal through the eyes of people trying to make it, because we know the only numbers that really matter are the ones in your economy. More than two years after COVID-19 disrupted child care in America, Dasha Nadolinski made the...
Here Are The DJs Bringing You The 2022 Thanksgiving Day Throwback Mix
All across the United States of America, the holiday season unofficially officially begins this weekend with Thanksgiving on Thursday, November 24, 2022. Once thanksgiving wraps up we kick off getting into the holiday mood with all sorts of shopping and holiday cheer on Black Friday. However, before we get started...
Niagara daredevil history lives on at Oakwood Cemetery
Oakwood Cemetery in Niagara Falls is the final resting place for several influential families whose contributions to growth and development of the Niagara region are significant.
buffalorising.com
2022 Downtown Christmas Tree Lighting Celebration
Tis the season for a Christmas tree lighting ceremony… or two… or a bunch! These days, it seems as if every commercial district has a tree lighting, which is great. These are wonderful neighborhood occasions, and a time to come together as a community. One tree lighting ceremony...
wnypapers.com
Totally Buffalo Store opening 5th location, on Black Friday in Niagara Falls
The Totally Buffalo Store will be debuting its fifth location this month: at Military Road in Niagara Falls – just across from the Fashion Outlets Mall. The Totally Buffalo Store will celebrate a grand-opening at the new location on Black Friday, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 25.
Costumes, dropped donuts & more at the Turkey Trot
News 4's Hope Winter, Chris Broadbent and Paul Ivancic spent the morning at the Turkey Trot.
$1 Million Orchard Park Home Looks Like It Belongs on HGTV
It's not exactly the time of the year where you see a lot of construction taking place in Western New York. It's cold and a few feet of snow has fallen. Some of the recent homes that we have seen being built in Western New York have been gorgeous. It's truly remarkable to see the homes that are being built in the Buffalo area over the last few years and shows that Western New York can be a great place to move for a family.
Car catches fire at Walden Galleria
CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — There was a car blaze at the Walden Galleria on Friday morning, according to police. Cheektowaga police say a Ford Explorer caught fire around 9:30 Friday morning at the entrance of the mall off of Walden Avenue. Police say there were no injuries. Due to heavy Black Friday traffic, the Cheektowaga […]
Snow removal resumes after death of city employee
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo’s Department of Public Works said that snow removal operations resumed on Friday morning following the death of an employee during snow removal on Wednesday. Officials say 95% of the streets in South Buffalo, Kaisertown and Lovejoy will be cleared from car to curb by the end of the day Friday. […]
Son of 5/14 victim serves up Thanksgiving meals for the needy to honor her memory
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Friends of Night People charity served up a holiday dinner for those in need with an added purpose of paying tribute to the kind and caring spirit of a woman who was taken from her family and this community back in May at the Top's shooting.
All Travel Bans Have Been Lifted In Western New York
Traveling around Western New York will be a bit easier today. As crews continue to clean up all the snow that fell over the weekend, officials have lifted all travel bans in Western New York. The bans were in place to help cleanup crews plow the roads safely. While the...
onthewater.com
Upstate and Western New York Fishing Report- November 23, 2022
As we approach the Thanksgiving holiday, many anglers are thankful that we didn’t experience the record snowfall in Buffalo and Erie County to the south of us. We will feel some of the effects of the storm here for some time in the Niagara River. High winds on Lake...
WIVB
Braymiller’s Lanes demolished as WNY residents raise concern about snow-filled roofs
HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — Contractors like Murray Roofing are trying to keep up with the demand as Western New Yorkers dig out from that heavy lake effect snow. But, it’s leaving some residents concerned about all that weight sitting on their roofs. 80 years of history reduced to...
Buffalo City Worker Crushed by Truck Clearing Record Snowfall
A Buffalo city worker has died in a tragic accident after being crushed by a high loader truck on Wednesday morning. Before the incident, they were working to clear jaw-dropping snowfall in the Buffalo area. According to Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia, the employee died instantly when he was struck at 11:15 am by a truck moving snow into a dump truck in reverse.
