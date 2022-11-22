ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KSNT

After 36 years, Canada has to wait longer for World Cup win

AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — O Canada, the wait remains. Alphonso Davies had the chance to score his nation’s first-ever World Cup goal, to grab a quick lead on Belgium. As Davies readied for the spot kick in the 11th minute after a hand ball, red-clad Canadian fans at the other end of Ahmed bin Ali Stadium buzzed in anticipation for a moment decades in the making.
KSNT

Show’s over already for host Qatar’s World Cup team

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The show is over already for the Qatar team, which was eliminated Friday from the World Cup less than a week after it opened the tournament and launched the first version of soccer’s biggest event in the Middle East. Qatar lost 3-1 to Senegal...
KSNT

Britcher, Sweeney giving women’s doubles luge a try for US

Summer Britcher and Emily Sweeney have been USA Luge teammates for years. They’ve traveled together, they’ve competed together, they’ve gone to the Olympics together, they’ve stood on World Cup podiums together. Being on a sled together was not part of the plan. Until now. Britcher and...
KSNT

UK top court rules against Scottish independence vote plan

LONDON (AP) — The U.K. Supreme Court ruled Wednesday that Scotland does not have the power to hold a new referendum on independence without the consent of the British government. The judgment is a setback for the Scottish government’s campaign to break away from the United Kingdom. Scottish...

