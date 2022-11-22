ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Arizona Council on Economic Education builds young entrepreneurs

Peoria Independent
Peoria Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3O5uPk_0jJvpAgR00

What would you do with an idea and some money? The Arizona Council on Economic Education is teaching Arizona students that their answer can be “starting my own business.”

Entrepreneurship is a growing trend, even among teenagers.

During COVID-19, many young people became unemployed or underemployed, fueling their desire to have more control over their income by starting their own businesses. Fresh ideas, problem solving capabilities, tech savviness, and being risk takers make young people perfect potential entrepreneurs.

Since January 2022, ACEE has been working with Arizona community and education organizations to provide training on their Building Young Entrepreneurs curriculum. Instructors from rural one-room schoolhouses to public high schools and Northern Arizona University have been trained on how to use the materials and embedded activities with students. The goal is to help Arizona students see that entrepreneurship is within their reach.

At student career and technical education conferences during the fall, more than 1,000 students were asked by Robin Palmer, ACEE’s director of entrepreneurship and financial math, “Are you willing to take the risks to become an entrepreneur?”

At the end of their workshop, Skyeler E. from Casteel High School, in Queen Creek said, “It is important (to understand the risks of entrepreneurship) because you need to know the necessary skills and mindset to have when taking a risk to accomplish your goals and dreams.”

In addition to teacher and student training, ACEE is supporting the Peoria Forward initiative, working with ASU’s Edson Entrepreneurship + Innovation Institute to “grow and scale the entrepreneurial ecosystem within the city of Peoria and transport the future of Peoria through entrepreneurship.”

ACEE’s Palmer is instructing and coaching Peoria students who are members of the Entrepreneurship Club.

The business world around us is changing, and ACEE is working with Arizona students to show how they can be part of that change. So, the next time you ask a child, “What do you want to be when you grow up?,” don’t be surprised if the answer is, “I want to be an entrepreneur!”

Editor's note: This article was submitted by Arizona Council on Economic Education.

Comments / 0

Related
themesatribune.com

Building trades seek youth to fill jobs

Gilbert High School seniors Mason Reading and Lucas Beals attended this year’s Arizona Construction Career Days because they wanted to know more about the industry. Clarissa Tonkin, a student at the East Valley Institute of Technology, was there because she hopes to take her construction training into a decorative arts career.
GILBERT, AZ
thestandardnewspaper.online

Arizona teachers receive $1 million in grants￼

Continuing the Fiesta Bowl Organization’s annual tradition of honoring, supporting and celebrating educators throughout Arizona, Fiesta Bowl Charities granted 400 teachers–including 11 Mohave County teachers– with $2,500 each through the Palo Verde Fiesta Bowl Charities Wishes for Teachers Draft Day presented by SRP. The wishes were spread...
ARIZONA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Arizona

Photo byPhoto by Christina Victoria Craft on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Arizona and you love to go out with your friends and family members from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Arizona that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

What employees at Arizona's Family are thankful for

Thatcher Johnson, 13, wasn’t sure what to expect when he developed alopecia, an autoimmune disease that causes hair to fall out and, in some cases, not grow back. Veteran reflects on her service at Scottsdale Veterans Day commemoration. Updated: Nov. 11, 2022 at 9:30 PM MST. |. An Army...
ARIZONA STATE
AOL Corp

4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month

With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and utilities) total $2,626 across the U.S., there are several cities in Arizona where you can live on even less. Also: 6...
ARIZONA STATE
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do with Kids in Surprise, AZ

Located less than an hour from Phoenix, Surprise in Maricopa County is a quaint city with small-town vibes and excellent amenities. It's a hub for attractions and activities with many things to see and do that will keep the entire family entertained. Surprise has the right mix of outdoor adventure,...
SURPRISE, AZ
azbigmedia.com

How the Edison-Eastlake Community in Phoenix is being revitalized

The Edison-Eastlake Community, located one mile east from Downtown Phoenix at East Jefferson Street has been granted multiple revitalization initiatives such as community programs and new housing units. The City Of Phoenix was awarded $30 million for the Choice Neighborhoods Implementation Grant for its Edison-Eastlake One Vision Plan. The grant...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

How inflation is impacting Thanksgiving food, travel for Arizonans

Employees at Arizona's Family were hard at work on Thanksgiving and shared what they're thankful for. Some Phoenix first responders have to work on Thanksgiving but they have come up with ways to celebrate. Kari Lake campaign sues Maricopa County election officials. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. The Kari Lake...
PHOENIX, AZ
ecollegetimes.com

ASU building delivers ‘wow’ factor to Mesa

The City of Mesa and Arizona State University’s $100 million Media and Immersive eXperience Center building in downtown Mesa is nearing the end of its first semester of hosting students in film, media arts and emerging technology after opening in August. ASU said 700 students currently use the facilities...
MESA, AZ
Greyson F

Popular Chain Restaurant Closed After 8 Years

A popular burger and beer restaurant has closed.Photo byEdward Franklin/UnsplashonUnsplash. There is now one fewer destinations to go to for a cool, refreshing beer in metro Phoenix. A popular restaurant and beer chain that sprung out of Tampa, Florida, and opened up in Mesa eight years ago has closed its doors for good. However, it doesn’t mark the end of the brand’s presence in the Valley.
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

True Crime Arizona Podcast: A Phoenix Family Massacre

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- On November 16th 2022, the Hudgens family of five was found dead inside their Phoenix home. Wife Marla Hudgens, her 3-year-old son Christopher, and her 6-month-old twin girls Faye and Gwen were all found with trauma on their bodies, and her husband Jasen Hudgens was found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. Police believe Jasen killed his family before taking his own life. Time may have been ticking down to the house exploding, because first responders found a disconnected gas line in the home with propane tanks on the property. The Hudgens family seemingly had everything going for them: Beautiful kids, successful careers, and a lot of community involvement. The question is: What went wrong?
PHOENIX, AZ
SignalsAZ

City of Phoenix Announces Electric Light Parade

The lights and sounds of the APS Electric Light Parade are returning this holiday season on Saturday, Dec. 3. The City of Phoenix is excited to announce Super Bowl LVII official mascot Spike as Grand Marshal for the 35th annual parade. Arizona Public Service Co. (APS) and the City of...
PHOENIX, AZ
santansun.com

Floridino employee the hostess with the mostest

When people eat out, they almost always notice when they get poor service. Some, however, don’t always recognize great service. The online directory Yelp is hoping to change that by starting the Servies Awards to recognize great service at restaurants around the nation. Chandler is taking home one of the first Servies being handed out.
CHANDLER, AZ
KTAR.com

Mexico confident in relationship with Arizona under Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs

PHOENIX — A top Mexican diplomat hopes to keep the Arizona-Mexico relationship going strong after Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs takes office. Ambassador of Mexico to the United States Esteban Moctezuma Barragán met with Hobbs on Monday to discuss how Mexico and Arizona are more than just neighbors. He said they’re close trade partners that share similar values.
ARIZONA STATE
iheart.com

This Is Arizona's Most Sung About City

When you think of Arizona, what song pops into your head? For music lovers, there's no better way to show your appreciation for something than by singing about it. People love singing about their hometowns, the towns where they fell in love, or their college towns. There are tons of iconic songs written about big cities, like New York, Los Angeles, or Nashville. But there are also tons of songs written about cities right here in your state.
ARIZONA STATE
KOLD-TV

Two Arizona counties throwing 2022 election process into doubt

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Both Cochise and Mojave counties, both Republican strongholds, have thrown the Arizona election process in doubt. Neither county has certified the 2022 general election results charging there were irregularities in Maricopa County. “I believe this election was conducted within the legal requirements of all...
COCHISE COUNTY, AZ
Peoria Independent

Peoria Independent

Peoria, AZ
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
140K+
Views
ABOUT

A local news site dedicated to the city of Peoria, Arizona, and covering the people, places and events that make it among the quickest-growing suburbs in the Phoenix area.

 https://www.yourvalley.net/peoria-independent/

Comments / 0

Community Policy