Homeschool mom of 8 on parenting: "Seeing love multiplied"Amy ChristieGreenville, SC
Two NC Cities Were Named the “Best Places To Enjoy Your Retirement” in AmericaKennardo G. JamesPinehurst, NC
The Oldest Bridge in South Carolina that Is Considered To Be "Haunted"DianaGreenville, SC
Chef Benjamin Epicure Is on the Way to North Carolina’s First Michelin StarDiana BernardoAsheville, NC
2022 Asheville Championship on 11/11 and 11/13Adrian HolmanAsheville, NC
Mountain Xpress
Four of a Kind: Melvin AC Howell on Asheville’s dance scene
Editor’s note: This is part of “Four of a Kind,” a new Arts & Culture feature. Each month, four new artists will share their takes on the local art scene. In addition to individual online posts, you can find all four features as a single spread in this week’s print edition.
Mountain Xpress
Mike Poggioli’s photography book captures the Blue Ridge at sunrise
Mike Poggioli has long heeded the call of the wild, but he never thought it would result in his first book. A native of the greater New York City area, Poggioli subsequently lived in Chicago and Cincinnati. Surrounded by asphalt and other urban sights, he sought out green spaces whenever possible.
Mountain Xpress
Four of a Kind: Joshua Overbay on the film scene in WNC
Editor’s note: This is part of “Four of a Kind,” a new Arts & Culture feature. Each month, four new artists will share their takes on the local art scene. In addition to individual online posts, you can find all four features as a single spread in this week’s print edition.
avlwatchdog.org
Mysteries on Charlotte Street: Why is Ingles lot still empty? Why is empty Fuddruckers still standing?
Today’s round of questions, my smart-aleck replies and the real answers:. Question: Why has nothing ever been done with that huge empty space on Charlotte Street where Ingles was until it burned down? That’s what I call prime real estate! Also, why is Fuddruckers still standing after going out of business years ago? That’s also what I call prime real estate.
Here Are All the Winners of the 2022 National Gingerbread Contest
This year, 219 entries competed for $40,000 in cash and prizes.
WYFF4.com
Greenville Gay Men's Chorus prepares for holiday concert
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The Greenville Gay Men's Chorus is gearing up for its holiday concert on Dec. 9. It involves weekly rehearsal sessions that start in September. "We plan way ahead, and we're practicing every Tuesday getting ready for this big event," said Shelton Love, artistic director and conductor.
greenvillejournal.com
A walk to remember: The history of Main Street’s buildings
One of the most attractive and endearing aspects of Greenville’s downtown is the look and feel of its Main Street. In the wake of Mayor Max Heller’s campaign to transform it into a more European aesthetic with its tree canopy, wide sidewalks and fewer lanes for cars, visitors and locals alike have flocked to enjoy its charm. The continued presence of many of the city’s old buildings provide a key component to the experience that so many enjoy. A mix of new and old gives a character that welcomes people of different generations. A photographic journey down Main Street gives us a glimpse of the evolution and heritage of the heart of our city.
Mountain Xpress
Q&A: Mary Crowe on the community effort to rename Clingmans Dome
Since 2015, Mary Crowe has watched as mountain peaks across the country have been renamed. That year, Mount McKinley in Alaska became Denali, an Athabascan word meaning “the great one.”. Later, in 2021, Squaw Mountain in the Colorado foothills was formally recognized as Mestaa’ėhehe, named after a prominent Native...
thebluebanner.net
How Zelda Fitzgerald Tragically Died on Zillicoa Street
Editor’s Note, Content Warning: This article contains mentions of fire, death and sexual assault. While most notable for her 1920’s flap dancing, novel “Save Me The Waltz”, and marriage to ”The Great Gatsby”’s author, F. Scott Fitzgerald, the community of Asheville tends to remember Zelda’s untimely death in the Highland Hospital fire of 1948.
country1037fm.com
North Carolina Shelter Writes Hilarious Post For ‘Hot Mess’ Mastiff
Shelter dogs are the best dogs! Both of my dogs are rescues and they’re the best babies! Eddy is a wild girl, but Kramer is the friendliest and sweetest dog I’ve ever had. A North Carolina shelter is going viral for their honest and funny post about a dog that’s looking for his forever home.
carolinacoastonline.com
Area Death Notices - Nov. 22, 23 & 24
Donnie Whitman, 71, of Newport, passed away on Thursday, November 24, 2022, at home. Arrangements are pending at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Charlie Lewis Sr. Charlie Lewis Sr., 70, passed away on...
kiss951.com
Black Bear Tries To Open Doors At North Carolina Home
Ring cameras catch some wild things and there’s video proof! A family in Asheville, North Carolina has video footage of a big black bear trying to open the doors to their home. It’s wild to watch because the bear is so smart!. In the video you can see...
Lodging
Construction Begins on Moxy Asheville, the First Moxy Hotel in North Carolina
ASHEVILLE, North Carolina—Following weeks of preliminary groundwork, construction has officially begun on the new Moxy Asheville, North Carolina’s first Moxy Hotel. Upon planned completion in early 2024, the hotel will have 115 guestrooms, the brand’s Bar Moxy and lobby, and an independent rooftop bar and restaurant. Moxy Asheville will connect to the existing Aloft Asheville Downtown to form a new dual-brand offering. Although the hotels will have separate lobbies and elevators, they are set to share amenities including the pool deck, fitness center, and meeting space.
Larry Fleet Tells The Story Behind His Smash Hit “Where I Find God”
A few weeks back, we here at Whiskey Riff made a little trip to Greenville, South Carolina for the Greenville Country Music Fest. While we were there, I had the privilege of interviewing Larry Fleet, and talk about everything from his music, like his latest album studio album Stack of Records, collaborations he’s done, what he does in his free time off the road, and more.
Mountain Xpress
Across WNC, high school football is king
Tears flowed freely under the lights of C.E. Weatherby Stadium in Waynesville the evening of Oct. 14. The Tuscola High Mountaineers had just earned a thrilling double-overtime victory over the Pisgah Bears, breaking a nine-game losing streak in the so-called Haywood County Championship Game. Players, parents and cheerleaders — even...
WLOS.com
AdventHealth Asheville: Battle to bring more hospital beds to Buncombe has been decided
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The battle to bring more hospital beds to the mountains has been decided. A spokesperson for AdventHealth Hendersonville said Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, the hospital received notification from state health officials that its Certificate of Need application had been approved, meaning the hospital has been awarded the opportunity to fill the need for 67 more acute care beds in the Buncombe-Madison-Yancey-Graham service area that was identified in the state's 2022 Medical Facilities Plan.
Spartanburg Co. employee dies at recycling collection center
The Spartanburg County Coroner is responding to a waste collection center in Boiling Springs.
Mountain Xpress
Montford Avenue bridge repairs start Monday Night
ASHEVILLE – The ramifications of a truck crash in January will be felt this winter. Construction is slated to start Monday to repair parts of a bridge on Montford Avenue over Interstate 240 West damaged by the lift arm of a truck passing underneath. A contractor for the N.C....
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — An argument over free-ranging pigs in one Western North Carolina town led to a shooting and now a minimum 23-year prison sentence for one man. A Jackson County jury returned a verdict of guilty, rejecting defense attorney Frank Lay’s argument that Kenneth William McCall, 68, acted in self-defense during a shooting that happened in 2020. McCall was sentenced to a minimum of 23 years in prison for shooting another man over a dispute over free-ranging pigs.
Mountain Xpress
Xpress surveys WNC’s independent voters
Buncombe County’s biggest voting bloc elected exactly two of its own in this year’s midterm elections. Sara Nichols earned a seat on the county’s Soil and Water Conservation District Board of Supervisors, while Mason Blake was chosen for the Montreat Board of Commissioners. Those two officials-elect are...
