Bryan Danielson Saves William Regal From Getting His Ass Whooped By Jon Moxley On 11/23 AEW Dynamite
On Wednesday's AEW Dynamite, William Regal opened the show and, while he didn't address his action at AEW Full Gear, he did manage to stay alive thanks to Bryan Danielson. Regal said that a number of weeks ago, he sent an email to MJF, which fans are not privy to, and that MJF will speak on next Wednesday's AEW Dynamite. MJF is currently on a movie set and not at Dynamite.
Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks make fun of CM Punk on AEW Dynamite
Heading into Dynamite, AEW fans had one question and one question alone: how would the Chicago crowd react to The Elite, Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks? Would the local crowd choose to side with CM Punk, their favorite local son who is currently on the outs with the promotion? Or would they instead stay true to AEW and cheer on the return of The Elite because of what they mean to the promotion as a whole?
stillrealtous.com
Big Return Takes Place On AEW Dynamite
This week on AEW Dynamite, Orange Cassidy defended the All Atlantic Championship against Jake Hager. When it was all said and done it was Orange Cassidy who won the match, but his celebration was interrupted by QT Marshall and The Factory. As QT Marshall was approaching the ring he tried...
itrwrestling.com
Tony Khan Hails AEW Star As “The Future Of Pro Wrestling”
While there are a number of pro wrestlers who are at their peak right now, and pushing the boundaries of the profession, fans are always looking for what’s next. Whether that’s a new star to burst onto the scene, or a current name to breakthrough to main event level. Interestingly, Tony Khan believes he already has that man.
wrestlinginc.com
The Elite Trolls CM Punk During Match On AEW Dynamite
In case you haven't heard, back in September, some of AEW's top stars were... in hot water. After the All Out pay-per-view, CM Punk spoke at a post-show media scrum. Before any questions could be asked by reporters, Punk exploded. He threw verbal shots at a number of individuals: Colt Cabana, "Hangman" Adam Page, and of course, the inaugural AEW World Trios Champions, The Elite (Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks). A physical backstage altercation involving Punk, Omega, the Bucks, and others followed the media scrum tirade. The AEW World Championship held by Punk and The Elite's trios titles were declared vacant while all parties involved were pulled from AEW programming.
ewrestlingnews.com
Roman Reigns Says Sami Zayn Has Opened A “Different Door”
Roman Reigns has said that Sami Zayn has opened a “different door” which has allowed the Bloodline to show a different side to their characters. Zayn spent months trying to become part of the Bloodline and was awarded the title of ‘Honorary Uce’ last month. Speaking...
stillrealtous.com
Brock Lesnar Refused To Work With Former WWE Universal Champion
Brock Lesnar is one of the biggest names in the business and his star power gives him a lot of say when it comes to who he works with. On the road to Survivor Series in 2017 it seemed that Brock was being set up for a champion vs. champion match with Jinder Mahal at the event, but instead WWE changed course and gave the WWE Title to AJ Styles.
nodq.com
Rhea Ripley recalls what one fan wanted her to do to him during a WWE live event
While speaking to NYPost.com, Rhea Ripley talked about interactions with fans at events…. “People love to hate us and that’s something not many people can do, go out there and have people sort of think that your cool and then absolutely hate you and what you do at the same time. It’s been really fun for me going out there screwing with the fans. A lot of times it doesn’t get caught on camera, but lately, it has been. It makes them feel like their part of the moment. So when it gets caught on camera, I love it so much.”
tjrwrestling.net
When Thunder Rosa Is Expected To Return To AEW Revealed
A new report has shed light on when Thunder Rosa is expected to return to AEW after she was officially stripped of the AEW Women’s World Championship. At Full Gear, Toni Storm lost the Interim AEW Women’s World Title in a hard-fought match against Jamie Hayter. On Dynamite in Chicago, however, it was announced by Renee Paquette that Hayter was not interim champion after all as Thunder Rosa had agreed to relinquish her claim on the title due to injury making the English star the undisputed AEW Women’s World Champion.
stillrealtous.com
AEW Champion Relinquishes Their Title
A few months ago it was announced that AEW Women’s Champion Thunder Rosa was sidelined due to injury, and in her absence Toni Storm was crowned interim champion. Saturday night at Full Gear, Toni Storm defended the interim AEW Women’s Championship against Jamie Hayter and Hayter picked up the victory.
ringsidenews.com
Spoiler On Major Heel Turn At AEW Rampage This Week
Dark Order have been struggling to gain momentum ever since their loss to The Elite for the AEW World Trios Tag Team Championship at All Out. The group suffered another shocking loss during the Rampage taping this week. This article contains spoilers for the November 25, 2022 edition of AEW...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Former AEW Star Signs with Impact Wrestling, Changes Ring Name
Former AEW star Alan Angels has officially signed with Impact Wrestling. Impact announced this week that Angels has signed with the company. He also dropped his first name, and will be going by just “Angels” moving forward. Angels’ signing was first revealed during his interview with Darren Paltrowitz...
ComicBook
Ring of Honor Final Battle's Main Event Has Reportedly Been Revealed
Tony Khan is following up AEW Full Gear with Ring of Honor's December pay-per-view Final Battle, and now a new report reveals what the main event is expected to be. According to PWInsider, the Ring of Honor: Final Battle main event will be between ROH World Champion Chris Jericho and Blackpool Combat Club's Claudio Castagnoli, though it isn't just an ordinary match. Aside from the ROH World Championship being on the line, it will carry a stipulation that states if Claudio loses, he has to join the Jericho Appreciation Society.
wrestlinginc.com
AEW Rampage Results (11/25) - ROH World Tag Team Titles Match, Hikaru Shida In Action, We Hear From Chris Jericho
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s results for "AEW Rampage" at a special start time of 4 PM ET/3PM CT on November 25, 2022!. Ring of Honor World Tag Team Champions FTR will be putting their titles on the line against Dante and Darius Martin of Top Flight. The two teams came face-to-face this past Wednesday on "Dynamite" after Top Fight called for the on-air time to show their respect to FTR and make the challenge. Will FTR be able to prove that they're fighting champions once again, or will new tag team champions be crowned?
stillrealtous.com
AEW Reportedly Has No Plans For Former Champion
In the world of professional wrestling everyone is trying to capture championship gold, and earlier this year Scorpio Sky managed to win the TNT Title. Sky ended up dropping the title to Wardlow back in July, and the former champion has been out of action for months due to a leg injury that forced him to sit on the sidelines.
Chris Jericho Wins A Brutal Battle, The Baddies Make A Change | AEW Fight Size
Here is your post-AEW Dynamite fight size update for Wednesday, November 23, 2022. - In the main event, Chris Jericho retained the ROH World Championship against Tomohiro Ishii. By the end of the match, Jericho's chest was a bloody mess, as Ishii repeatedly chopped the champion, but Jericho made him tap out. After the bell, Claudio Castagnoli stopped Jericho from attacking Ian Riccaboni and dropped him.
wrestlinginc.com
AEW Dynamite Preview (11/23): Thanksgiving Eve Special, William Regal Will Speak, Chris Jericho Vs. Tomohiro Ishii For The ROH World Title, More
All Elite Wrestling returns to the Chicago area for the first time since September's All Out pay-per-view with tonight's Thanksgiving Eve episode of "AEW Dynamite" at the Wintrust Arena. The fallout from Saturday night's Full Gear event, which saw William Regal help Maxwell Jacob Friedman win the AEW World Championship for the first time in his career from Blackpool Combat Club's Jon Moxley, will be felt. We will hear from Regal, who will likely explain why he turned his back on Moxley and the BCC.
tjrwrestling.net
CM Punk’s Camp “Not Happy” With The Elite’s Mocking On Dynamite
A new report suggests that there are those close to CM Punk very unhappy following The Elite seemingly mocking Punk on Dynamite. Dynamite in Chicago was going to prove an interesting test for The Elite as they returned to CM Punk’s hometown for the first time since their alleged backstage fight following the All Out pay-per-view in early September.
411mania.com
Shawn Spears on the AEW & CM Punk Situation Being ‘Overall Sad’
– AEW talent Shawn Spears recently took part in a virtual signing with K&S Wrestlefest. During the signing, he commented the situation in AEW with CM Punk, noting that he finds it to be “overall sad.”. Shawn Spears stated (via WrestlingInc.com), “Sad, overall sad. That’s what I think. It’s...
ComicBook
Kevin Owens Blocks Sami Zayn and The Bloodline From WWE War Games Advantage
Before WWE's Survivor Series War Games, the opposing teams in the Men's War Games match had to settle who would get the advantage, and it was The Bloodline's Usos, Solo Sikoa, and Sami Zayn facing Sheamus, Drew McIntyre, Butch, Sheamus, and Ridge Holland for the opportunity. This all came after both teams collided earlier in the night backstage, so it was a pretty active night for both teams. Unfortunately for Zayn Kevin Owens was also ringside, and he would intervene when Zayn attempted to give Jey a Title to use. Owens would push Zayn in the ring with the Title, causing him to get ejected, and that allowed Owens to interfere and help Sheamus get the win and the advantage for War Games.
