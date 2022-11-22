Read full article on original website
darientimes.com
Stamford marijuana dispensary, approved for recreational sale, looks to hire 40 more employees
STAMFORD — Fine Fettle Dispensary plans to hire about 40 more people to work at its location in the city as Connecticut moves closer to allowing recreational marijuana sales. The state Department of Consumer Protection announced earlier this week that Fine Fettle Stamford, which opened in February, was one...
mycitizensnews.com
Mayor, burgesses pick contractor to clean vacant lot
NAUGATUCK — The vacant lot next to the Naugatuck Eve3t Center is expected to be dug out to establish a clean foundation to set the stage for its eventual transformation into a new transit mixed-use development. The Board of Mayor and Burgesses unanimously approved at its Nov. 1 meeting...
darientimes.com
Darien OKs controversial ban of non-government flags on town property despite Darien Pride's concern
DARIEN — After months of debate and accusations of partisan politics, Darien Town Hall will not fly any flags other than the town flag, Connecticut flag and U.S. flag. The Board of Selectmen voted 3-2 in favor of the controversial policy to ban non-governmental flags after a tight and occasionally terse debate.
New Haven Independent
Alders Approve Plans For 256 New Apartments
Local legislators cleared the zoning path for 256 new mostly market-rent apartments to be built in Westville and Long Wharf. Alders took those votes Monday night during the latest regular bimonthly meeting of the full Board of Alders, which was held in-person in the Aldermanic Chamber on the second floor of City Hall.
darientimes.com
Opinion: CT Republicans tried to prevent heating crisis. 'Many of our residents will be left shivering in the dark'
Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol’ is not on any playbill in Hartford this holiday season, but the specter of Connecticut’s past, present, and future political and economic ghosts are taking center stage at the state Capitol. The House and Senate are expected to convene in special...
trumbulltimes.com
Despite concerns, Trumbull P&Z approves White Plains Road office
TRUMBULL — The Planning and Zoning Commission has approved a plan to add an attorney office at 807 and 811 White Plains Road, despite some concerns from neighbors about how a planned exit onto Sunset Avenue could affect that small, residential road. At the commission's Nov. 16 meeting, attorney...
darientimes.com
After moving from South Africa, this Darien man spent decades working to preserve land in CT
DARIEN — After decades of creating and protecting Darien’s natural landscape, former Darien Land Trust president and retiring trustee Chris Filmer gets his own "I Spy Corner" in land he helped preserve. Filmer, who was honored recently by the state government and members of the community for his...
darientimes.com
Brewery with outdoor beer garden pitched for Hamden
HAMDEN — The town could get a two-story, 438-seat brewery and restaurant similar to Milford’s Dockside Brewery with a private party room and an outdoor beer garden as soon as next October. It was an idea pitched at a Planning and Zoning Commission meeting this week by restaurateurs...
darientimes.com
Woog's World: Reflecting on Long Lots' history as officials consider its future
For 70 years old, Long Lots looks pretty good. The elementary school on Hyde Lane is not Westport’s oldest. In fact, it’s the newest of our five. Kings Highway, Saugatuck and Greens Farms are all at least 30 years older. Coleytown is a contemporary. But the first three...
westportjournal.com
Climate impact at Longshore course changing to ‘mid-Atlantic’
WESTPORT — The impact of climate change is par for the course these days — and golf courses are no exception. At the Board of Selectwomen’s meeting Wednesday, Jennifer Fava, the town’s parks and recreation director, explained how climate change is affecting the Longshore Club Park golf course.
milfordmirror.com
Bridgeport landmark restaurant Testo's sold to developer
BRIDGEPORT — If the walls at Testo's could talk, they would have far more to share than recipes for red sauce, meatballs, linguine with clams and filet mignon in a cognac gravy. Democratic Town Chairman Mario Testa's well-known restaurant and banquet facility has for years been where Bridgeport's movers...
darientimes.com
John Weldon (opinion): Why I resigned from the Bridgeport school board
A week or so has passed since I resigned my seat on the Bridgeport Board of Education. The media has created the optic that I did so under criticism of how I led the search process for a new superintendent. I appreciate they have to sensationalize a bit to sell papers and advertising, and I’m OK with that. However, to set the record straight and give a more concise reason for my resignation, I resigned due to a lack of ethics/integrity on the part of various board members in the process of selecting a superintendent for Bridgeport Public Schools and how that continued lack of ethics/integrity could affect me going forward from a professional standpoint as a public administrator with the MTA.
Connecticut awards 1st retail cannabis dispensary licenses
The state of Connecticut has awarded its first licenses for recreational cannabis dispensaries.
darientimes.com
New Fairfield holds holiday parade, tree-lighting on Saturday
NEW FAIRFIELD — The center of town will be filled with holiday cheer Saturday evening during the 11th annual Holiday Light Parade. The event, sponsored by the New Fairfield Parks and Recreation Department, will kick off around 5:15 p.m. at the intersection of Saw Mill Road and Route 37.
Family wants to keep Rose’s Berry Farm running
GLASTONBURY — Although the Town Council has voted to buy 23 acres of Rose’s Berry Farm on Matson Hill Road, a local businessman and his family are asking the council to consider a different approach that they say could preserve the same land as part of a working farm.
darientimes.com
Kathleen Stowe (opinion): 'It is time to pass the baton'
We just finished the first quarter, report cards are out, leaves are down, turkeys are roasting and there is much to celebrate in Greenwich Public Schools. You have heard from me regularly in my leadership role on the Board of Education. This will be my last update as the chair and I write it with a sense of excitement for what we have done and where we are going, as well as deep gratitude to all of you who have supported us along the way.
darientimes.com
Connecticut's new Kid Governor wants to help with anxiety and depression
While Gov. Ned Lamont was reelected to lead Connecticut for a second term as governor, a new Kid Governor has been elected for a year-long term. Elected to office this month, Elisavet “Ellie” Mendez will serve as the state's 2023 Kid Governor. The fifth grader from Monroe Elementary...
Lamont calls for special session to vote on extending gas tax holiday
They will vote on extending the gas tax holiday for six more months as well as free bus service.
Connecticut shoppers prioritize family time over spending money on Black Friday
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — The holiday shopping season has officially begun as Black Friday shoppers took advantage of the deals at Westfarms Mall in West Hartford starting bright and early Friday morning. Many mall shoppers said this day is more about spending time with family and friends than spending...
Thanksgiving Day 2022: What’s open, what’s closed in Connecticut
Attention shoppers! Many major retailers in Connecticut will be closed this Thanksgiving.
