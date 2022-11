A week or so has passed since I resigned my seat on the Bridgeport Board of Education. The media has created the optic that I did so under criticism of how I led the search process for a new superintendent. I appreciate they have to sensationalize a bit to sell papers and advertising, and I’m OK with that. However, to set the record straight and give a more concise reason for my resignation, I resigned due to a lack of ethics/integrity on the part of various board members in the process of selecting a superintendent for Bridgeport Public Schools and how that continued lack of ethics/integrity could affect me going forward from a professional standpoint as a public administrator with the MTA.

BRIDGEPORT, CT ・ 21 HOURS AGO