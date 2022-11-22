ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Branford, CT

mycitizensnews.com

Mayor, burgesses pick contractor to clean vacant lot

NAUGATUCK — The vacant lot next to the Naugatuck Eve3t Center is expected to be dug out to establish a clean foundation to set the stage for its eventual transformation into a new transit mixed-use development. The Board of Mayor and Burgesses unanimously approved at its Nov. 1 meeting...
NAUGATUCK, CT
New Haven Independent

Alders Approve Plans For 256 New Apartments

Local legislators cleared the zoning path for 256 new mostly market-rent apartments to be built in Westville and Long Wharf. Alders took those votes Monday night during the latest regular bimonthly meeting of the full Board of Alders, which was held in-person in the Aldermanic Chamber on the second floor of City Hall.
NEW HAVEN, CT
trumbulltimes.com

Despite concerns, Trumbull P&Z approves White Plains Road office

TRUMBULL — The Planning and Zoning Commission has approved a plan to add an attorney office at 807 and 811 White Plains Road, despite some concerns from neighbors about how a planned exit onto Sunset Avenue could affect that small, residential road. At the commission's Nov. 16 meeting, attorney...
darientimes.com

Brewery with outdoor beer garden pitched for Hamden

HAMDEN — The town could get a two-story, 438-seat brewery and restaurant similar to Milford’s Dockside Brewery with a private party room and an outdoor beer garden as soon as next October. It was an idea pitched at a Planning and Zoning Commission meeting this week by restaurateurs...
HAMDEN, CT
westportjournal.com

Climate impact at Longshore course changing to ‘mid-Atlantic’

WESTPORT — The impact of climate change is par for the course these days — and golf courses are no exception. At the Board of Selectwomen’s meeting Wednesday, Jennifer Fava, the town’s parks and recreation director, explained how climate change is affecting the Longshore Club Park golf course.
WESTPORT, CT
milfordmirror.com

Bridgeport landmark restaurant Testo's sold to developer

BRIDGEPORT — If the walls at Testo's could talk, they would have far more to share than recipes for red sauce, meatballs, linguine with clams and filet mignon in a cognac gravy. Democratic Town Chairman Mario Testa's well-known restaurant and banquet facility has for years been where Bridgeport's movers...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
darientimes.com

John Weldon (opinion): Why I resigned from the Bridgeport school board

A week or so has passed since I resigned my seat on the Bridgeport Board of Education. The media has created the optic that I did so under criticism of how I led the search process for a new superintendent. I appreciate they have to sensationalize a bit to sell papers and advertising, and I’m OK with that. However, to set the record straight and give a more concise reason for my resignation, I resigned due to a lack of ethics/integrity on the part of various board members in the process of selecting a superintendent for Bridgeport Public Schools and how that continued lack of ethics/integrity could affect me going forward from a professional standpoint as a public administrator with the MTA.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
darientimes.com

New Fairfield holds holiday parade, tree-lighting on Saturday

NEW FAIRFIELD — The center of town will be filled with holiday cheer Saturday evening during the 11th annual Holiday Light Parade. The event, sponsored by the New Fairfield Parks and Recreation Department, will kick off around 5:15 p.m. at the intersection of Saw Mill Road and Route 37.
NEW FAIRFIELD, CT
darientimes.com

Kathleen Stowe (opinion): 'It is time to pass the baton'

We just finished the first quarter, report cards are out, leaves are down, turkeys are roasting and there is much to celebrate in Greenwich Public Schools. You have heard from me regularly in my leadership role on the Board of Education. This will be my last update as the chair and I write it with a sense of excitement for what we have done and where we are going, as well as deep gratitude to all of you who have supported us along the way.
GREENWICH, CT

