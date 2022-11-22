Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz admitted Wednesday he understands why he lost his starting job to Taylor Heinicke until further notice. "I get it," Wentz explained about the situation, according to John Keim of ESPN. "It's part of the business. I understand where we are as a team. Obviously, as a competitor you want to be out there; I'd be lying to you. You come to work, you want to play, it's what you sign up for.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 2 DAYS AGO