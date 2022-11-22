ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

Indiana vs. Purdue: 3 keys and a prediction

The motivations might be different, but Purdue and Indiana will both have plenty of them when they face each other for the Old Oaken Bucket on Saturday afternoon in Memorial Stadium. For the Boilermakers, it’s a chance to earn at least a share of the Big Ten West title, and...
ESPN's FPI picks favorite to take home Old Oaken Bucket in Week 13

There’s nothing like a good old fashioned in-state rivalry to finish off the regular season. Bragging rights will be on the line between Indiana and Purdue. Indiana has more wins than it did last season, but is still going to miss out on a bowl game this year at 4-7. The Hoosiers could play the spoiler if they can find a way to beat Purdue and avenge last season’s loss.
Tom Allen announces starting QB for Indiana's rivalry showdown vs. Purdue

Tom Allen has named his starting quarterback for the season finale. The Indiana head coach will stick with Dexter Williams for the Hoosiers’ rivalry game against Purdue. Williams started against Michigan State and has appeared in three games overall this season. He completed 2 passes for 31 yards against the Spartans while rushing for 86 yards and 1 touchdown. Williams also threw 2 touchdowns against Ohio State while rushing for 46 yards.
Mike Woodson updates Indiana's plans for Trayce Jackson-Davis following absence against Little Rock

Mike Woodson updated everyone on what Indiana is going to do with Trayce Jackson-Davis since he missed the Little Rock game as a precaution due to a lingering back injury. Woodson stated that the team is going to continuously evaluate Jackson-Davis heading into their next game against Jackson State on Friday. The Hoosiers beat Little Rock 87-68 in Jackson-Davis’ absence.
