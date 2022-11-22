There’s nothing like a good old fashioned in-state rivalry to finish off the regular season. Bragging rights will be on the line between Indiana and Purdue. Indiana has more wins than it did last season, but is still going to miss out on a bowl game this year at 4-7. The Hoosiers could play the spoiler if they can find a way to beat Purdue and avenge last season’s loss.

BLOOMINGTON, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO