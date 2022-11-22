Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Women’s Volleyball: No. 5 Ohio State drops second in a row, falls 3-2 to IndianaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Major discount retail chain opening another new store in Indiana this weekendKristen WaltersBloomington, IN
The 3rd richest person in IndianaLuay RahilBloomington, IN
Football: How Buckeyes defense ‘locked in’ during 56-14 win over IndianaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Indiana vs. Purdue: 3 keys and a prediction
The motivations might be different, but Purdue and Indiana will both have plenty of them when they face each other for the Old Oaken Bucket on Saturday afternoon in Memorial Stadium. For the Boilermakers, it’s a chance to earn at least a share of the Big Ten West title, and...
Matt Painter delivers electric post game speech after win over West Virginia
Matt Painter had a message for his team in the locker room after beating West Virginia on Thursday. The Purdue coach wanted to make sure Purdue is focusing on the right things. Purdue beat West Virginia 80-68 in the Phil Knight Legacy tournament. Zach Edey had a breakout game with...
ESPN's FPI picks favorite to take home Old Oaken Bucket in Week 13
There’s nothing like a good old fashioned in-state rivalry to finish off the regular season. Bragging rights will be on the line between Indiana and Purdue. Indiana has more wins than it did last season, but is still going to miss out on a bowl game this year at 4-7. The Hoosiers could play the spoiler if they can find a way to beat Purdue and avenge last season’s loss.
Zach Edey praises teammates for hustle plays made down the stretch vs. West Virginia
Zach Edey had himself a game against West Virginia on Thursday. While his own achievements were great, Edey also talked about how well his teammates played with BTN’s Andy Katz. Edey led Purdue in scoring with 24 points and also had 12 rebounds. Edey noted how the play of...
Tom Allen announces starting QB for Indiana's rivalry showdown vs. Purdue
Tom Allen has named his starting quarterback for the season finale. The Indiana head coach will stick with Dexter Williams for the Hoosiers’ rivalry game against Purdue. Williams started against Michigan State and has appeared in three games overall this season. He completed 2 passes for 31 yards against the Spartans while rushing for 86 yards and 1 touchdown. Williams also threw 2 touchdowns against Ohio State while rushing for 46 yards.
Mike Woodson provides update on Trayce Jackson-Davis after limited minutes against Jackson State
Mike Woodson provided an update on senior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis, who has been dealing with a thumb injury and missed Indiana’s game earlier this week. Jackson-Davis played in Friday’s game against Jackson State with limited minutes, scoring 11 points and securing 5 rebounds in 19 minutes played. “He...
Mike Woodson updates Indiana's plans for Trayce Jackson-Davis following absence against Little Rock
Mike Woodson updated everyone on what Indiana is going to do with Trayce Jackson-Davis since he missed the Little Rock game as a precaution due to a lingering back injury. Woodson stated that the team is going to continuously evaluate Jackson-Davis heading into their next game against Jackson State on Friday. The Hoosiers beat Little Rock 87-68 in Jackson-Davis’ absence.
Mike Woodson not wavering focus as tough matchup with North Carolina awaits Indiana
Mike Woodson knows that his team needs to get through Jackson State before even worrying about North Carolina. Indiana is off to a 5-0 start after the win over Little Rock on Wednesday. The Hoosiers face Jackson State on Friday in the Hoosier Tip-Off Classic. Woodson noted how his focus is on Jackson State at the moment.
