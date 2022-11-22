ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Eric Adams orders city to leave jobs vacant after migrant crisis, union bills

By Jesse O’Neill, Bernadette Hogan
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4471ca_0jJvnu3t00

Mayor Eric Adams pulled in the city’s fiscal belt another notch this week, ordering most agencies to close thousands of vacant positions as the city looks to close a $2.9 billion budget gap in the next fiscal year — exacerbated by the city’s $1 billion migrant crisis and deals cut with municipal unions.

A Monday letter from Budget Director Jacques Jiha to agency heads obtained by The Post, and first reported by Politico, said the Mayor’s Office of Management and Budget would be reducing full-time positions that were vacant at the end of last month by 50%.

The cuts mean that about 4,700 vacancies would be left unstaffed, but the directive will not affect teachers or uniformed members of the police and fire departments.

The missive also directed agencies to self-fund new initiatives and programs and “submit detailed proposals” outlining the funding by Dec. 5.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N4Yt5_0jJvnu3t00
Monday’s directive was the third time City Hall ordered sweeping cuts since Mayor Adams took office earlier this year.
Matthew McDermott

The news came after Adams ordered a 3% budget slash in September intended to save $2.5 billion over the next two fiscal years, on top of additional sweeping cuts the incoming mayor made in January.

Jiha cited pending settlements with the city labor unions and New York’s estimated $1 billion bill for sheltering migrants as the reason for the new cuts, in addition to broader economic woes.

“Until the federal and state governments step in, we are shouldering the entire cost of providing mandated assistance to asylum seekers,” he wrote.

see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EO2e1_0jJvnu3t00 With Hochul elected, Adams asks gov to help NYC pay $1B migrant bill

“Furthermore, the local and national economies are weakening, financial market performance is down, and we face rising health-care costs, high energy prices, and elevated inflation.”

Fiscal watchdogs cheered the decision.

“It is a prudent move. We have called for them to remove the unnecessary vacancies. The fiscal cliff is real. It’s looming,” said Ana Champeny, vice president for research at the Citizens Budget Commission.

She noted the city workforce has needed a trim ever since it grew under former Mayor Bill de Blasio. By June 2014 — his first year in office — the city workforce stood at 297,349 — but it ballooned to a high of 326,739 in June 2019. The number gradually decreased during his last two years in office and this past June 2022 recorded a total of 304,095 city employees.

“If there’s a recession, the uncertainty with collective bargaining and they’re running out of federal aid,  I think it’s important for them to take action now,” said Champeny.

Contract negotiations underway with dozens of unions that represent some 300,000 city workers have been delayed and complicated by legal objections from healthcare providers and retirees who claim the de Blasio administration forced them into a new privatized plan that offers fewer benefits at a higher cost.

“We are in financial trouble,” Adams said when asked about the city’s fiscal situation at a press conference Tuesday morning.

“When I ran for office I used the terms “PEGS” [Program to Eliminate the Gap] … I stated that we have to deliver a better product by using taxpayers’ dollars better,” the Democrat said.

“I am keeping my campaign promise. I believe that inside our agencies, we have to find efficiencies. We got to do everything we can to find these efficiencies.”

City spending surged about 3% to $104 billion in fiscal year 2023, which began this summer. The city’s nearly $3 billion deficit could swell to $6 billion in fiscal year 2026, according to budget projections.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3M1CIa_0jJvnu3t00
Venezuelan migrants depart from the Randall’s Island tent city shelter to board a Manhattan-bound city bus to search for city-provided benefits and clothing on Nov. 1.
Matthew McDermott

The increase prompted a dire warning from New York Comptroller Tom DiNapoli, who said the bloated budget “could create spending pressure” in future years, as he called for “balancing” the need to deliver municipal services with filling the city’s coffers.

“Without the hardworking individuals who keep this city running, critical and essential services for our children and most vulnerable residents could be impacted,” DiNapoli warned earlier this month.

Comments / 16

Android E User
3d ago

So to the point. He gives out high paying chushy jobs to friends and friends of friends makes up a billion dollar bill for migrants that's total bs and now citizens of new York can not get a city job because they are froozen to tho looking for real work. Repare to get kicked out of office

Reply
15
Shirley Lake
3d ago

Democrats gearing up for AMNESTY. They will say the only way to solve the problem is AMNESTY. WE NEED TO STAND OUR GROUND....NO AMNESTY.

Reply
11
Chris Jones
3d ago

Democrats then : SANCTUARY !!! SANCTUARY !!! SANCTUARY !!! Democrats now : CRISIS!!! CRISIS !!! CRISIS !!!

Reply
15
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Center Square

Mayor Adams vows NYPD to be spared worst of hiring freeze

(The Center Square) – As many New York City government agencies face a partial hiring freeze, Mayor Eric Adams said one that won’t be hit as hard will be the city’s police force. That’s not to say there won’t be a review for efficiencies, but in talking with reporters Tuesday, Adams drew a firm line on a possible reduction of hiring NYPD uniformed officers at the moment. “One thing we cannot ever compromise on…that’s safety,” Adams said. “I said it over and over, public safety...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
queensjewishlink.com

Progressives Seek To Abolish Gang Database For ‘Equity’

Progressive Democrats on the New York City Council are pushing to abolish the database that the NYPD uses to track gang activity in and around New York City, and to prevent any other database from being formed. Progressives are working around the clock to ensure that criminals are able to run rampant and the city turns back the clock to the 1970s.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

Rev. Sharpton rips ‘latte liberals’ for opposing Mayor Adams’ crime fighting agenda in annual Thanksgiving address

The Rev. Al Sharpton used his annual Thanksgiving address Thursday to boost Mayor Adams’ public safety agenda — and blast its critics as “latte liberals.” Speaking at his National Action Network headquarters in Harlem, Sharpton lauded Adams for centering his mayoralty on combating crime as well as police misconduct in the NYPD. “We want our community safe from both the cops and the robbers ...
MANHATTAN, NY
POLITICO

Adams' wins and losses on school cuts, retiree health care

As New York City Mayor Eric Adams presses forward with a new effort to tighten the city’s purse strings, cutbacks he has imposed since taking office have been caught up in the courts. He got mixed news on that front Tuesday, with one court allowing his cuts to schools budgets to proceed, while another blocked an effort to rein in health care costs.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Commercial Observer

The Rent Is Too Damn High in New York — Thanks to Politicians

Our elected officials always talk about wanting to lower rents for residents of New York City. Yet, nearly every single policy decision they implement has had the exact opposite effect. Research has shown that “price controls” actually increase costs, yet rent regulations get stronger every legislative session. Economics tells us...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

New York City headed for "economic tsunami," Mayor Eric Adams warns

NEW YORK - Mayor Eric Adams is looking to tighten the city's budget again. A multi-billion dollar deficit is expected next year. For one, he's ordered a partial hiring freeze as he warns of an "economic tsunami" coming towards New York City. As CBS2's Alice Gainer reports, this builds on what he already asked of these agencies back in September. He cites the local and national economies, financial markets, rising healthcare costs, high energy prices and inflation as the reasoning. In a letter to commissioners of city agencies, the mayor's budget director said 50% of open city government jobs will not be filled -...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
nystateofpolitics.com

Panel: Permanent minimum wage hike, Clean Slate Act will address workforce gap

Lawmakers are making their list of priorities to address the workforce shortage, like subsidies for childcare, legislating a permanent minimum wage increase and passing the Clean Slate Act. Assemblymembers in the Labor Committee and the chamber's Emerging Workforce Subcommittee held a public hearing in Albany to address the ongoing labor...
ALBANY, NY
Chalkbeat

Cuts to NYC schools will stand after appeals court overturns budget redo

More than $370 million in cuts this year to schools across the five boroughs will stand after an appeals court ruled Tuesday that New York City lawmakers won’t have to vote again on the education department budget.The ruling overturns a lower court’s high-profile decision asking for a budget redo because of a procedural violation.While the appeals court judges found that city officials violated state law in how they passed the budget for this fiscal...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bkreader.com

Bed-Stuy Residents Are Calling for Accountability Around Dangler Mansion

Bed-Stuy community members have compiled a list of demands following the demolishment of The Jacob Dangler Mansion, reports Carib News. The list is directed towards the Landmarks Preservation Commission (LPC), the New York City Department of Buildings, the Mayor’s Office, and developer Tomer Erlich. Despite repeated community organizing since...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

The Big Quit: NY Lawmakers address workforce challenge

ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — Some call it “The Big Quit.” On Tuesday, lawmakers addressed the workforce shortage via a public hearing: why it’s happening and what can be done to prevent people from leaving their jobs. According to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce more than 47 million workers quit their jobs in 2021, however New York […]
ALBANY, NY
philanthropynewsdigest.org

SNAP enrollment fell, food pantry use rose for non-citizen New Yorkers

The use of food pantries among non-U.S. citizens in New York City increased amid Trump-era immigration rule changes, while Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) usage decreased, a report from Robin Hood finds. Released in collaboration with Columbia University’s Center on Poverty and Social Policy, the report, Spotlight on Food Assistance...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
riverdalepress.com

Two political groups proud of Ryan race

Two Bronx political activist organizations, Bend the Arc: Jewish Action Riverdale and The Unity Democratic Club, helped lock in a victory for Democratic Congressman Pat Ryan in the Hudson Valley. Ryan defeated Republican Colin Schmitt won by a margin of less than 1 percent, or 2,000 votes, with 95 percent...
BRONX, NY
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
78K+
Followers
64K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy