Nails of America Pearland's Facebook page is promoting deals for the new salon to celebrate its grand opening. (Courtesy Pexels) Nails of America Pearland held a grand opening Nov. 20 at 2110 Pearland Parkway, Ste. 164, Pearland. To celebrate the opening, the salon’s Facebook page promoted a series of discounts and coupons for $15 off select pedicures, with offers expiring Jan. 31. The salon offers manicures, pedicures, waxing services and more, according to its official website. 346-754-5141. www.nailsofamericapearland.com.

PEARLAND, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO