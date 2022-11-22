ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conroe, TX

Community Impact Houston

Tomball's The Covey Apparel Co. offers men’s goods, apparel

In addition to men's apparel, shoes and accessories, The Covey Apparel Co. sells grilling products and supplies. (Lizzy Spangler/Community Impact) When Magnolia residents Jamie and Brian Groff opened their business, Home and Ranch Outfitters, in Tomball in 2017, it began as a home goods store with just a small section dedicated to men’s wares, Jamie said.
TOMBALL, TX
Community Impact Houston

Alex's Kitchen reopens with more seating, bigger menu

Alex's Kitchen has reopened with double the seating. After renovations, the restaurant now features 80 seats. (Courtesy Alex's Kitchen) Upscale diner Alex's Kitchen has reopened to the public after extensive renovations that increased seating capacity and expanded the size of the building, bar and kitchen. Alex's Kitchen closed down temporarily...
MISSOURI CITY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Jiujitsu studio Ground Dwellers now open in The Woodlands

Jessica Sims and owner Matt McFarlane are at the new Ground Dwellers location in The Woodlands. (Courtesy Ground Dwellers) Ground Dwellers opened its newest location in The Woodlands on Nov. 16 at 2408 Timberloch Place, Ste. B10, The Woodlands. The studio offers Brazilian jiujitsu training for children and adults for self-defense and weight loss purposes. 832-349-1603. www.grounddwellersthewoodlands.com.
Community Impact Houston

Chick'nCone opens third Houston-area eatery in Sugar Land

Chick'nCone opened a location in Sugar Land in mid-October. (Courtesy Chick'nCone) Chick'nCone, a national fried chicken franchise, opened its third Houston location in mid-October at 2228 Texas Drive, Sugar Land. The fast-casual chain offers three main entrees: a chicken sandwich, chicken tenders over a bed of cajun fries and chicken tenders in a waffle cone. The franchise owns 30 restaurants including one in Toronto, Canada, and two other Houston-area locations at 1919 N. Shepherd Drive, Houston, and 3202 E. Broadway St., Pearland. 346-309-2122. www.chickncone.com/location/sugarland-tx.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Learn more Katy's October featured neighborhood, market data

A house located at Lesina Street. (Courtesy Houston Association of Realtors) Marcello Lakes, a Princeton Homes development, consists of about 380 homes. The community is situated close to numerous dining, shopping and activity options. It is also a short drive from the Grand Parkway and I-10, making it a desirable neighborhood for commuters.
KATY, TX
Community Impact Houston

New nail salon holds grand opening in Pearland, offers deals

Nails of America Pearland's Facebook page is promoting deals for the new salon to celebrate its grand opening. (Courtesy Pexels) Nails of America Pearland held a grand opening Nov. 20 at 2110 Pearland Parkway, Ste. 164, Pearland. To celebrate the opening, the salon’s Facebook page promoted a series of discounts and coupons for $15 off select pedicures, with offers expiring Jan. 31. The salon offers manicures, pedicures, waxing services and more, according to its official website. 346-754-5141. www.nailsofamericapearland.com.
PEARLAND, TX
Community Impact Houston

Filipino eatery Patis & Toyo coming to Katy Asian Town next spring

Patis & Toyo, a Filipino eatery, plans to open at Katy Asian Town in March. (Courtesy Patis & Toyo) A new Filipino restaurant is coming to Katy Asian Town early next year. Patis & Toyo plans to open at 23220 Grand Circle Blvd., Ste. 160, Katy, in March. Customers can expect dishes such as Lechon-style tender pork ribs and tosilog, a popular Filipino breakfast dish composed of a protein, garlic fried rice and a sunny-side-up egg. 713-363-0010. www.patistoyorestaurant.com.
KATY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Construction on Timber Forest Drive bridge nears completion

Work continues on a project to build a new four-lane bridge on Timber Forest Drive where it crosses the Union Pacific Corp. railroad tracks. (Ronald Winters/Community Impact) Work continues on a project to build a new four-lane bridge on Timber Forest Drive where it crosses the Union Pacific Corp. railroad tracks. According to Harris County Precinct 3 officials, the project aims to improve safety with an elevated railroad crossing while providing a second north-south corridor for residents.
HUMBLE, TX
Community Impact Houston

Dutch Bros brings handcrafted beverages to Conroe

Dutch Bros offers handcrafted beverages, including teas and coffees. (Courtesy Dutch Bros) Dutch Bros, a drive-thru coffee company, is opening its first Conroe location Nov. 18 at 9778 Hwy. 242. Dutch Bros serves handcrafted, specialty beverages, including coffee, smoothies, teas and freezes. The location will also feature exclusive items such as the Dutch Bros Blue Rebel energy drinks, nitrogen-infused cold brews and secret menu items. Doors open at 5 a.m. every day. www.dutchbros.com.
CONROE, TX
Community Impact Houston

Fort Bend County supports entrepreneurs; Houston prepares to turkey trot

Fort Bend County has created a new initiative to foster local entrepreneurial efforts. (Asia Armour/Community Impact) On the Nov. 18 episode of the "Houston Breakdown" podcast, Community Impact Reporter Asia Armour discusses Fort Bend County’s new Innovation Council initiative to foster local entrepreneurial efforts. Also, journalist Sierra Rozen stops by to chat about the various turkey trots and other events taking place in the Houston area leading up to Thanksgiving.
FORT BEND COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Community Impact Houston

