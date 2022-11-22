Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Parents Charged After Son's Body Found In Washing MachineStill UnsolvedSpring, TX
Atascocita home completely destroyed after catching on fire twice in two days in northeast Harris Countyhoustonstringer_comAtascocita, TX
State of Texas Executes Stephen Barbee for Tarrant County MurdersLarry LeaseTarrant County, TX
Two suspects were arrested after stealing dirtbikes from a motorsports dealer off the Eastex Freewayhoustonstringer_comHumble, TX
Major grocery store chain opens another new store location in TexasKristen WaltersWillis, TX
Eclectic restaurant Cork This Tap That provides family-friendly dining in Montgomery
BBQ Wings ($10.95) is a popular appetizer that comes naked, or with hot or sweet and chili flavors. (Peyton MacKenzie/Community Impact) Karla Nash opened Cork This Tap That on Sept. 1, 2021, after purchasing the restaurant from a previous owner and implementing her own style, foods and wines, she said.
Popeyes inside The Woodlands Mall opened Nov. 19
The Popeyes location will add another option to customers in the food court. (Courtesy Popeyes) Popeyes officially opened at The Woodlands Mall on Nov. 19 inside the food court at 1201 Lake Woodlands Drive, The Woodlands. The restaurant serves a New Orleans-style menu of fried chicken and a variety of sides. www.popeyes.com.
Tomball's The Covey Apparel Co. offers men’s goods, apparel
In addition to men's apparel, shoes and accessories, The Covey Apparel Co. sells grilling products and supplies. (Lizzy Spangler/Community Impact) When Magnolia residents Jamie and Brian Groff opened their business, Home and Ranch Outfitters, in Tomball in 2017, it began as a home goods store with just a small section dedicated to men’s wares, Jamie said.
Two Hands Corn Dogs plans second Sugar Land location in early 2023
A second Two Hands Corn Dogs in Sugar Land has plans to open on University Boulevard in early 2023. (Courtesy Two Hands Corn Dogs) Two Hands Corn Dogs, a Korean-style corn dog eatery, will soon open a second location in Sugar Land, the franchisee for the location told Community Impact.
Alex's Kitchen reopens with more seating, bigger menu
Alex's Kitchen has reopened with double the seating. After renovations, the restaurant now features 80 seats. (Courtesy Alex's Kitchen) Upscale diner Alex's Kitchen has reopened to the public after extensive renovations that increased seating capacity and expanded the size of the building, bar and kitchen. Alex's Kitchen closed down temporarily...
Jiujitsu studio Ground Dwellers now open in The Woodlands
Jessica Sims and owner Matt McFarlane are at the new Ground Dwellers location in The Woodlands. (Courtesy Ground Dwellers) Ground Dwellers opened its newest location in The Woodlands on Nov. 16 at 2408 Timberloch Place, Ste. B10, The Woodlands. The studio offers Brazilian jiujitsu training for children and adults for self-defense and weight loss purposes. 832-349-1603. www.grounddwellersthewoodlands.com.
22 opportunities to volunteer and give back in Tomball, Magnolia
Started 14 years ago, the Tomball Community Garden grows fresh produce to donate to Tomball Emergency Assistance Ministries, which then distributes the food to those in need. (Courtesy Tomball Community Garden) For those looking to help out in the Tomball and Magnolia community, there are several local nonprofit groups that...
Chick'nCone opens third Houston-area eatery in Sugar Land
Chick'nCone opened a location in Sugar Land in mid-October. (Courtesy Chick'nCone) Chick'nCone, a national fried chicken franchise, opened its third Houston location in mid-October at 2228 Texas Drive, Sugar Land. The fast-casual chain offers three main entrees: a chicken sandwich, chicken tenders over a bed of cajun fries and chicken tenders in a waffle cone. The franchise owns 30 restaurants including one in Toronto, Canada, and two other Houston-area locations at 1919 N. Shepherd Drive, Houston, and 3202 E. Broadway St., Pearland. 346-309-2122. www.chickncone.com/location/sugarland-tx.
Learn more Katy's October featured neighborhood, market data
A house located at Lesina Street. (Courtesy Houston Association of Realtors) Marcello Lakes, a Princeton Homes development, consists of about 380 homes. The community is situated close to numerous dining, shopping and activity options. It is also a short drive from the Grand Parkway and I-10, making it a desirable neighborhood for commuters.
Lake Houston-area fine arts scene ready to expand following COVID-19 setbacks
The Texas Repertory Theatre Co. finished its season as the resident theater company at the Charles Bender Performing Arts Center in Humble with a performance of “The Last of the Red Hot Lovers” in July. (Courtesy Texas Repertory Theatre Co.) During his junior year at Kingwood Park High...
Arcola JJAEP to host groundbreaking ceremony for new classroom, vocational shop
A new expansion to the Arcola Juvenile Justice Alternative Education Program center is planned for the first of December. (Asia Armour/Community Impact) A groundbreaking ceremony is planned for an expansion to the Juvenile Justice Alternative Education Program center in Arcola on Dec. 1 at 10:30 a.m. The JJAEP expansion will...
Intersection improvements planned for Mason Road, Cypresswood Drive in Cypress
A project aiming to improve driver safety at Mason Road and Cypresswood Drive in Cypress is in the design phase. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) A project aiming to improve driver safety at Mason Road and Cypresswood Drive in Cypress is in the design phase. Harris County Precinct 3 officials said the...
New nail salon holds grand opening in Pearland, offers deals
Nails of America Pearland's Facebook page is promoting deals for the new salon to celebrate its grand opening. (Courtesy Pexels) Nails of America Pearland held a grand opening Nov. 20 at 2110 Pearland Parkway, Ste. 164, Pearland. To celebrate the opening, the salon’s Facebook page promoted a series of discounts and coupons for $15 off select pedicures, with offers expiring Jan. 31. The salon offers manicures, pedicures, waxing services and more, according to its official website. 346-754-5141. www.nailsofamericapearland.com.
University-area gallery to be reimagined as artsy event space, will host final sale in December
An art gallery in the University area run by Ron Gremillion will soon be transformed into a new arts-centric events space. (Courtesy The Gremillion) An art gallery in the University area run by Ron Gremillion will soon be transformed into a new arts-centric events space. But first, a monthlong sale...
Pearland ISD Future Farmers of America students win awards at Brazoria County Fair
Pearland FFA students Kasen Douglas, Samantha Guzzetta, Sophia Guzzetta and Lorelai Dodson with Turner High School’s Ag Science teacher, Amber Brending, as they were recognized by the board of trustees during a board meeting held Nov. 8. (Courtesy Pearland ISD) Several students with Pearland FFA participated in the Brazoria...
Filipino eatery Patis & Toyo coming to Katy Asian Town next spring
Patis & Toyo, a Filipino eatery, plans to open at Katy Asian Town in March. (Courtesy Patis & Toyo) A new Filipino restaurant is coming to Katy Asian Town early next year. Patis & Toyo plans to open at 23220 Grand Circle Blvd., Ste. 160, Katy, in March. Customers can expect dishes such as Lechon-style tender pork ribs and tosilog, a popular Filipino breakfast dish composed of a protein, garlic fried rice and a sunny-side-up egg. 713-363-0010. www.patistoyorestaurant.com.
Construction on Timber Forest Drive bridge nears completion
Work continues on a project to build a new four-lane bridge on Timber Forest Drive where it crosses the Union Pacific Corp. railroad tracks. (Ronald Winters/Community Impact) Work continues on a project to build a new four-lane bridge on Timber Forest Drive where it crosses the Union Pacific Corp. railroad tracks. According to Harris County Precinct 3 officials, the project aims to improve safety with an elevated railroad crossing while providing a second north-south corridor for residents.
Dutch Bros brings handcrafted beverages to Conroe
Dutch Bros offers handcrafted beverages, including teas and coffees. (Courtesy Dutch Bros) Dutch Bros, a drive-thru coffee company, is opening its first Conroe location Nov. 18 at 9778 Hwy. 242. Dutch Bros serves handcrafted, specialty beverages, including coffee, smoothies, teas and freezes. The location will also feature exclusive items such as the Dutch Bros Blue Rebel energy drinks, nitrogen-infused cold brews and secret menu items. Doors open at 5 a.m. every day. www.dutchbros.com.
Deemo’s Steakhouse & Grill now open off Grant Road in Cypress
Deemo's serves steak, chicken, seafood and pasta dishes. (Courtesy Deemo's Steakhouse & Grill) Deemo’s Steakhouse & Grill celebrated a grand opening Oct. 25 at 11702 Grant Road, Ste. C, Cypress. The eatery serves steak, chicken, seafood and pasta dishes with classic side options, desserts and a kids menu also available. 832-559-1627. www.deemos.org.
Fort Bend County supports entrepreneurs; Houston prepares to turkey trot
Fort Bend County has created a new initiative to foster local entrepreneurial efforts. (Asia Armour/Community Impact) On the Nov. 18 episode of the "Houston Breakdown" podcast, Community Impact Reporter Asia Armour discusses Fort Bend County’s new Innovation Council initiative to foster local entrepreneurial efforts. Also, journalist Sierra Rozen stops by to chat about the various turkey trots and other events taking place in the Houston area leading up to Thanksgiving.
