Mercy isn’t an Overwatch 2 character known for their high DPS, but Twitch streamer Somjuu showed that she can put out some serious damage in the right hands. It’s fairly common to see a game of Overwatch 2 end with a Mercy main having 0 damage dealt. Amped damage doesn’t contribute to this number, so those who don’t pull out her pistol don’t have a chance of doing their own damage outside of melee.

12 HOURS AGO