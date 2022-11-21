Read full article on original website
Related
dexerto.com
Dr Disrespect mocks “out of touch” Warzone 2.0 devs following 7-day ban
YouTube streamer and mustache pundit Dr Disrespect has blasted Activision as “out of touch” after handing him a week long Warzone 2.0 ban for his use of proximity chat. While some of Warzone 2.0 has been criticized by its player-base, there seems to be universal appreciation for the inclusion of proximity chat in standard multiplayer matches.
dexerto.com
LoL dev roasted for unbanning himself after playing so poorly he was banned for 2 weeks
Riot Phlox is a designer working on the Summoner’s Rift team for League of Legends, and they lost so many games with a high death count that their account got flagged for intentionally feeding. Patch 12.22 added some exciting new items to the game, items with the potential to...
dexerto.com
Twitch streamer Forsen claims Warzone 2 has ruined his PC
During its launch, Warzone 2 suffered from shaky server stability, and Twitch streamer Forsen received a healthy dose of PC problems while playing himself. Warzone 2 has seen its fair share of bugs and glitches since its launch on November 16. Players could not invite their friends to matches, died instantly in the Gulag, and fell through the map floor mid-match.
dexerto.com
Warzone 2 players demand sniper buffs to fix underpowered rifles
Warzone 2.0 has been out for some time now, and one key complaint that many players have had is around sniper rifles, demanding they be buffed to make them more viable in the battle royale sequel. Since Warzone 2 dropped on November 16, players have spent a lot of time...
dexerto.com
GTA 5 Online’s terrible potholes are now saving players’ lives
Potholes have long caused problems in GTA Online, yet one player recently found that the game’s broken roads sometimes have their uses. The roads that make up the map for Grand Theft Auto 5 and GTA Online aren’t the greatest. In fact, they’ve proven so troublesome over the years that PC modders have gone out of their way to create improved roads.
dexerto.com
Infamous Apex Legends matchmaking exploit returns & it’s ruining Ranked
An infamous matchmaking exploit has returned in Apex Legends that allows Diamond, Master, and Predator players to glitch into low-level Ranked lobbies. Matchmaking has become a huge issue in Apex Legends over the last few seasons, with the community growing frustrated with the frequency of unbalanced lobbies in Ranked. While...
dexerto.com
Modern Warfare 2 players demand serious Perks buff as “horrible” new system blasted
Modern Warfare 2 players have demanded multiple perks, including Battle Hardened and Strong Arm, receive hefty buffs as they criticize Infinity Ward’s new Perk system. Perks are an integral part of any Call of Duty title, but the exact way in which they’re available and slot into players’ arsenals changes year on year.
dexerto.com
Overwatch 2 Mercy player wipes entire enemy team with only their pistol
Mercy isn’t an Overwatch 2 character known for their high DPS, but Twitch streamer Somjuu showed that she can put out some serious damage in the right hands. It’s fairly common to see a game of Overwatch 2 end with a Mercy main having 0 damage dealt. Amped damage doesn’t contribute to this number, so those who don’t pull out her pistol don’t have a chance of doing their own damage outside of melee.
dexerto.com
Warzone 2 players are selling ‘carries’ to unlock M13B in DMZ
Warzone 2 players are selling their services to help fellow Call of Duty fans unlock the powerful M13B from DMZ as many are still struggling to get a hold of it. When Warzone 2 was finally announced to the world, Call of Duty fans’ eyes collectively lit up across the globe as the developers revealed a new mode would be a part of it – DMZ.
dexerto.com
Warzone 2 streamer Slacked gets “death threats” after killing Symfuhny, Tim, CouRage & Cloak in-game
Twitch streamer and former professional Call of Duty player Josiah ‘Slacked’ Berry has claimed that he received death threats after killing the squad of Symfuhny, TimTheTatman, CouRageJD, and Cloakzy who were doing a Warzone 2 nuke hunt. Slacked retired from professional CoD in 2021 following a disappointing couple...
dexerto.com
Overwatch 2 players suggest simple fix for map rotation frustrations
Overwatch 2 players have banded together to suggest a surprisingly simple fix to the game’s map selection, which could improve the amount of variety offered in Blizzard’s popular hero shooter. Blizzard Entertainment’s FPS sequel, Overwatch 2, is set to unveil new treats for new and returning players.
dexerto.com
Vitality drop four LoL players ahead of LEC 2023
Vitality have confirmed a major shakeup to their League of Legends team, keeping only Luka ‘Perkz’ Perković and Zhou ‘Bo’ Yangbo from their 2022 LEC roster. On Twitter, Vitality announced the departures of top laner Barney ‘Alphari’ Morris, jungler Kang ‘Haru’ Min-seung, AD Carry Matyáš ‘Carzzy’ Orság, and support Labros ‘Labrov’ Papoutsakis as they prepare for an overhaul of their LEC roster after a disappointing year.
dexerto.com
Overwatch 2 producer updates fans on PvE story mode & new features in development
Overwatch 2’s Executive Producer has shared some unfortunate news about the upcoming PvE story campaign alongside exciting new features planned for 2023. The launch of Overwatch 2 has been mixed. While the gameplay has benefited immensely by the switch to 5v5, the Battle Pass, skin prices, and botched ranked system have left players feeling frustrated.
dexerto.com
Apex Legends players brutally roast “desperate” cheater for hacking in Silver lobbies
Apex Legends players have piled in on a hacker for cheating in Silver Ranked lobbies of the battle royale, stating they “ruined” the lobby for everyone. Cheating is a problem in nearly every video game, with certain players willing to hack in order to get ahead in-game. Apex Legends is no different.
dexerto.com
Charizard comes to League of Legends in perfect Pokemon jungle mod
A modder has turned League of Legends Season 13’s brand new jungle companions into Pokemon, allowing every jungler to become a trainer and be the very best, like no one ever was. League of Legends Season 13 changes were largely pointed toward making jungle a more approachable role for...
dexerto.com
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Trainer loses Clodsire over a cliff in a hilarious glitch
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players have encountered a number of glitches and bugs while exploring the Paldea region, and one fan has lost their trusted partner over a steep cliff while trying to battle. Pokemon Scarlet & Violet fans have had plenty of memorable experiences while traveling through the Paldea...
dexerto.com
How to move faster in Warzone 2.0: CoD expert reveals best guns for max movement speed
Warzone expert TrueGameData has revealed the best guns to maximize movement speed in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0, pinpointing a number to get around Al-Mazrah as quickly as possible. Much has been said about Warzone 2.0’s movement mechanics since the game launched on November 16. Some have figured out...
dexerto.com
Dafran baffled after Overwatch 2 payload C9 somehow ends in a draw
Overwatch 2 Twitch streamer Dafran was left completely in awe after his payload match ended in a bizarre draw. Draws in Overwatch 2 are much rarer than they were in the first game thanks to the removal of the dreaded tie-ridden 2CP game mode, but that doesn’t mean they don’t exist in the sequel.
dexerto.com
Warzone 2 players frustrated as expert proves guns have ‘inconsistent’ recoil patterns
Warzone 2 players have been left scratching their heads after in-depth analysis of recoil patterns revealed they are completely random, explaining why gunfights feel so inconsistent in the battle royale. Warzone 2.0 has finally had some time amongst its player base, and fans of the CoD battle royale are eagerly...
dexerto.com
Destiny reveals he could finally be getting unbanned on Twitch & Twitter
YouTube streamer Steven ‘Destiny’ Bonnell revealed that he could be unbanned on both Twitch & Twitter soon after he formally appealed his Twitch ban and reached out to his connections to get his Twitter back. Destiny was permanently banned from Twitch back on October 7, 2021, after he...
Comments / 0