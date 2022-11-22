Read full article on original website
Nintendo Switch Stealth Release is a 2001 Classic
A new Nintendo Switch stealth release is here, and it's the re-release of a classic PC game from 2001. In other words, Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED users can now play a 21-year-old game. This is the first time the game in question has come to a Nintendo platform and consoles in general. More specifically, for $9 -- thanks to a 40 percent launch discount that knocks the game down from its normal $15 price point -- and 1.5 GB of space Switch users can now play an updated version of Blade of Darkness that was released back in 2021.
Xbox 360 Fans Get an Unexpected Surprise on Anniversary
Yesterday, the Xbox 360 celebrated its 17-year anniversary. That's right, it's been 17 years since the Xbox 360 was released in 2005. And to this day, it remains Xbox's best-selling console and by a comfortable margin. What made the Xbox 360 so popular? Well, it was at the cutting edge of online console gaming and saw the birth of Xbox series like Gears of War. It was a great and increasingly nostalgic console. And it had a great controller as well. While it's viewed fondly now, the original Xbox controller was far from the greatest. It was too big and too heavy. So when the smaller and sleeker Xbox 360 controller was revealed it got a lot of Xbox fans excited. And it delivered. The Xbox 360 controller was the best controller of that generation and is still one of the best modern controllers.
Demon Slayer Season Three Teases a Big Update With New Poster
The Demon Slayer Corps added Tanjiro and his strong young monster hunters to their ranks and the Shonen protagonists have been put through some terrifying battles as a result. Following the Entertainment District Arc's conclusion, the Swordsmith Village Arc is the next storyline that will kick off season three. With a new trailer release presumably planned to arrive at this year's Jump Festa, a new poster has dropped that takes fans to the past to prepare them for the future.
God of War Ragnarok Update Has Some Disappointing News for Fans
A new update about the future of God of War Ragnarok from the director of the PS4 and PS5 game has some disappointing news for everyone enjoying the critically-acclaimed sequel. The new PlayStation exclusive just came out, but many have already finished it and are wondering if it will be expanded upon with any DLC or expansions. As you may know, the first game didn't get any DLC or expansions, but other single-player PlayStation exclusives have. In other words, there is some precedence, even if it's not an overwhelming precedence. Further, it's the biggest launch in PlayStation history, so there's certainly a commercial incentive as well. That said, it doesn't look like it's going to happen.
Popular Nintendo 3DS Game May Be Coming to Nintendo Switch Soon
A popular Nintendo 3DS game may be coming to Nintendo Switch soon. Masahiro Sakurai is best known for the Super Smash Bros. series, and that's partially because that's all he's worked on since 2008 with one exception. In 2012 he, as a director, released Kid Icarus: Uprising, the first game in the Kid Icarus since Kid Icarus: Of Myths and Monsters was released in 1991 via the NES. The third and most recent release in the series, it was notably the only game to be made by Project Sora before it was shut down in 2012.
Disney+ Removes Guardians of the Galaxy Episodes After Accidentally Spoiling Upcoming Special
Disney+ may have inadvertently just spoiled the next Marvel project hitting the service. Wednesday, the Marvel Studios Legends episodes for Drax and Mantis went live on the platform. The episodes, which run between five to 10 minutes, were quickly scrubbed from the platform after the internet caught onto a peculiar scene included in the Mantis episode.
Popular Star Wars Game Now 100% Free
A popular Star Wars game is now 100 percent free, no strings attached. The last decade has seen Star Wars return in a major way. In the video game space, this has been via games like Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Star Wars Battlefront and its sequel, and Star Wars: Squadrons. And the latter that has been made free to download courtesy of Epic Games Store. More specifically, between now and next Thursday, the game is free to download on the PC digital storefront, and once downloaded it's yours to keep. And considering the game is usually $40, this is a pretty great deal.
One-Punch Man Creator Drops Closer Look at Next Series, Versus
The creator simply known as ONE has become a force to be reckoned wih in the anime world, creating such powerhouse series as Mob Psycho 100 and One-Punch Man. With each of these series being perhaps best known for their amazing action set pieces and hard-knuckle battles that can come close to ending entire worlds, the mangaka is set to explore a new world that will see humans fighting demons as the fate of the world hangs in the balance.
Fan-Favorite Netflix Series Finally Gets a Part 2 Release Date
It's time to head back to the Windy City, because Netflix's Chicago Party Aunt is about to return. On Wednesday, Netflix announced the long-awaited release date for the show's second batch of episodes, which will be arriving on the streaming platform on Friday, December 30th. This will be over a year after the show's first "Part" of episodes arrived in September of 2021.
Marvel Studios Adds New Hero to Opening Logo With Guardians Holiday Special
Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is now in the books, with The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special debuting on Disney+ this weekend. The Special Presentation not only adds a lot of festive cheer to the overall franchise, but it provides some surprising and delightful connections to other movies and Disney+ television shows. As it turns out, that connectivity even stretched as far as the special's opening Marvel Studios fanfare, which brought one of the newest superheroes into the fold.
Nintendo Switch eShop Sale Discounts 20 Classic Games
Hamster's Arcade Archives series has brought a ton of classic arcade games to Nintendo Switch, including several originally developed by Nintendo. That list includes many fan favorites, including Donkey Kong, Punch-Out!!, and the Mario Bros. arcade game. The Nintendo Switch eShop hosts a lot of sales, but somehow none of these games have ever been discounted. That has now changed, as 20 are currently available for 30% off! For those that have been on the fence about purchasing these games, there's literally never been a better time. The following games normally retail for $7.99 but can now be purchased for $5.59:
Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special Confirms Major Mantis Theory
The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is now on Disney+, bringing some delightful festive cheer into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Billed as an "epilogue" to the franchise's Phase 4, the Special Presentation delivered a lot of endearing moments, as well as some shocking connections to larger Marvel lore. Chief among these was a storyline involving Mantis (Pom Klementieff) — confirming a long-standing theory that fans have had since 2017's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. Obviously, major spoilers for The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special lurk below! Only look if you want to know!
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Sets New Nintendo Record
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet has only been available for a few days now, but the ninth Pokemon generation has already broken a record for Nintendo. According to a press release from the company, the two versions collectively sold 10 million copies in just three days, making it the biggest launch for any Nintendo published game ever. It's a stunning figure for the series, and it's a safe bet that the number will grow quickly with the holiday season already upon us!
Nintendo Switch Online Users Surprised With Pokemon Freebies
Nintendo Switch Online subscribers got some free Pokemon accessories for their accounts recently, and just a couple of days later, Nintendo is offering even more, but only for a limited time. These free Pokemon goodies consist of different Nintendo Switch Online icons meant to commemorate different characters and Pokemon from the new Pokemon Scarlet and Violet games, but like the first wave of them, they'll only be around for a short amount of time before another wave takes their place.
PS5 Fans Surprised With New Quality of Life Update
It looks like PlayStation 5 owners have been surprised with a new update to the console that improves one notable feature. Since the PS5 launched at the end of 2020, PlayStation fans have continued to make it known that Sony has had some additional work to do with the platform's user interface. And while Sony has taken these criticisms to heart and has made small tweaks over time, not all of the PS5's annoyances have gone away. Fortunately, in regard to the "Explore" section of the PS5, it looks like it has now been altered to resemble what was previously seen on PS4.
GameStop Black Friday Sale: 10 Best Deals on Popular 2022 Video Games
GameStop has revealed its Black Friday deals ahead of the commercial holiday this Friday. And as you would expect, its Black Friday sale includes Nintendo Switch deals, PS4 deals, PS5 deals, Xbox One deals, and Xbox Series X|S deals. It's not Black Friday yet, but the deals are already live and available. And they will presumably continue through Cyber Monday and possibly even be bolstered by further deals. That said, in the meantime, we have gone ahead and sifted through the sale to find the 10 best deals on 10 notable games released this year.
Crunchyroll Launches Massive Black Friday Sale
Thanksgiving Day is here, and that means home-cooked turkey and red-hot deals are everywhere you look. With Black Friday hours away, plenty of stores have gone ahead and launched their sales for the season. Crunchyroll is among those early birds, and as always, the brand is going all out for anime fans ahead of winter.
Dragon Ball Reintroduces Beast Gohan in New Art
Gohan's "Beast" Form first arrived during his fight against Cell Max, the biological nightmare that arrived thanks to the return of the Red Ribbon Army and the inclusion of the young mad scientist known as Dr. Hedo. While the new transformation ahs yet to make it sway to the anime's television series and/or Dragon Ball Super's manga, fans have become enamored with Gohan's newest ultimate form and the Shonen franchise is more than happy to oblige fans' desire to see more.
Hulu Is $1.99 Per Month For a Year On Black Friday 2022 Deal
Hulu's Black Friday deal for 2022 is on, offering a full year of streaming for only $1.99 per month. That's a savings of $72 for the year when compared to the standard price of $7.99 per month on their ad supported tier. For that price you'll get full access to their library of shows and movies, which includes The Handmaid's Tale, Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War, the new Predator movie Prey (which was excellent), and much more.
Far Cry 6 Expansion Reveal Coming Soon; Reportedly Set in the Multiverse
Far Cry 6's new expansion is set to be revealed soon and apparently, it will deal with the multiverse. The Far Cry series is a pretty strange and unique series for Ubisoft. It's one of the key franchises that inspired the open-world formula of progressing through a world by taking down enemy bases and unlocking new areas on a map, creating a fun gameplay loop. However, over the years, Ubisoft has tried to find ways to do more than just taking players to a new island with some crazed villain. In between each game, there's usually an expansion or standalone game that takes the basic gameplay mechanics and spins it in a new direction. Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon was a sci-fi shooter heavily inspired by 80s action films, Primal centered around cavemen, and New Dawn was a post-apocalyptic RPG.
